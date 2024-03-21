Audubon Society Considering Goats To Root Out Maclellan Island Invasives

With a controlled burn turning out to be a dud at Maclellan Island, the Chattanooga Audubon Society is considering goats.Jim Stewart, executive director, said, "After exploring all of our land management options for Maclellan Island, we have decided to use the natural grazing tendencies of goats to help us tame the invasive species."He said many friends of the Audubon Society "were so excited about the possibility of goats, so we're hoping you'll help support this initiative.If you donate $50 or more you will receive some neat goat themed items from us. If you donate $5000+ you and nine other people can camp on the island with the goats.