Old Postcard Collection Includes Many Interesting Fort Oglethorpe Scenes

Previous Next

A large collection of old postcards includes some interesting scenes of historic Fort Oglethorpe.

The site just north of the Chickamauga Civil War battlefield became a hub of activity after it was established as a U.S. Army base in 1902.

Both men and women soldiers reported to the military camp.

Fine officer and barracks quarters and offices were erected in a ring around Barnhardt Circle.

There were many flourishing military exercises and drills, along with band performances.

Soldiers displayed their athletic prowess and also put their trained dogs and horses through intricate routines.

Expert riders could mount while crossing a hurdle or wrestle with another soldier while both were on horseback.