Hamilton County Report Says Fatal Drug Overdoses And Violent Crime Are Down

  • Thursday, December 12, 2024

The latest Hamilton County report said fatal overdoses in the county are down.

It also cites a decrease in violent crime.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said, "The creation of Hamilton Counted has undoubtedly shed light on the challenges many of our residents face. I am humbled by the vast and pressing needs facing our county, particularly facing young families. This awareness has not only strengthened my resolve but also sharpened my perspective on how to effectively allocate county resources.

"Hamilton County Government has taken a creative and aggressive approach in combating our core challenges and pouring resources into programs we believe will transform lives–not just today, but 10 to 20 years from now. There’s plenty to be hopeful about as we empower future generations.

"While the perception of crime by residents remains high–overall crime countywide is down 10 percent over the past year. Murder within the city of Chattanooga remains unacceptably high, but has leveled out and remains in line with 2023 through the first nine months of the year.

"Hamilton County remains committed to assisting the city with a law enforcement presence in downtown Chattanooga as sheriff deputies continue to patrol downtown streets.

""For the third consecutive quarter, fatal overdoses are declining–a testament to our community’s resilience and commitment to addressing the opioid crisis. Through the first nine months of the year, fatal overdoses are down 26 percent compared to last year. This progress is supported by the District Attorney’s office, who continues to aggressively prosecute those responsible for bringing deadly drugs into our communities.

"Additionally, the county was awarded nearly $1.5 million to build out a Medication-Assisted Treatment Program at the jail, providing support for inmates battling opioid use disorder.

"Enrollment in the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program has steadily risen since the start of 2022. Average monthly enrollment is up five percent from last year and 25 percent since 2022. Additional resources have been invested in WIC, and the county continues to plan for the Center for Thriving Families to further assist new mothers and young families.

"Despite our challenges, Hamilton County is one of the best places to raise a family in America and we will continue working to ensure a high-quality of life for all residents. Collecting and analyzing data gives us an opportunity for continued reflection on where we are strong and how we must improve moving forward."

The link to the Hamilton Counted 2024 Quarter 3 Report can be found HERE.

