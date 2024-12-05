Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ACOSTA ROJAS, SAUL

6814 GAYDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR

1401 TEAKWOOD PORT S WEST CLEVELAND, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D



ARCHAMBAULT, PAUL MICHAEL

4656 NEADOW NORTH WEST CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BALDWIN, ANNALISA MARIE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D



BALES, JUSTIN TAYLOR

13203 BURCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOTTS, DANNY LEIGH

324 FOX RUN CIRCLE FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BOWER, KRISTIN MARIE

202 BLAZER LANE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION



BUSH, JEFFERY LEE

1201 BOYNTON DR APT 703 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



CAMERON, WILLIAM EDGAR

1201 DERBY DR COHUTTA, 30710

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



DANIEL, JACOB RYAN

3109 ELLIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374124507

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



DAUGHERTY, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER

9227 BIRCHWOOD PK HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS, JAVON LYDELL

3003 DEE DR CHATTNOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE

721 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374021826

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS DRIVING

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DUNN, NATASHA MARIE

2002 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/01/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D ARCHAMBAULT, PAUL MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/24/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALDWIN, ANNALISA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/12/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D BALES, JUSTIN TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/30/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT BOTTS, DANNY LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/24/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BOWER, KRISTIN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/13/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION BUSH, JEFFERY LEE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 01/12/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DANIEL, JACOB RYAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/21/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DAUGHERTY, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/01/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DUNN, NATASHA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/29/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/06/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

STALKING GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/08/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREER, RYAN ONELIOUS

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 09/22/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/20/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HORTON, TIMEKA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/24/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HUNE, HEATHER DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/06/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR KIRBY, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/12/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE LAVIGNETTE, LANCE A

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/17/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) MACDONALD, KEVIN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/20/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT

MATUL MATUL, DENYS LEVI

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/06/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MCDONALD, DONALD HEATH

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/04/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MERINO, AMANDA LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/22/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, QUINTARIUS ANTWION

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/29/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT PALMER, CHANDLER ASHLIN MITCH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/24/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PELFREY, LEE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 06/26/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE POSTELL, SUMMER RENEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/07/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PURSELY, DILLON CHASE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/05/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

LITTERING RODRIGUEZ, MANUEL MELECIO

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/03/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SMITH, BRITTANIE ELISE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/03/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OR MANUFACTURING)FOSTER, SHANTA SHA BRITINE1416 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111027Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSTALKINGGRAY, CYNTHIA ANN132 JAMIE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTGREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER10305 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GREER, RYAN ONELIOUS1 EAST 11TH STREET APT 510 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHATCHER, MICHELLE R7655 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA2104 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041115Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTHORTON, TIMEKA MICHELLE2008 APPLELIANG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTHUNE, HEATHER DANIELLE8355 NW 226TH ST HOMELESS ALACHUA, 32615Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARHUNT, MELISSA KELLEE56 BROOKSIDE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) HARASSMENTKIRBY, MICHAEL ANTHONY129 CHEROKEE TRAIL APT 2 TRENTON, 30742Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH EVIDENCELAVIGNETTE, LANCE A2054 DEERFIELD CIR NEW MARKET, 37760Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)MACDONALD, KEVIN TYLER38 APPLE TREE DR UNIY A GOFFSTOWN, 03045Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTASSAULTMATUL MATUL, DENYS LEVI7656 OCOEE STREET ,Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMCDONALD, DONALD HEATH3503 CLARMONT AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTMERINO, AMANDA LEE7436 GATES ROAD HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MITCHELL, QUINTARIUS ANTWION4051 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTPALMER, CHANDLER ASHLIN MITCH1590 COUNTY ROAD 372 FLAT ROCK, 35966Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARKER, TYRONE835 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSTATE'S WITNESSPELFREY, LEE EDWARD405 THE MEADOWS ROCKWOOD, 37854Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSTELL, SUMMER RENEE266 STONE CREEK DR DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPUGH, LOGAN STEPHEN2679 BOSTON BRANCH CIR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTPURSELY, DILLON CHASE20 STOVALL ST FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARRESTLITTERINGRODRIGUEZ, MANUEL MELECIO713 SANTA CLARA AVE GRAND JUNCTION, 81503Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSMITH, BRITTANIE ELISE4028 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, CARNELL R701 RAILROAD STREET APT. 1 DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESMITH, KARON DANETTE5647 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SNYDER, JONATHON DANIEL266 STONE CREEK TRL DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTAMPER, WILLIAM DAVID7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED BURGLARYFAILURE TO APPEARAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTSWANEY, SONDRA JANE30 PULMER DR. CHATTANOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR (DUI)THRASHER, SHAKERA EVONNE266 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PD(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT UNDERN1,000(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT UNDER $1,000VANDER SMITTE, RICHARD6834 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALKER, ERIC STEPHEN958 ELY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE4001 ROSSVILLE BLVD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PD(VOP) ASSAULTWHITE, ERIC LEBRON3829 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTWOMACK, CHRISTOPHER JAMES3109 E 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374073017Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



