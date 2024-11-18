Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BELL, TYRELL LOVELL
710 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BREEDLOVE, BREANNA KAY
1508 ROBERTS AVENUE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $10,000
COOPER, JACOB LEE
389 JOHNSON RD SE CLEVELAND, 373239165
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ENGLAND, ANTHONY JAMES
2508 Long St Chattanooga, 374082923
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FLORES, GENARO ANTONIA
1510 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
FLOYD, CHASE EVAN
1240 EAGLE PARK ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HINMAN, CARLYANN NICOLE
277 EARL EZELL RD SPRING CITY, 373814483
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LAGRAFF, SUSAN ANN
6602 HILTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
LAREZ MARTINEZ, JESUS MANUEL
1512 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LINVILLE, WILLIAM OWEN
2001 TOMBRAS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122729
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MADRIGAL, SANDRA ANN
2425 ASHMORE AVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CONTRIBUTING DEL OF MINOR
RESISTING ARREST
MENDOZ, EVA MARIA
1217 HOCEA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PEDRO JUAN, GASPER
1611 LYNNBROOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045024
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
PEREZ PEREZ, JAIRO VERSAIN
1904 BEECH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI - ALCOHOL
UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL BY PERSON UNDER 21
DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED
RAMEY, CHARLES CLYDE
8979 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
RATLIFT-MARCET, CRYSTAL LYNN
1300 WASHINGTON AVE ETOWAH, 37331
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHELTON, BRENNA LOUISE
3720 PINKERING AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SHEPPARD, COLIN JUSTICE
4404 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073105
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
WALLIN, TONYA LYNN
128 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO
6312 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
