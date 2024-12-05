Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ACOSTA ROJAS, SAUL
6814 GAYDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR
1401 TEAKWOOD PORT S WEST CLEVELAND, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
ARCHAMBAULT, PAUL MICHAEL
4656 NEADOW NORTH WEST CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BALDWIN, ANNALISA MARIE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
BALES, JUSTIN TAYLOR
13203 BURCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOTTS, DANNY LEIGH
324 FOX RUN CIRCLE FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOWER, KRISTIN MARIE
202 BLAZER LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
BUSH, JEFFERY LEE
1201 BOYNTON DR APT 703 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CAMERON, WILLIAM EDGAR
1201 DERBY DR COHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DANIEL, JACOB RYAN
3109 ELLIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374124507
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DAUGHERTY, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER
9227 BIRCHWOOD PK HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVIS, JAVON LYDELL
3003 DEE DR CHATTNOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE
721 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374021826
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DUNN, NATASHA MARIE
2002 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
FOSTER, SHANTA SHA BRITINE
1416 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111027
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN
132 JAMIE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER
10305 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREER, RYAN ONELIOUS
1 EAST 11TH STREET APT 510 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HATCHER, MICHELLE R
7655 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA
2104 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041115
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HORTON, TIMEKA MICHELLE
2008 APPLELIANG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HUNE, HEATHER DANIELLE
8355 NW 226TH ST HOMELESS ALACHUA, 32615
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HUNT, MELISSA KELLEE
56 BROOKSIDE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) HARASSMENT
KIRBY, MICHAEL ANTHONY
129 CHEROKEE TRAIL APT 2 TRENTON, 30742
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
LAVIGNETTE, LANCE A
2054 DEERFIELD CIR NEW MARKET, 37760
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
MACDONALD, KEVIN TYLER
38 APPLE TREE DR UNIY A GOFFSTOWN, 03045
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
MATUL MATUL, DENYS LEVI
7656 OCOEE STREET ,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MCDONALD, DONALD HEATH
3503 CLARMONT AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MERINO, AMANDA LEE
7436 GATES ROAD HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MITCHELL, QUINTARIUS ANTWION
4051 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
PALMER, CHANDLER ASHLIN MITCH
1590 COUNTY ROAD 372 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKER, TYRONE
835 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STATE'S WITNESS
PELFREY, LEE EDWARD
405 THE MEADOWS ROCKWOOD, 37854
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSTELL, SUMMER RENEE
266 STONE CREEK DR DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUGH, LOGAN STEPHEN
2679 BOSTON BRANCH CIR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PURSELY, DILLON CHASE
20 STOVALL ST FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
LITTERING
RODRIGUEZ, MANUEL MELECIO
713 SANTA CLARA AVE GRAND JUNCTION, 81503
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SMITH, BRITTANIE ELISE
4028 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, CARNELL R
701 RAILROAD STREET APT. 1 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SMITH, KARON DANETTE
5647 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SNYDER, JONATHON DANIEL
266 STONE CREEK TRL DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STAMPER, WILLIAM DAVID
7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SWANEY, SONDRA JANE
30 PULMER DR. CHATTANOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DUI)
THRASHER, SHAKERA EVONNE
266 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT UNDERN1,000
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT UNDER $1,000
VANDER SMITTE, RICHARD
6834 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, ERIC STEPHEN
958 ELY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE
4001 ROSSVILLE BLVD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VOP) ASSAULT
WHITE, ERIC LEBRON
3829 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WOMACK, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
3109 E 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374073017
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/01/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
|
|ARCHAMBAULT, PAUL MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/24/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BALDWIN, ANNALISA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/12/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
|
|BALES, JUSTIN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/30/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BOTTS, DANNY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/24/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BOWER, KRISTIN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
- IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
|
|BUSH, JEFFERY LEE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 01/12/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|DANIEL, JACOB RYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/21/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|DAUGHERTY, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/01/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DUNN, NATASHA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/29/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/06/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/08/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREER, RYAN ONELIOUS
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/22/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HORTON, TIMEKA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/24/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HUNE, HEATHER DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/06/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KIRBY, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/12/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
|
|LAVIGNETTE, LANCE A
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/17/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MACDONALD, KEVIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/20/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- ASSAULT
|
|MATUL MATUL, DENYS LEVI
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/06/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MCDONALD, DONALD HEATH
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/04/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MERINO, AMANDA LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MITCHELL, QUINTARIUS ANTWION
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/29/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|PALMER, CHANDLER ASHLIN MITCH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/24/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PELFREY, LEE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 06/26/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|POSTELL, SUMMER RENEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/07/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PURSELY, DILLON CHASE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/05/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RODRIGUEZ, MANUEL MELECIO
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/03/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, BRITTANIE ELISE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/03/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2024
Charge(s):
|