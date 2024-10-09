2 Men Caught In Chattanooga Police/TBI Sex Sting

Two out of state men were among those caught in a Chattanooga Police Department/TBI underage prostitution sting.

It was conducted Tuesday in Lookout Valley.

An Internet ad was posted by police on an adult escort website.

An undercover officer posed as a 16-year-old underage female.

Police said Shermar Mayfield, 27, of Columbus, Ms., wanted to know how much a "quick visit" with the underage girl was. The "underage girl" replied by text that it was $100 and he was to bring alcohol.

Police said Mayfield asked for a "body pic."

He arrived at the hotel and agreed to pay the $100 in cash for sex.

Mayfield was then arrested and charged with solicitation of a minor and trafficking for commercial sex acts.

Police said Eric T. Sartin, 54, of Flintstone, Ga., wanted to know the rates and availability. He then "asked about bare services for more money." The "underage girl" responded that she was 16 and needed protection used.

Sartin texted, "If your 16, how do I know it's not a scam to get me there babe?"

He arrived at the hotel and agreed to pay the $100.

Sartin was also charged with solicitation of a minor and trafficking for commercial sex acts.