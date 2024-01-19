Rhea County Man Charged In Shooting Death Of His 7-Year-Old Brother

The brother of a seven-year-old boy who was shot Sunday on Upper Fine Lane in Dayton has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide.

According to Sheriff Mike Neal, investigators with the Rhea County Sheriff's and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have made an arrest in the shooting death of Jo’zie Shane Brown.

Christon Hamilton Jones has been booked into the Rhea County Jail awaiting arraignment front of General Sessions Judge Jace Cochran.

Sheriff Neal said no further information or details will be released at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

A call was made to 911 about a gun discharged inside of a home on Upper Fine Lane, which is just north of the Dayton City limits. The family members rushed him to Rhea County Medical Center, which is across from Upper Fine Lane, in their own vehicle, where he was stabilized.

He was transported by Rhea County Ambulance to Children's Hospital in Chattanooga, where he died the next afternoon from his wounds.

Family members of the victim said, "He left behind three loving mothers: Vanity (Lakisha) Jones and LaQueena Brown, two sisters – Jordan Smith and Tedra Hubbard, four brothers - KJ Brown, Kasey Crabtree, Reiden Brown, and Chris’tion Jones; two Nanas Faith Ann and Sara Mayes, two Papas – Anthony Morgan and Jamie Pankey, the Little Eagles football team and a host of family and friends who will miss him dearly.

"Jo’zie loved playing football, basketball, soccer, and video games. He was an awesome kid who always brought a smile to everyone’s face."

Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 28, from 4-8 p.m. at Coulter Garrison Funeral Home, Dayton.

.