Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER TODD

1717 White Oak Rd Chattanooga, 37415

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



AUSTIN, APRIL RENEE

2301 E 18TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUTCHEE, JANESIA NESHIA

519 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CHANCE, DUSTIN RAY

498 E.

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER TODD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/09/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW BOWMAN, DEANGELO DEMON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/05/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BROWN, DARIEN QUINTELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/29/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BUTCHEE, JANESIA NESHIA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/20/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CHANCE, DUSTIN RAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLIER, CURTIS WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/13/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF BUILDING

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY CRAIG, JOSHUA ALLEN BINKLEY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/11/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROW, BILLY SHANE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/04/1975

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION 55090107 DONOHUE, LIAM DAITHI

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/02/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FLETCHER, KENNITH DUANE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

FULFORD, ABRAM LLOYD

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/22/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

FALSE REPORTS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GARNETT, HAYDEN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/22/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GOINS, JOSHUA DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/11/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY GOODWIN, EDGAR

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/18/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

PAROLE VIOALTION (BURGLARY)

ASSAULT HANEY, SHALINDA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/27/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAZELRIG, KENNETH SHANE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/02/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HEADLEY, JOSEPH ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/08/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HERNANDEZ, GUSTAVO

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/09/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOLDER, JAMES ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 04/08/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HUGHES, ALEXANDER DUPREE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/13/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

HUGHES, JAMARION J

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/22/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HUTSELL, MANDI LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/27/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JOHNSON, GREGORY CARMEAL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) JOHNSON, JAMES JASON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/01/1980

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JOHNSON, MALCOLM JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/27/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JOHNSON, MICHAEL MARTEZ

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/27/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY KOURIS, GEORGE ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/17/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY) KRANAWETTER, RANDY L

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/09/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/10/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY

MAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/12/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

STALKING

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS MOATES, BRANDON TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/09/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MURRAY, HEATHER CELESTE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/18/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/14/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY OWENS, CARLA STANLEY

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 05/30/1966

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERTS, ANGELA LENITA

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/03/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUSSELL, GARY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/23/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 07/16/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SPARKS, JEFFERY JIMICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/01/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY WARD, KRISTI DAWN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/06/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WELCH, NOAH JAMES

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/09/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II WILLIAMS, ELIJAH LATREL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/07/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH I

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WILLIFORD, MICHAEL HOUSTON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/18/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GEORGIA WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COLLIER, CURTIS WAYNE3933 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF BUILDINGVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYCRAIG, JOSHUA ALLEN BINKLEY109 PORTER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CROW, BILLY SHANE1040 PETERS RD SODDY DAISY, 373796127Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION 55090107DONOHUE, LIAM DAITHI418 N BROADWAY ST KNOXVILLE, 379177401Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFLETCHER, KENNITH DUANE5038 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYFUGATE, COREY TYLER2009 WALNUT ST Signal Mountain, 373771343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFULFORD, ABRAM LLOYD701 JEREMY TOWN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSFALSE REPORTSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEGARNETT, HAYDEN MICHAEL141 SIMMONS RD PRATTVILLE, 36067Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTGOINS, JOSHUA DWAYNE2414 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211724Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYHANEY, SHALINDA MARIE3604 HIGHLAND TERRARCE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HAZELRIG, KENNETH SHANE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHEADLEY, JOSEPH ALLEN5555 HIXSON PIKE, APT 335 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHERNANDEZ, GUSTAVO8906 PINEY LN OOLETWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHOLDER, JAMES ANTHONY12117 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHUGHES, ALEXANDER DUPREE5005 17TH AVE Chattanooga, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)HUGHES, JAMARION J4630 DUSTY TRAIL LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS2000 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041439Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHUTSELL, MANDI LEIGH109 DAFRONE RD RINGGOLD, 30732Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJOHNSON, JAMES JASON1145 CHIPPEWAH DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJOHNSON, MALCOLM JAMARHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)JOHNSON, MICHAEL MARTEZ280 CROLL COURT APT 326 CHATTANOOGA, 374101643Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYKOURIS, GEORGE ALEXANDER2305 EAST 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)KRANAWETTER, RANDY L535 GEREN SUBDIVISION LANE DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN410 LAIL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYRESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAYMAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERYHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSTALKINGDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSMOATES, BRANDON TAYLOR3219 SOUTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMURRAY, HEATHER CELESTE84 COUNTRY RD 325 FLAT ROCK, 35966Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH410 LAIL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYRESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAYOWENS, CARLA STANLEY8008 SNOWHILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBERTS, ANGELA LENITA1605 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062753Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RUSSELL, GARY EDWARD320 TRACY CITY, 37380Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RUSSELL, KIANA SIMONE720 HICKORRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSHADWICK, DONNIE ROBERT4675 HENDON ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)STANFORD, AUBREY JEROME LEE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECRIMINAL LITTERINGCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSTROXELL, BRITTANY LYNN727 EAST 11ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023712Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSCRIMINAL LITTERINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWALDBILLIG, THOMAS JEFFERYHOMELESS FAIRFAX, 220321406Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTWARD, KRISTI DAWN160 BRENTWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WELCH, NOAH JAMES208 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IIWILLIAMS, ELIJAH LATREL635 W 13TH ST CT HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH IAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWILLIFORD, MICHAEL HOUSTON297 SMOKING DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





