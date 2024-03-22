City Honoring Memory Of Carousel Figures Creator Bud Ellis

The city is honoring the memory of Bud Ellis, the creator of the figures for the carousel at Coolidge Park.

Mr. Ellis died recently at his home in Canton, Ga., at the age of 88.

Mayor Tim Kelly said, "Join me in celebrating the life and legacy of Bud Ellis, the man we have to thank for Coolidge Park’s beloved carousel.

"After moving to Chattanooga and becoming a professor at UTC, Bud and friends worked at his 'Horsin’ Around' carving school to rehabilitate a dilapidated carousel that had previously been in use in Grant Park in Atlanta.

"For more than 20 years, Bud's masterpiece has adorned Coolidge Park in Downtown Chattanooga, with each animal bearing the personal touch of Bud and his friends.

"Thank you, Bud, for the magical memories you gave Chattanooga families and the example you set of how to build community."