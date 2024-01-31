Sentencing For Former Rep. Robin Smith Now Set For April 5

Former state Rep. Robin Smith, who resigned after being indicted on federal wire fraud charges, has had her sentencing delayed once again.

It had been set for Feb. 12, but it has been delayed until April 5.

Ms. Smith is set to testify against former House Speaker Glen Casada and his aide Cade Cothren. That trial is now set for March 5 in Nashville before Federal Judge Eli Richardson.

Authorities said in November 2019 that Cothren set up a firm called Phoenix Consulting that was said to be headed by Matthew Phoenix, which in fact was a fictitious name and the actual operator of the firm was Cothren.

The firm was set up to get payments from a program in which legislators could use up to $3,000 each per year for mailings to constituents. The unopposed motion to continue the Smith sentencing says, "The plea agreement contemplates that Defendant will cooperate with the government in this and related cases. It is anticipated that Defendant will testify in United States v. Casada, et al., Criminal No. 3:22-cr-00282 (Judge Richardson). The trial in that case was continued and is now set to begin on March 5, 2024. As such, the Defendant and the government suggest that the sentencing hearing in this case be projected to April 5, 2024, at the very earliest, given the projected length of the Casada case with multiple defendants."