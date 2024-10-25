Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BALTIMORE, SHANE LEBRON
270 COUNTY ROAD 213 LOT 1109 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BRENNAN, WILLIAM ANDREW
555 HERITAGE DRIVE RINGGOLD,
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BUNCH, JAMES MICHAEL
3805 MEMPHIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COKER, MELISSA ANN
218 STEELE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DONAHUE, ANDREW KEITH
5702 JANA LN HIXSON, 373435499
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FLORES, ANTONIO TYRONE
1495 HWY29N LOT G16 ATHENS, 30601
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
FORD, BRACKUSS BLADE
318 HILLSBORO ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IMPROPER PASSING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
HUGHES, EUGENE JAMES
9991 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JACKSON, CHRISTIN
330 MOUNT ZION RD NW GEORGETOWN, 37366
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JOHNSON, CASH RANEY
910 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
KASPAR, FRANK ROBERT
394 SNAKE MOUNTAIN ROAD BLUE RIDGE, 30513
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE
15 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MARTIN, RICKY JUNIOR
108 CROSS STREET DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MATTHEWS, OZZER DAKOTA
480 13TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAYS, CHARISMA MONIQUE
103 OGLETHORPE RIDGE LANE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) POSSESSIPON OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN
2202 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RAPOZA, HAILEY MARIE
54 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHAW, OLIVIA MARIZA
127 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SHAW, PATRICE ANN
5750 LAKE RESORT DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SIMPSON, LINDSEY MARIE
2620 BOYCE ST LOT 26 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SONTAY VICENTE, FELIX MOISES
2812 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
STEWART, WILLIAM ALBERT
4213 OAKLAND TERRIS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
THOMAS, BRANDON SETH
2123 COLLINS LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WALKER, JEFFERY LEBRON
4555 TRICIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT
WILBURN, KRISTOPHER ALAN
1277 ROBIN HOOD DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WRIGHT, MICHAEL DUANE
4522 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374192110
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
YATES, THATCHER ANDERSON
12 CHARLES DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
Here are the mug shots:
|BALTIMORE, SHANE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/22/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BRENNAN, WILLIAM ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BUNCH, JAMES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COKER, MELISSA ANN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/23/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DONAHUE, ANDREW KEITH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|FLORES, ANTONIO TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/11/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FORD, BRACKUSS BLADE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- IMPROPER PASSING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|HUGHES, EUGENE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/13/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|JACKSON, CHRISTIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/22/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JOHNSON, CASH RANEY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/01/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|
|KASPAR, FRANK ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/17/1982
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|MATTHEWS, OZZER DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MAYS, CHARISMA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/15/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) POSSESSIPON OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SIMPSON, LINDSEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/15/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SONTAY VICENTE, FELIX MOISES
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/06/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|STEWART, WILLIAM ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|THOMAS, BRANDON SETH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/05/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|WALKER, JEFFERY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/06/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILBURN, KRISTOPHER ALAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/02/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|WRIGHT, MICHAEL DUANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|YATES, THATCHER ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|