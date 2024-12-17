Yates Bleachery Closing After Over 100 Years Of Operation At Flintstone, Ga.

Yates Bleachery is closing after operating at Flintstone, Ga., for over a century.

The plant, which dyes and bleaches woven fabrics, was opened near the base of Lookout Mountain by Arthur Edward Yates in 1920.

A longtime employee said the plant at one time employed more than 200 workers, but is down to around 50 due to steadily declining work that began during the pandemic.

The plant is due to close at the end of the year, though some workers are to return later to help wrap up the operation.

Members of the Yates family have continued to oversee the plant, which has 600,000 square feet of space.