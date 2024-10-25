Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BALTIMORE, SHANE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/22/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BRENNAN, WILLIAM ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/04/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BUNCH, JAMES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/31/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COKER, MELISSA ANN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/23/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DONAHUE, ANDREW KEITH

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF FLORES, ANTONIO TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/11/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT FORD, BRACKUSS BLADE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/24/1994

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

IMPROPER PASSING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING HUGHES, EUGENE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/13/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JACKSON, CHRISTIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/22/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JOHNSON, CASH RANEY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/01/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

KASPAR, FRANK ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/17/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/11/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT MATTHEWS, OZZER DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAYS, CHARISMA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/15/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) POSSESSIPON OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SIMPSON, LINDSEY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/15/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SONTAY VICENTE, FELIX MOISES

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 07/06/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION STEWART, WILLIAM ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS THOMAS, BRANDON SETH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/05/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS WALKER, JEFFERY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 08/06/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILBURN, KRISTOPHER ALAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/02/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WRIGHT, MICHAEL DUANE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/08/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION YATES, THATCHER ANDERSON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/26/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



