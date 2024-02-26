Attorney Who Earlier Showed Up For Court Inebriated Now Gets License Suspended For Threatening Emails

The Supreme Court of Tennessee has suspended Hamilton County attorney Kent Thomas Jones from the practice of law for 90 days, saying he sent threatening and/or derogatory emails to his client and opposing counsel in two separate matters.

Attorney Jones in September 2017 had received a public censure when he appeared late for court, smelled of alcohol, and was acting erratically while representing a DUI client. Court personnel removed him from the courthouse, and he was later charged with public intoxication. By email later that day, attorney Jones agreed to provide his client a full refund. The criminal charges against him were later dismissed.

In the new action against him, the Supreme Court said attorney Jones also failed to properly maintain his client’s funds in a trust account and failed to satisfy a lien obligation in a timely manner from which his client suffered actual harm.

A Hearing Panel found that he violated Tennessee Rules of Professional Conduct 1.3 (diligence); 1.15 (safekeeping property and funds); 4.4 (respect for the rights of third persons); 8.4(a) (violated Rules of Professional Conduct); and 8.4(d) (engaged in conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice).

The order says, "Mr. Jones must comply with the requirements of Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 9, Sections 28 and 30.4 regarding the obligations and responsibilities of suspended attorneys and the procedure for reinstatement."