Latest Headlines

Home Buyers Heading For Thornton's New River Gorge Ranch; Spacious Riverdance Dining Slated For Next Summer

  • Wednesday, November 13, 2024
  • Hannah Campbell
Brow lots offer panoramic views of the Tennessee River and Nickajack Lake below
Brow lots offer panoramic views of the Tennessee River and Nickajack Lake below

A land rush for the Tennessee hills that began during the pandemic is flowing strong, says Thunder Enterprises President Dane Bradshaw. That desire for spacious skies first came for Thunder Thornton's Jasper Highlands development, and now sales of lots at River Gorge Ranch are three years ahead of schedule.

“The secret got out on Tennessee and our mountaintop communities,” Mr. Bradshaw said. Popularity of the two Marion County developments has continued to increase, and people from 35 states have bought 545 lots at River Gorge Ranch atop Aetna Mountain. Construction has begun on 40 homes.

The on site fine dining restaurant Riverdance will open as early as summer 2025, during early phases of River Gorge Ranch. The success of Top of the Rock restaurant in Jasper Highlands convinced planners to open Riverdance as early as possible.

“It certainly gave us the inspiration and the confidence,” Mr. Bradshaw said.

Riverdance will be managed by SquareOne, also manager of Top of the Rock, Stir at the Choo Choo and State of Confusion on Main Street.

“Their track record has been really spectacular,” Mr. Bradshaw said.

A vaulted and airy breezeway shown in the most recent renderings will gain icon status for photo ops, with its wide views of the Tennessee River surrounded by forest below, he predicted.

Mr. Bradshaw said that Riverdance is more than twice the size of Top of the Rock, and it has more than twice the view. The 13,000-square-foot restaurant brings options to the secluded area, he said, and will seat more than 700 people.

An October meet-and-greet for property owners was well attended and festive, its proof of concept pioneered by Jasper Highlands, he said.

“It was awesome,” said Mr. Bradshaw. “It was packed with 400-plus property owners who were so excited to meet one another and meet their future neighbors.”

Buyers are empty-nesters and pre-retirees building a new primary residence, but Mr. Bradshaw said the proximity to Chattanooga makes River Gorge Ranch an option for second-home buyers from Chattanooga. Mr. Bradshaw said he is honored that people would choose Marion County for this important life event.

“It was really rewarding to see,” he said.

Owners design custom homes inspired by the architecture of Blackberry Farm in Maryville, Tn., whose architect, Summerour & Associates, designed the River Gorge Ranch model home. Mr. Bradshaw calls it mountain modern: lots of glass, natural stone and natural colors. One- to two-acre lots provide privacy without sacrificing community, Mr. Bradshaw said. The property will offer rental cabins, trails, pickleball courts and other recreation spaces. Lots start at $115,000 and go up to $700,000 or more for prime river views.

River Gorge Ranch and Jasper Highlands combined encompass over 16,929 acres, with more than 9,140 acres intentionally preserved as undeveloped wilderness. This commitment to land conservation reflects Thunder Enterprises’ vision of creating sustainable communities that blend seamlessly with the natural environment, it was stated.

Mr. Bradshaw said, “We undoubtedly could have crammed hundreds of more lots into our communities, but we are committed to providing large, spacious homesites to our property owners and responsible development.”

“As cool as the restaurant is and everything else, you got to have a way to get to it,” Mr. Bradshaw said. He said Thunder went above county regulations to build a strong and wide road up Aetna Mountain, a five-minute journey. River Gorge Ranch’s $10 million, 8,500-foot road is built with six inches of roller-compacted concrete - delivering 2.5 times the strength of a four-inch asphalt road. The road, featuring two 12-foot travel lanes with three-foot-wide shoulders, climbs 796 feet in elevation.

The Economic and Fiscal Impact of Jasper Highlands and River Gorge Ranch on Marion County, Tennessee, an impact study by Bento J. Lobo, Ph.D., CFA, outlines the economic influence of River Gorge Ranch and its sister community, Jasper Highlands.

The economic report highlights Jasper Highlands’ $68.8 million investment, which has already generated $91 million in total economic output, 234 jobs and $15.3 million in household earnings in Marion County. Jasper Highlands is 38 percent of the entire county’s residential property taxes, translating to effective tax relief of $146 per household, a figure projected to reach $314 by 2032, it was stated.

