Developers Of The Bend Moving Forward With Creation Of 5 New City Blocks At Former Alstom Site

Developers of The Bend at the former Alstom site are moving forward with the creation of five new city blocks on 12.4 acres of the site.

Phase 2 of The Bend will include new extensions of 10th and 11th streets as well as the creation of a new Canal Street.

Canal Street will run parallel to Riverfront Parkway except for a section jutting at an angle over to 11th Street.

Developers said earlier that the project would include a canal feature.

Officials said, "The goal for this development is to provide an elevated street design

which encourages pedestrian activity and slows vehicle speeds. The wider curbs

provide additional space for people to step out of their vehicles when parking on

the street. The various pavement widths encourage slower speeds (the fire marshal has reviewed and approved the street plan). The pavers provide aesthetic improvements to the streetscape.

"The developer agrees to set up a CBID or similar legal entity which will share in maintenance costs that exceed city standard maintenance costs.



"This angle of intersection is integral to the site master plan, created by Dover Kohl partners, and has been part of the site plan throughout this process. This intersection has already been approved by the fire marshal and was included in the site plan that was adopted as part of the One Westside TIF.



"The goal is to create a tight urban environment similar in style and scope to the traditional downtown grid. Due to the additional width of sidewalks (in many cases in excess of 10 feet), there is ample room for vehicles, pedestrians, and utilities even without the corner radius."



The case goes before the Planning Commission next Monday.