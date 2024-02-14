Latest Headlines

County Commissioners Say Industry Should Be Component At McDonald Farm

  Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Members of the County Commission said Wednesday they intend that industry be a component of the redevelopment of McDonald Farm at Sale Creek.

Some citizens have advocated keeping the huge tract intact as a scenic farm and recreation space.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said the county acted recently to temporarily withdraw a rezoning request for 871 acres of the farm to receive more input from Sale Creek residents.

He said it had never been intended that those 871 acres be solely for industry.

The county mayor said the 230 acres where the County Fair was held last fall would be reserved. He said it was partly in a flood plain. And he said a large portion of the McDonald property was sloping and not suitable for industry.

He noted that after the city and county bought the former TNT plant at Tyner that a majority of the property was retained as the Enterprise South Nature Park. "It wasn't even close," he said.

Commissioner Geno Shipley said a citizen committee, including an Audubon representative, are working on providing input. County Mayor Wamp said county officials are open to the community's ideas, including the notion of agri-tourism. "They may be better than ours," he said.

Commissioner Shipley said of the 2,000-acre farm, "Everybody knows that some industry will be going in there."

He said whatever is developed there "is going to be an interruption to the people who have lived near there all their lives" and they should be heard. 

Commissioner David Sharpe said it is important "to keep jobs at the forefront."

Commissioner Warren Mackey said the farm was bought by the county due to the fact that it had run out of industrial space. He also said that using it as a park would draw many from nearby Rhea County, "who don't pay us any taxes" and would be giving them "a free park."

Commissioner Lee Helton said he wanted "the highest and best use" for the farm." He said it is "a huge tract - four square miles" and would include recreation use as well.

Commissioner Steve Highlander said, "There should be a combination use. A lot of the land is not developable."

 

 

 