River Gorge Ranch is poised to follow suit with an estimated 2,150 lots and 1,720 homes by 2042, creating over 330 new jobs and contributing over $11 million annually in property and sales taxes. Once completed, the community’s total market value is projected to exceed $1.6 billion, "adding an invaluable fiscal resource for Marion County," Mr. Bradshaw said.

He added, "This report highlights the substantial contributions Jasper Highlands continues to bring and River Gorge Ranch will bring, from job creation to tax revenue that benefits every household in the county."

River Gorge Ranch’s new 13,111-square-foot mountaintop restaurant, Riverdance, is planned to open in summer 2025 and will offer residents and visitors a fine dining experience
River Gorge Ranch’s new 13,111-square-foot mountaintop restaurant, Riverdance, is planned to open in summer 2025 and will offer residents and visitors a fine dining experience
Latest Headlines
Lee's Walton Leads Flames To 84-68 Win Over Lindsey Wilson
  • Sports
  • 11/13/2024
Cleveland State Women, Men Lose To Chattanooga State
  • Sports
  • 11/13/2024
Multiple Fights Break Out At Girls Middle School Basketball Game; Game Canceled
  • Breaking News
  • 11/13/2024
Covenant Women Fall To Visiting Sewannee 72-64
  • Sports
  • 11/13/2024
Griffin Law Among Trio Of Latest UTC Men’s Golf Signees
Griffin Law Among Trio Of Latest UTC Men’s Golf Signees
  • Sports
  • 11/13/2024
HCSO Apprehends Fugitive On Lake Chickamauga
HCSO Apprehends Fugitive On Lake Chickamauga
  • Breaking News
  • 11/13/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/14/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BALL, ... more

HCSO Apprehends Fugitive On Lake Chickamauga
HCSO Apprehends Fugitive On Lake Chickamauga
  • 11/13/2024

The Sheriff's Department on Wednesday morning apprehended a man on Lake Chickamauga who was wanted by the Soddy Daisy Police Department. At approximately 9:50 a.m., the Soddy Daisy Police ... more

Home Buyers Heading For Thornton's New River Gorge Ranch; Spacious Riverdance Dining Slated For Next Summer
Home Buyers Heading For Thornton's New River Gorge Ranch; Spacious Riverdance Dining Slated For Next Summer
  • 11/13/2024

A land rush for the Tennessee hills that began during the pandemic is flowing strong, says Thunder Enterprises President Dane Bradshaw. That desire for spacious skies first came for Thunder Thornton's ... more

