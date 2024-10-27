Man Has Critical Injuries After Being Found During Debris Search At Orchard Knob Home

A man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries from the scene of a fire in East Chattanooga Sunday afternoon.

He was in critical condition with severe smoke inhalation and some burns, according to investigators.

At 12:30 p.m., Red Shift companies were dispatched to a commercial fire in the 1700 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. Heavy smoke was coming from the eaves of the structure and flames were venting through one of the windows on arrival.

Firefighters went inside to attack the fire and conduct a search, finding heavy debris inside. During that time, fire officials were informed that someone may be sleeping inside as the building consists of a business office and a separate bedroom on the other side.

Firefighters found the victim while digging through debris during a secondary search. Firefighters brought him outside and began CPR. He was transported to the hospital.

Crews continued fighting the fire and got it under control within 20 minutes, containing the fire to the office area. They targeted hot spots until the fire was extinguished and then moved into overhaul. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Engine 4, Ladder 5, Engine 5, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Engine 1, Engine 6, Engine 15, Engine 16, Engine 9, Engine 12, Ladder 13, Engine 10, Squad 19, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3, CFD Investigations and CFD Supply responded, along with CPD and HCEMS.