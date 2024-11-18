Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, November 18, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BELL, TYRELL LOVELL 
710 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BREEDLOVE, BREANNA KAY 
1508 ROBERTS AVENUE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $10,000

COOPER, JACOB LEE 
389 JOHNSON RD SE CLEVELAND, 373239165 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

ENGLAND, ANTHONY JAMES 
2508 Long St Chattanooga, 374082923 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FLORES, GENARO ANTONIA 
1510 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
CRIMINAL INQUIRY

FLOYD, CHASE EVAN 
1240 EAGLE PARK ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HINMAN, CARLYANN NICOLE 
277 EARL EZELL RD SPRING CITY, 373814483 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LAGRAFF, SUSAN ANN 
6602 HILTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI

LAREZ MARTINEZ, JESUS MANUEL 
1512 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LINVILLE, WILLIAM OWEN 
2001 TOMBRAS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122729 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MADRIGAL, SANDRA ANN 
2425 ASHMORE AVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CONTRIBUTING DEL OF MINOR
RESISTING ARREST

MENDOZ, EVA MARIA 
1217 HOCEA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PEDRO JUAN, GASPER 
1611 LYNNBROOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045024 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

PEREZ PEREZ, JAIRO VERSAIN 
1904 BEECH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI - ALCOHOL
UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL BY PERSON UNDER 21
DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED

RAMEY, CHARLES CLYDE 
8979 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

RATLIFT-MARCET, CRYSTAL LYNN 
1300 WASHINGTON AVE ETOWAH, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SHELTON, BRENNA LOUISE 
3720 PINKERING AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SHEPPARD, COLIN JUSTICE 
4404 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073105 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

WALLIN, TONYA LYNN 
128 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO 
6312 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BELL, TYRELL LOVELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COOPER, JACOB LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
FLOYD, CHASE EVAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/22/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
RAMEY, CHARLES CLYDE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/02/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
RATLIFT-MARCET, CRYSTAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/29/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHEPPARD, COLIN JUSTICE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
WALLIN, TONYA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/04/1988
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


 

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/18/2024

