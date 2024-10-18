Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, October 18, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER TODD 
1717 White Oak Rd Chattanooga, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

AUSTIN, APRIL RENEE 
2301 E 18TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUTCHEE, JANESIA NESHIA 
519 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHANCE, DUSTIN RAY 
498 E.

GEORGIA WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLIER, CURTIS WAYNE 
3933 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF BUILDING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRAIG, JOSHUA ALLEN BINKLEY 
109 PORTER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROW, BILLY SHANE 
1040 PETERS RD SODDY DAISY, 373796127 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION 55090107

DONOHUE, LIAM DAITHI 
418 N BROADWAY ST KNOXVILLE, 379177401 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FLETCHER, KENNITH DUANE 
5038 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

FUGATE, COREY TYLER 
2009 WALNUT ST Signal Mountain, 373771343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FULFORD, ABRAM LLOYD 
701 JEREMY TOWN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
FALSE REPORTS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GARNETT, HAYDEN MICHAEL 
141 SIMMONS RD PRATTVILLE, 36067 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOINS, JOSHUA DWAYNE 
2414 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211724 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

HANEY, SHALINDA MARIE 
3604 HIGHLAND TERRARCE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAZELRIG, KENNETH SHANE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HEADLEY, JOSEPH ALLEN 
5555 HIXSON PIKE, APT 335 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HERNANDEZ, GUSTAVO 
8906 PINEY LN OOLETWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLDER, JAMES ANTHONY 
12117 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HUGHES, ALEXANDER DUPREE 
5005 17TH AVE Chattanooga, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

HUGHES, JAMARION J 
4630 DUSTY TRAIL LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS 
2000 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041439 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HUTSELL, MANDI LEIGH 
109 DAFRONE RD RINGGOLD, 30732 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON, JAMES JASON 
1145 CHIPPEWAH DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON, MALCOLM JAMAR 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

JOHNSON, MICHAEL MARTEZ 
280 CROLL COURT APT 326 CHATTANOOGA, 374101643 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KOURIS, GEORGE ALEXANDER 
2305 EAST 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)

KRANAWETTER, RANDY L 
535 GEREN SUBDIVISION LANE DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN 
410 LAIL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY

MAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERY 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

MOATES, BRANDON TAYLOR 
3219 SOUTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MURRAY, HEATHER CELESTE 
84 COUNTRY RD 325 FLAT ROCK, 35966 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH 
410 LAIL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY

OWENS, CARLA STANLEY 
8008 SNOWHILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERTS, ANGELA LENITA 
1605 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062753 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUSSELL, GARY EDWARD 
320 TRACY CITY, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUSSELL, KIANA SIMONE 
720 HICKORRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SHADWICK, DONNIE ROBERT 
4675 HENDON ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

STANFORD, AUBREY JEROME LEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL LITTERING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

TROXELL, BRITTANY LYNN 
727 EAST 11ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023712 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CRIMINAL LITTERING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WALDBILLIG, THOMAS JEFFERY 
HOMELESS FAIRFAX, 220321406 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

WARD, KRISTI DAWN 
160 BRENTWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WELCH, NOAH JAMES 
208 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

WILLIAMS, ELIJAH LATREL 
635 W 13TH ST CT HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH I
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WILLIFORD, MICHAEL HOUSTON 
297 SMOKING DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

