Latest Headlines

TDOT Awards 1st Progressive Design-Build Contract Accelerating Hurricane Helene Recovery

  • Friday, October 11, 2024

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has awarded the state's inaugural Progressive Design-Build (PDB) contract to expedite the reconstruction of two bridges destroyed by Hurricane Helene. This innovative project will focus on rebuilding the Nolichucky River bridges along SR-107 in Greene County and SR-81 in Washington County, with a target date to open both bridges to traffic in June 2025.

Made possible by the Transportation Modernization Act, the PDB approach is a contracting method involving a Design-Build Team (Contractor and Designer) early in project development fostering collaboration, allowing for acceleration through overlapping and concurrent activities, and promoting improved project risk management and cost control.

“We passed the Transportation Modernization Act in partnership with the General Assembly to ensure TDOT could effectively meet Tennessee's transportation needs without new taxes or debt," said Governor Bill Lee. "I'm proud that we have the resources available to swiftly respond to the urgent needs of communities severely impacted by Hurricane Helene.”

Replacement of the SR-107 and SR-81 bridges over the Nolichucky River is critical to Greene and Washington County residents, as they provide connectivity between the Greeneville, Jonesborough, and Erwin communities. The design is proactively being developed in close concert with the contractor who is providing feedback on decisions as they are made. This collaborative approach allows for faster decision-making and greater clarity of any schedule, cost, or risk impact. The contractor is also already beginning to prepare multiple work packages that will allow for early project site cleanup, removal of remaining bridge pieces, site preparation for construction, and acquisition of long lead items, such as bridge beams, all of which aid in accelerating the schedule.

“This has been a challenging time for many, with entire communities cut off from essential resources,” said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We are working diligently to keep them connected and are thankful for the authority to utilize this alternative method to accelerate recovery efforts. TDOT is committed to helping citizens return to normalcy as quickly as possible following the devastation caused by the hurricane.”

Project construction cost estimates are identified, developed, and refined as the design progresses. This approach reduces the risk of project overruns and schedule delays. This PDB method is the same approach used by Florida Department of Transportation to rebuild Sanibel Causeway Bridge after the Causeway was destroyed by Hurricane Ian in 2022.

Project Timeline:

  • Contractors were invited to propose on Sept. 30, at 2 p.m., within 72 hours of Helene’s impact. Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. was awarded the contract on Oct. 2.
  • Survey and Design are actively underway, and additional safety measures are being installed. Preparation to mobilize for early project site cleanup and removal of remaining bridge pieces within Right-of-Way (ROW) is also underway. 
  • Construction is expected to begin in January 2025, and the current target to reopen both bridges to traffic is June 23, 2025.
  • Planned final project completion is scheduled for August 2025.

 

Latest Headlines
TDOT Awards 1st Progressive Design-Build Contract Accelerating Hurricane Helene Recovery
  • Breaking News
  • 10/11/2024
Divided School Board Authorizes Busing 18-Year-Old Students To The Polls To Vote
  • Breaking News
  • 10/11/2024
2 Arrested And Drugs And Cash Seized In Ooltewah
2 Arrested And Drugs And Cash Seized In Ooltewah
  • Breaking News
  • 10/11/2024
PHOTOS: Vols Gearing Up For Basketball Campaign
  • Sports
  • 10/11/2024
Woman Charged With Murdering Sister, Then Trying To Pin Blame On Husband's Pregnant Girlfriend
Woman Charged With Murdering Sister, Then Trying To Pin Blame On Husband's Pregnant Girlfriend
  • Breaking News
  • 10/11/2024
Walker County Firefighter, 23, Dies In Alabama Motorcycle Crash
Walker County Firefighter, 23, Dies In Alabama Motorcycle Crash
  • Breaking News
  • 10/11/2024
Breaking News
TDOT Awards 1st Progressive Design-Build Contract Accelerating Hurricane Helene Recovery
  • 10/11/2024

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has awarded the state's inaugural Progressive Design-Build (PDB) contract to expedite the reconstruction of two bridges destroyed by Hurricane Helene. ... more

2 Arrested And Drugs And Cash Seized In Ooltewah
2 Arrested And Drugs And Cash Seized In Ooltewah
  • 10/11/2024

Two people were arrested on Wednesday when d etectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit, assisted by members of the HCSO SWAT Team, executed ... more

Walker County Firefighter, 23, Dies In Alabama Motorcycle Crash
Walker County Firefighter, 23, Dies In Alabama Motorcycle Crash
  • 10/11/2024

