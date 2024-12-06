Drug Task Force Conducts Raid On Georgetown House, Producing Narcotics And Weapons

The 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force, overseen by District Attorney General Stephen Hatchett and the DA’s Office, in partnership with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office and Cleveland Police Department, executed a search warrant on a Georgetown residence on Wednesday. This was the result of an investigation that began in May of this year.

Due to the thorough investigation, the search was successful in producing various narcotics, weapons and arrests. Nearly 400 grams of suspected Fentanyl was seized as well as some marijuana. Units also recovered five weapons from the house.

The search also resulted in five arrests. Three of these were weapons/drug charges and two were arrested on outstanding warrants. At least one of the suspects has known gang affiliations.