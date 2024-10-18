Latest Headlines

Fire Caused By Space Heater Damages Home In East Brainerd Thursday Night

  • Friday, October 18, 2024
After a fire Thursday evening in an East Brainerd home due to a space heater plugged into an extension cord, Chattanooga Fire Department reminds citizens of space heater safety.

Blue Shift companies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Rosebrook Drive off Igou Gap Road on a residential fire alarm at 9 p.m. on Thursday. On arrival, there was no smoke or fire visible from the exterior, so crews started an investigation at the two-story quadplex.

There was a strong smell of smoke coming from the unit where the fire alarm was located, so firefighters made entry and found a light haze, but no fire.
Upon completion of another 360 of the scene, smoke was found coming from the second story window on the back of another unit. Crews forced entry into the townhome and found heavy smoke and fire on the first floor. CFD personnel initiated a fire attack while also checking neighboring units for extension (none found).

The initial attack crew made entry through the front door of the structure. They encountered heavy smoke and fire in the living room area, which was quickly contained to the room and contents.

Searches of the structure were conducted with no victims found. The resident was not home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.

After an investigation, it was found that the fire started due to an electrical malfunction involving a brand new heater plugged into an extension cord that overheated.

Officials said, "Cooler temperatures have many Chattanooga residents getting out their space heaters and the fire department has several key safety reminders. On Thursday night, a heater plugged into an extension cord caused the extension cord and outlet to overheat, resulting in a fire at a home in East Brainerd. Space heaters need to be plugged directly into the wall- no extension cords or power strips. Also, please keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment."

The Red Cross is assisting the impacted homeowner.

Engine 21, Engine 8, Ladder 13, Squad 13, Ladder 7, Battalion 2, Battalion 3, CFD Investigations and CPD responded.