A Walker County firefighter has died from critical injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash. Christopher Lewis, 23, was en route to a clinical for an AEMT class in Alabama Monday when the crash ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/11/2024
Man Who Chased Down Suspect After Robbery And Was Shot Is Now Partially Blind
Man Who Chased Down Suspect After Robbery And Was Shot Is Now Partially Blind
  • 10/10/2024
Sheriff's Office Investigating Death On Thrush Hollow Lane; Suspect Detained
  • 10/10/2024
Former Jasper Police Officer Charged With DUI And Possession Of Handgun While Intoxicated
  • 10/10/2024
3 Other Men Caught In CPD/TBI Sex Sting
3 Other Men Caught In CPD/TBI Sex Sting
  • 10/10/2024
Opinion
A Safety Audit For Snow Hill Road Is A Waste Of Taxpayer Money
  • 10/10/2024
We Need An Industrial Park In The North End Of The County
  • 10/10/2024
What Local And State Candidates Can And Cannot Actually Do
  • 10/11/2024
This Is Not The Democratic Party Of The Working Man
  • 10/11/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 10/11/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Davis Helping His Devastated Home Area
Dan Fleser: Vols Davis Helping His Devastated Home Area
  • 10/9/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 7
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 7
  • 10/10/2024
Football Mocs Prepare For Trip To Furman Saturday
  • 10/9/2024
Chattanooga Volleyball Earns 3-0 Shutout Over Alabama A&M
  • 10/9/2024
Chattanooga To Welcome NCAA Division II Softball Finals For 4 Straight Years
  • 10/7/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About McDonald Farm And Trees
  • 10/11/2024
Broad Arrow Presents 90+ Collector Cars At Auction During Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
Broad Arrow Presents 90+ Collector Cars At Auction During Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
  • 10/10/2024
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Causes Go On Forever
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Causes Go On Forever
  • 10/10/2024
Upcoming Special Event Related Road Closures Announced
  • 10/11/2024
Food City Donates $10,000 To Wreaths Across Chattanooga
Food City Donates $10,000 To Wreaths Across Chattanooga
  • 10/11/2024
Entertainment
Cohutta Song Fest Set For Oct. 18-19
Cohutta Song Fest Set For Oct. 18-19
  • 10/11/2024
2 Local Students Among Belmont Students To Perform "Christmas At Belmont: Live From Nashville"
  • 10/10/2024
Ilya Yakushev Returns To Lee’s Presidential Concert Series
Ilya Yakushev Returns To Lee’s Presidential Concert Series
  • 10/9/2024
Actor/Entertainer Randall Franks Releases New Music Video And Single
Actor/Entertainer Randall Franks Releases New Music Video And Single
  • 10/11/2024
Fred Gault: My Life Before Chattanooga
  • 10/9/2024
Opinion
A Safety Audit For Snow Hill Road Is A Waste Of Taxpayer Money
  • 10/10/2024
We Need An Industrial Park In The North End Of The County
  • 10/10/2024
What Local And State Candidates Can And Cannot Actually Do
  • 10/11/2024
Dining
Local Couple To Open 1st Chattanooga Eggs Up Grill In Cleveland
  • 10/9/2024
Chef Daniel Lindley To Open 2nd American Restaurant On Cowart Street
  • 10/9/2024
Cleveland Zaxbys To Host Grand Reopening Set For Oct. 16
  • 10/8/2024
Business
CBL Properties Announces Block Share Repurchase
  • 10/10/2024
$52 Million Multistate Settlement Reached With Marriott For Data Breach Of Starwood Guest Reservation Database
  • 10/9/2024
Tennessee Supreme Court Rules Under Anti-Slapp Law Attorney's Fees Cannot Be Recovered If Plaintiff Drops The Case
  • 10/9/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Realtor Relief Recovery Efforts
  • 10/10/2024
The Raines Group Promotes Tony Brock To VP Of Leasing
The Raines Group Promotes Tony Brock To VP Of Leasing
  • 10/10/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Oct. 3-9
  • 10/10/2024
Student Scene
Southern Adventist University Raises Funds For First-Generation College Students At Annual Gala
Southern Adventist University Raises Funds For First-Generation College Students At Annual Gala
  • 10/11/2024
UTC Crime Log
  • 10/11/2024
UTC’s Megan McKnight Honored By White House For Leadership In Opioid Overdose Prevention
UTC’s Megan McKnight Honored By White House For Leadership In Opioid Overdose Prevention
  • 10/10/2024
Living Well
Partnership For Families, Children And Adults Maintains COA Accreditation
Partnership For Families, Children And Adults Maintains COA Accreditation
  • 10/11/2024
Erlanger Announces New CEO For Erlanger East And Erlanger North Hospital
Erlanger Announces New CEO For Erlanger East And Erlanger North Hospital
  • 10/10/2024
Finding Strength In The Fight: Erika Gonzalez’s Story Of Cancer And Hope
Finding Strength In The Fight: Erika Gonzalez’s Story Of Cancer And Hope
  • 10/10/2024
Memories
"Records Of Removal" New Exhibition Offers Glimpse Into The Trail Of Tears Experience
"Records Of Removal" New Exhibition Offers Glimpse Into The Trail Of Tears Experience
  • 10/9/2024
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
  • 10/7/2024
Tennessee Societies Honor Patriot
Tennessee Societies Honor Patriot
  • 10/7/2024
Outdoors
Whitfield County Parks And Recreation To Host 2024 USAS OCT National Championship
Whitfield County Parks And Recreation To Host 2024 USAS OCT National Championship
  • 10/10/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hermits
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hermits
  • 10/10/2024
Funding Lining Up For Large Inclusive Playground At Jack Benson Heritage Park
  • 10/9/2024
Travel
Nantahala Outddoor Center Returns To Full Operation
  • 10/11/2024
Tweetsie Railroad To Remain Closed For Fall Season As Community Focuses On Hurricane Helene Recovery
  • 10/11/2024
American Farrier’s Association 53rd Annual Convention And 2024 National Forging & Horseshoeing Competition Returns To Scenic City
  • 10/8/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Spending Time With My Father
Bob Tamasy: Spending Time With My Father
  • 10/10/2024
Hope House's Free Halloween Event At Camp Jordan Set For Oct. 27
  • 10/10/2024
Ridgedale Baptist Church Hosts Veterans Appreciation Night Nov. 11
  • 10/10/2024
Obituaries
Regina Martha Milner
Regina Martha Milner
  • 10/11/2024
Ingrid R. Denson
Ingrid R. Denson
  • 10/11/2024
Alisa Russell
Alisa Russell
  • 10/11/2024