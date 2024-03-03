3 Patrol Cars Damaged In Pursuit Of Burglary Suspect

Three Sheriff patrol cars were damaged in a chase of a burglary suspect on Saturday night.

At approximately 11:35 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were requested to assist with apprehending a suspect wanted in connection to multiple burglaries of businesses in the Chattanooga area, including a local gun store where firearms and accessories were stolen.

HCSO deputies were notified Chattanooga Police Department officers were in pursuit of a suspect who broke into North Georgia Reloaders and stole firearms and ammunition earlier in the evening and had either broken into or attempted to break into Academy Sports on Gunbarrel Road at approximately 11:25 p.m.

Given the forcible entry into North Georgia Reloaders and information that firearms, parts and ammunitions were taken, the suspect was presumed to be armed.

Deputies were advised by dispatch Chattanooga Police officers were behind the vehicle around East Brainerd at Lee Highway. The suspect then went towards Highway 153 on Lee Highway and deputies responded to the area to assist. At that time, CPD terminated their involvement in the pursuit.

HCSO Deputy Chad Meyners observed the suspect vehicle around the 5900 block of Brainerd Road and a traffic stop was attempted. The suspect driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Several unsuccessful attempts were made to spike strip the vehicle and deputies performed a PIT maneuver causing the suspect vehicle to wreck near the 2200 block of Wilson Street. The vehicle then hit a marked patrol unit head on. Deputies then took the suspect into custody without incident.

Sherriff Austin Garrett said, "Let me be clear… Do not run from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. My deputies are specifically trained to stop a pursuit and we will not tolerate criminals who prey upon this county. If you choose to commit criminal acts and endanger innocent motorists and law enforcement by choosing to flee, my deputies will stop you.”

The suspect has been identified as Joshua Crump. Crump was apprehended by HCSO deputies and turned over to Chattanooga Police Department personnel who then transported him to the Hamilton County Jail on charges related to the burglary and DUI.

Crump is being charged by the HCSO with the following:

Reckless endangerment

Stop sign violation

Reckless driving

Aggravated assault

Felony evading arrest

Despite three HCSO patrol units being damaged during the pursuit, no deputies were injured.

