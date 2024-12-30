Sammy Lowdermilk Named Acting President And CEO Of Enterprise Center

The Enterprise Center’s President and Chief Executive Officer Monique Kuykendoll Quarterman has resigned from her position with the organization. Sammy Lowdermilk, who has been with TEC for 10 years and currently serves as program director for Tech Goes Home, has accepted the board’s request to serve as acting president and CEO until the board identifies Quarterman's replacement.

A special committee of the board will conduct a nationwide search for the organization’s next chief executive. The board expects to name the next president and CEO as soon as a suitable candidate is found.

“Tens of thousands of our neighbors have benefited from the positive work The Enterprise Center has done, and continues to do, to inform, empower, and connect our community through technology,” said Board Chair Sydney Crisp. “While we will miss Monique, we respect her service to our community and her decision to leave our impactful organization.”

“My thanks go to the center, the board and its staff for their years of dedicated service and the role they have played in elevating this region,” said Ms. Kuykendoll Quarterman.

“I am humbled by the board’s confidence in me to lead The Enterprise Center. The team here at The Enterprise Center does incredible work, and we’re excited to continue that work ahead in the New Year,” said Mr. Lowdermilk.