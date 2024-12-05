Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, December 5, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ACOSTA ROJAS, SAUL 
6814 GAYDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR 
1401 TEAKWOOD PORT S WEST CLEVELAND, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D

ARCHAMBAULT, PAUL MICHAEL 
4656 NEADOW NORTH WEST CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALDWIN, ANNALISA MARIE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D

BALES, JUSTIN TAYLOR 
13203 BURCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOTTS, DANNY LEIGH 
324 FOX RUN CIRCLE FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BOWER, KRISTIN MARIE 
202 BLAZER LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

BUSH, JEFFERY LEE 
1201 BOYNTON DR APT 703 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CAMERON, WILLIAM EDGAR 
1201 DERBY DR COHUTTA, 30710 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

DANIEL, JACOB RYAN 
3109 ELLIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374124507 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DAUGHERTY, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER 
9227 BIRCHWOOD PK HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIS, JAVON LYDELL 
3003 DEE DR CHATTNOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE 
721 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374021826 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DUNN, NATASHA MARIE 
2002 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

FOSTER, SHANTA SHA BRITINE 
1416 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111027 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING

GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN 
132 JAMIE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER 
10305 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREER, RYAN ONELIOUS 
1 EAST 11TH STREET APT 510 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HATCHER, MICHELLE R 
7655 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA 
2104 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041115 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HORTON, TIMEKA MICHELLE 
2008 APPLELIANG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HUNE, HEATHER DANIELLE 
8355 NW 226TH ST HOMELESS ALACHUA, 32615 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HUNT, MELISSA KELLEE 
56 BROOKSIDE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) HARASSMENT

KIRBY, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
129 CHEROKEE TRAIL APT 2 TRENTON, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

LAVIGNETTE, LANCE A 
2054 DEERFIELD CIR NEW MARKET, 37760 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

MACDONALD, KEVIN TYLER 
38 APPLE TREE DR UNIY A GOFFSTOWN, 03045 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT

MATUL MATUL, DENYS LEVI 
7656 OCOEE STREET , 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MCDONALD, DONALD HEATH 
3503 CLARMONT AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MERINO, AMANDA LEE 
7436 GATES ROAD HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, QUINTARIUS ANTWION 
4051 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

PALMER, CHANDLER ASHLIN MITCH 
1590 COUNTY ROAD 372 FLAT ROCK, 35966 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, TYRONE 
835 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STATE'S WITNESS

PELFREY, LEE EDWARD 
405 THE MEADOWS ROCKWOOD, 37854 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSTELL, SUMMER RENEE 
266 STONE CREEK DR DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUGH, LOGAN STEPHEN 
2679 BOSTON BRANCH CIR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PURSELY, DILLON CHASE 
20 STOVALL ST FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
LITTERING

RODRIGUEZ, MANUEL MELECIO 
713 SANTA CLARA AVE GRAND JUNCTION, 81503 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SMITH, BRITTANIE ELISE 
4028 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, CARNELL R 
701 RAILROAD STREET APT. 1 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SMITH, KARON DANETTE 
5647 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SNYDER, JONATHON DANIEL 
266 STONE CREEK TRL DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STAMPER, WILLIAM DAVID 
7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SWANEY, SONDRA JANE 
30 PULMER DR. CHATTANOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DUI)

THRASHER, SHAKERA EVONNE 
266 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT UNDERN1,000
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT UNDER $1,000

VANDER SMITTE, RICHARD 
6834 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, ERIC STEPHEN 
958 ELY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE 
4001 ROSSVILLE BLVD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VOP) ASSAULT

WHITE, ERIC LEBRON 
3829 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

WOMACK, CHRISTOPHER JAMES 
3109 E 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374073017 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