Breaking News
Former McNairy County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged In Shooting Deaths Of Multiple Dogs
  • 11/13/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/13/2024
Walker County Breaks Ground On Adventure Acres
Walker County Breaks Ground On Adventure Acres
  • 11/12/2024
Dr. Robertson Defends Plan To Hire School Architects; Says More Such Studies Are Needed
Dr. Robertson Defends Plan To Hire School Architects; Says More Such Studies Are Needed
  • 11/12/2024
County Schools Getting Ready To Move On $158 Million In Projects, Hire Architects For Assessment Of Other Projects
  • 11/12/2024
Opinion
What Happened To Veterans Day In Our Schools? - And Response
  • 11/11/2024
Rick Scott Is The Best Choice For Senate Leader
  • 11/12/2024
Top Senate Stories: No-Bid Contracts And Corporate Gifts
  • 11/13/2024
Learning From History Requires The Ability To Read
  • 11/12/2024
How Trump Achieved The Popular Vote By Warping Our View Of The Presidency - And Response (2)
  • 11/12/2024
Sports
Griffin Law Among Trio Of Latest UTC Men’s Golf Signees
Griffin Law Among Trio Of Latest UTC Men’s Golf Signees
  • 11/13/2024
Randy Smith: Bob Kesling Says He's Hanging It Up
Randy Smith: Bob Kesling Says He's Hanging It Up
  • 11/13/2024
Lady Vol Three-Point Barrage Sinks Middle Tennessee, 89-75
Lady Vol Three-Point Barrage Sinks Middle Tennessee, 89-75
  • 11/13/2024
Vols Remain No. 7 In College Football Playoff Rankings
  • 11/13/2024
Mocs Volleyball Earns 3-1 Win At Furman
  • 11/12/2024
Happenings
Reindeer On The Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade Returns Nov. 29
  • 11/13/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Independence vs. Safety
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Independence vs. Safety
  • 11/13/2024
Scopes: Most Famous Visitor
Scopes: Most Famous Visitor
  • 11/13/2024
The Chattanooga Rescue Mission Hosts Thanksgiving Banquet Nov. 28
  • 11/13/2024
Winter Wonderland Dinner Dance Set For Dec. 13
  • 11/12/2024
Entertainment
Lookout Wild Film Festival Set For Jan. 17-19 At The Signal
  • 11/13/2024
Lee University To Present Classic Christmas On Dec. 8
Lee University To Present Classic Christmas On Dec. 8
  • 11/12/2024
Jfest Announces Artist Lineup For Its 25th Year
  • 11/11/2024
Lee University School Of Music To Present Studio Recital Monday
  • 11/13/2024
Lee School Of Music To Present Senior Honors Concert Tuesday
  • 11/13/2024
Opinion
What Happened To Veterans Day In Our Schools? - And Response
  • 11/11/2024
Rick Scott Is The Best Choice For Senate Leader
  • 11/12/2024
Top Senate Stories: No-Bid Contracts And Corporate Gifts
  • 11/13/2024
Dining
New CAVA Restaurant Opens In Overlook At Hamilton Place
New CAVA Restaurant Opens In Overlook At Hamilton Place
  • 11/8/2024
Lindleys, Scarlett Bowman Opening New Restaurants
  • 11/7/2024
City Council Approves New Alcohol Ordinance
  • 11/5/2024
Business
Avail Plans $10 Million Expansion As It Ramps Up For Modular e-Homes Market
  • 11/12/2024
Bohr Electronics Secures Contract With Virginia Railway Express For Magnetic Transfer Switches
  • 11/13/2024
New Associates Join Leitner Williams Law Firm
New Associates Join Leitner Williams Law Firm
  • 11/12/2024
Real Estate
HFHOC CEO Tammy Johnson Announces Resignation
HFHOC CEO Tammy Johnson Announces Resignation
  • 11/13/2024
Barge Design Solutions Announces Leadership Transition, Carrie Stokes Appointed CEO
Barge Design Solutions Announces Leadership Transition, Carrie Stokes Appointed CEO
  • 11/12/2024
38 SF Detached Homes Proposed For 11 Acres On Gray Road
  • 11/12/2024
Student Scene
UTC Announces Spring 2025 Dual Enrollment Options
UTC Announces Spring 2025 Dual Enrollment Options
  • 11/13/2024
Cleveland State Hosts Veterans Celebration
Cleveland State Hosts Veterans Celebration
  • 11/13/2024
2025-26 School Choice Fair Set For Nov. 14
  • 11/11/2024
Living Well
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Is Now Offering RSV Vaccination
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Is Now Offering RSV Vaccination
  • 11/13/2024
Bellamy Named Administrator Of Siskin Subacute West
Bellamy Named Administrator Of Siskin Subacute West
  • 11/12/2024
North Georgia Community YMCA Provides Meals Through USDA-Funded Child & Adult Care Food Program
  • 11/12/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
  • 11/11/2024
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
  • 11/12/2024
Museum And Cultural Center At Five Points in Cleveland Gets $77,000 Grant
  • 11/7/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Wind And Confidence
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Wind And Confidence
  • 11/13/2024
WMA Waterfowl Hunts Open Nov. 13-Dec. 3
  • 11/5/2024
2024 Muzzleloader Season Starts Saturday
  • 11/5/2024
Travel
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
Students Aid Scientists In 24-Year Effort To Restore Ancient Fish To Tennessee River
  • 10/30/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Michael And Angela Ballard
  • 11/11/2024
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
Celebrate Long November Nights With Parade Of New IMAX Films
  • 10/31/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Joy Of Rebounding From Failure
Bob Tamasy: The Joy Of Rebounding From Failure
  • 11/14/2024
"Who Is This God, You Want Me To Serve?" Is Sermon Title At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/13/2024
Red Back Hymnal Singing Held This Sunday At Hullander Farm
  • 11/12/2024
Obituaries
James Edward Belcher
James Edward Belcher
  • 11/13/2024
William Craig Taylor
William Craig Taylor
  • 11/13/2024
Gerald L. "Jerry" Shofner
Gerald L. "Jerry" Shofner
  • 11/13/2024