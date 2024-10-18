Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER TODD
1717 White Oak Rd Chattanooga, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
AUSTIN, APRIL RENEE
2301 E 18TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUTCHEE, JANESIA NESHIA
519 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHANCE, DUSTIN RAY
498 E.
GEORGIA WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLLIER, CURTIS WAYNE
3933 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF BUILDING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRAIG, JOSHUA ALLEN BINKLEY
109 PORTER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CROW, BILLY SHANE
1040 PETERS RD SODDY DAISY, 373796127
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION 55090107
DONOHUE, LIAM DAITHI
418 N BROADWAY ST KNOXVILLE, 379177401
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FLETCHER, KENNITH DUANE
5038 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
FUGATE, COREY TYLER
2009 WALNUT ST Signal Mountain, 373771343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FULFORD, ABRAM LLOYD
701 JEREMY TOWN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
FALSE REPORTS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GARNETT, HAYDEN MICHAEL
141 SIMMONS RD PRATTVILLE, 36067
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOINS, JOSHUA DWAYNE
2414 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211724
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
HANEY, SHALINDA MARIE
3604 HIGHLAND TERRARCE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAZELRIG, KENNETH SHANE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HEADLEY, JOSEPH ALLEN
5555 HIXSON PIKE, APT 335 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HERNANDEZ, GUSTAVO
8906 PINEY LN OOLETWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLDER, JAMES ANTHONY
12117 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HUGHES, ALEXANDER DUPREE
5005 17TH AVE Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
HUGHES, JAMARION J
4630 DUSTY TRAIL LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS
2000 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041439
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HUTSELL, MANDI LEIGH
109 DAFRONE RD RINGGOLD, 30732
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, JAMES JASON
1145 CHIPPEWAH DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, MALCOLM JAMAR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JOHNSON, MICHAEL MARTEZ
280 CROLL COURT APT 326 CHATTANOOGA, 374101643
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
KOURIS, GEORGE ALEXANDER
2305 EAST 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)
KRANAWETTER, RANDY L
535 GEREN SUBDIVISION LANE DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN
410 LAIL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY
MAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERY
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
MOATES, BRANDON TAYLOR
3219 SOUTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MURRAY, HEATHER CELESTE
84 COUNTRY RD 325 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH
410 LAIL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY
OWENS, CARLA STANLEY
8008 SNOWHILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBERTS, ANGELA LENITA
1605 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062753
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RUSSELL, GARY EDWARD
320 TRACY CITY, 37380
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RUSSELL, KIANA SIMONE
720 HICKORRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SHADWICK, DONNIE ROBERT
4675 HENDON ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STANFORD, AUBREY JEROME LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL LITTERING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
TROXELL, BRITTANY LYNN
727 EAST 11ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023712
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CRIMINAL LITTERING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WALDBILLIG, THOMAS JEFFERY
HOMELESS FAIRFAX, 220321406
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
WARD, KRISTI DAWN
160 BRENTWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WELCH, NOAH JAMES
208 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
WILLIAMS, ELIJAH LATREL
635 W 13TH ST CT HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH I
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILLIFORD, MICHAEL HOUSTON
297 SMOKING DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER TODD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/09/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|BOWMAN, DEANGELO DEMON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/05/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, DARIEN QUINTELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/29/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BUTCHEE, JANESIA NESHIA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CHANCE, DUSTIN RAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLLIER, CURTIS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/13/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF BUILDING
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|CRAIG, JOSHUA ALLEN BINKLEY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/11/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CROW, BILLY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/04/1975
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION 55090107
|
|DONOHUE, LIAM DAITHI
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|FLETCHER, KENNITH DUANE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FULFORD, ABRAM LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- FALSE REPORTS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GARNETT, HAYDEN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GOINS, JOSHUA DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GOODWIN, EDGAR
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/18/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- PAROLE VIOALTION (BURGLARY)
- ASSAULT
|
|HANEY, SHALINDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAZELRIG, KENNETH SHANE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/02/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HEADLEY, JOSEPH ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/08/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HERNANDEZ, GUSTAVO
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/09/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOLDER, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/08/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HUGHES, ALEXANDER DUPREE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|HUGHES, JAMARION J
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/22/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|HUTSELL, MANDI LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/27/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JOHNSON, GREGORY CARMEAL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|JOHNSON, JAMES JASON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/01/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JOHNSON, MALCOLM JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/27/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|JOHNSON, MICHAEL MARTEZ
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KOURIS, GEORGE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/17/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)
|
|KRANAWETTER, RANDY L
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/09/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/10/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY
|
|MAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/12/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- STALKING
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|MOATES, BRANDON TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MURRAY, HEATHER CELESTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/18/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY
|
|OWENS, CARLA STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/30/1966
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBERTS, ANGELA LENITA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/03/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RUSSELL, GARY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/23/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/16/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SPARKS, JEFFERY JIMICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|WARD, KRISTI DAWN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/06/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WELCH, NOAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
|
|WILLIAMS, ELIJAH LATREL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/07/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH I
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|WILLIFORD, MICHAEL HOUSTON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/18/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|