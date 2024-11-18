Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BELL, TYRELL LOVELL

710 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BREEDLOVE, BREANNA KAY

1508 ROBERTS AVENUE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OVER $10,000



COOPER, JACOB LEE

389 JOHNSON RD SE CLEVELAND, 373239165

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



ENGLAND, ANTHONY JAMES

2508 Long St Chattanooga, 374082923

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FLORES, GENARO ANTONIA

1510 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

CRIMINAL INQUIRY



FLOYD, CHASE EVAN

1240 EAGLE PARK ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



HINMAN, CARLYANN NICOLE

277 EARL EZELL RD SPRING CITY, 373814483

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LAGRAFF, SUSAN ANN

6602 HILTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 75 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DUI



LAREZ MARTINEZ, JESUS MANUEL

1512 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



LINVILLE, WILLIAM OWEN

2001 TOMBRAS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122729

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MADRIGAL, SANDRA ANN

2425 ASHMORE AVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CONTRIBUTING DEL OF MINOR

RESISTING ARREST



MENDOZ, EVA MARIA

1217 HOCEA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



PEDRO JUAN, GASPER

1611 LYNNBROOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045024

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



PEREZ PEREZ, JAIRO VERSAIN

1904 BEECH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DUI - ALCOHOL

UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL BY PERSON UNDER 21

DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED



RAMEY, CHARLES CLYDE

8979 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM



RATLIFT-MARCET, CRYSTAL LYNN

1300 WASHINGTON AVE ETOWAH, 37331

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SHELTON, BRENNA LOUISE

3720 PINKERING AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



SHEPPARD, COLIN JUSTICE

4404 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073105

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



WALLIN, TONYA LYNN

128 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO

6312 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

