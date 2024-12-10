Latest Headlines

New Vehicle-Renewal Decal Kiosk Available In Hamilton County

  • Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles announced another vehicle-renewal decal option for Hamilton County registrants in addition to online, mail, and office tag renewal abilities.

A decal renewal kiosk has been installed in the Hixson Food City lobby at 5604 Hixson Pike, providing instant renewal access for only Hamilton County registrants. The Print-on-Demand Kiosk dispenses only renewal decals. It does not permit a change of address, dispense license plates, or process a renewal not within 90 days of the expiration date. The state requires those applications to be made in person at either of our tag offices.

To process the renewal, a motorist must scan their mailed state renewal postcard or current registration receipt. The kiosk will provide touch-screen instructions in English and Spanish. For payment, motorists may use a credit card or debit card. There are no additional fees when renewing through the kiosk.

Mr. Knowles said, "Our office is extremely appreciative of Food City for donating space, enabling us to provide an extra dimension of service to Hamilton County vehicle registrants, especially those residing in the northern part of the County. I’m also grateful to my professional staff, who have been crucial in helping me achieve this new service opportunity.”

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles announced another vehicle-renewal decal option for Hamilton County registrants in addition to online, mail, and office tag renewal abilities. A decal renewal ... more

A Chattanooga man was arrested after he took his cell phone to AT&T and an employee spotted child pornography on it, police said. Randall Lee Fraley, 73, of 760 Sawmill Trail, was arrested ... more

