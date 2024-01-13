Former County Finance Director Louis Wright Dies At 73

Latest Headlines

  • Saturday, January 13, 2024
Louis Wright
Former County Finance Director Louis Wright has died at 73.

Mr. Wright worked for the Hamilton County government for over 38 years.

He graduated from Tyner High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in accounting from The University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He became a certified public accountant in 1977 and a certified government financial manager in 1995. While in high school and college he participated in the sport of wrestling and was part of the first wrestling team at The University of Tennessee.

He was elected to the Tyner High School Hall of Fame in Chattanooga.
 
He was a member of the Tennessee Society of CPAs for nearly 30 years, where he held multiple positions with the Chattanooga Chapter and at the state level. Within the chapter, he served as secretary, treasurer, vice president and president. At the state level, he served as President of the TSCPA Board of Directors (2006-2007) and was a member of AICPA Council.

Mr. Wright was the recipient of the 2004 Outstanding CPA in Government Award and is a Gold Associate of the Educational and Memorial Foundation of TSCPA.

In addition to his TSCPA leadership, Louis also served on the UT-Chattanooga Department of Accounting Advisory Board, the Board of Directors for the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union for 26 years and served as president for two years.  He was on the Accounting Technology Advisory Committee at Chattanooga State Technical Community College, and was a member of the Tennessee Local Development Authority, which was a Lieutenant Governor appointed position. He served on the UTK Board of Governors for three years.
 
He was also active with numerous other organizations, including the AICPA, Executive Board of GFOA of U.S. and Canada, AGA, AITP (past president), Security for Public Deposits Task Force, Tennessee Bank Collateral Pool Board, League Central Credit Union, UT-National Alumni Association, Chattanooga Area Manager of the Year, March of Dimes, Chattanooga Area Ronald McDonald House (past president for six years).  He held a lifetime honorary membership on the board. He was a member of the Walden Club Board of Governors.

He was the proud Chief Big Feathers of the Cherokee Indian Nation through the Indian Princess program with his daughters, and he will be buried with broken arrows from both girls.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Hixson United Methodist Church since 1993, where he served on the finance committee and the parish committee.  

, of Hixson, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

He was the son of the late Ishmael and Jeannine Wright and was preceded in death by his daughter, Valerie Lauren Wright, and grandfather, Earl Ford.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lillie “Billie” Wright, two daughters, Julie Wright, of Rossville, GA, Christy Bryden (Sam), of Hixson, four grandchildren, Savannah Wright-Carlson, Luke Wright-Sipe, Sybil Hales, Islay Hales, sister, Sherri Wright, of Chattanooga, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday at Hixson United Methodist Church, 5301 Old Hixson Pike, with Dr. Chuck Starks and Josh Cardwell officiating. Burial will follow in Hamilton Memorial Gardens - Garden of the Nativity with Mike Junkins, Mark Junkins, Randy Wright, Lewis Frick, Doug Smith and Tom Martin serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m. Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House at www.rmhchattanooga.com  
 
Arrangements are by Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist, North Chapel, 5401 Highway 153.

