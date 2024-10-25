Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, October 25, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BALTIMORE, SHANE LEBRON 
270 COUNTY ROAD 213 LOT 1109 ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BRENNAN, WILLIAM ANDREW 
555 HERITAGE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BUNCH, JAMES MICHAEL 
3805 MEMPHIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COKER, MELISSA ANN 
218 STEELE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DONAHUE, ANDREW KEITH 
5702 JANA LN HIXSON, 373435499 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FLORES, ANTONIO TYRONE 
1495 HWY29N LOT G16 ATHENS, 30601 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

FORD, BRACKUSS BLADE 
318 HILLSBORO ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IMPROPER PASSING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING

HUGHES, EUGENE JAMES 
9991 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JACKSON, CHRISTIN 
330 MOUNT ZION RD NW GEORGETOWN, 37366 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JOHNSON, CASH RANEY 
910 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

KASPAR, FRANK ROBERT 
394 SNAKE MOUNTAIN ROAD BLUE RIDGE, 30513 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE 
15 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MARTIN, RICKY JUNIOR 
108 CROSS STREET DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MATTHEWS, OZZER DAKOTA 
480 13TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAYS, CHARISMA MONIQUE 
103 OGLETHORPE RIDGE LANE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) POSSESSIPON OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN 
2202 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RAPOZA, HAILEY MARIE 
54 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHAW, OLIVIA MARIZA 
127 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

SHAW, PATRICE ANN 
5750 LAKE RESORT DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

SIMPSON, LINDSEY MARIE 
2620 BOYCE ST LOT 26 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SONTAY VICENTE, FELIX MOISES 
2812 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

STEWART, WILLIAM ALBERT 
4213 OAKLAND TERRIS CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

THOMAS, BRANDON SETH 
2123 COLLINS LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

WALKER, JEFFERY LEBRON 
4555 TRICIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

WILBURN, KRISTOPHER ALAN 
1277 ROBIN HOOD DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WRIGHT, MICHAEL DUANE 
4522 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374192110 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

YATES, THATCHER ANDERSON 
12 CHARLES DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

