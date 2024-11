The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway will be closed for scheduled physical plant improvements on Monday, and will be reopening on Saturday, Nov. 16.

“We are making some capital improvements to the Incline which will add to the beauty of the attraction and appeal for our visitors,” said Charles D. Frazier, CARTA’s chief executive officer. “This year has been focused on two key areas: improving customer safety and delivering on our brand promise to create a great ridership experience."