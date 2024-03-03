Latest Headlines

3 Patrol Cars Damaged In Pursuit Of Burglary Suspect

  • Sunday, March 3, 2024

Three Sheriff patrol cars were damaged in a chase of a burglary suspect on Saturday night.

At approximately 11:35 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were requested to assist with apprehending a suspect wanted in connection to multiple burglaries of businesses in the Chattanooga area, including a local gun store where firearms and accessories were stolen.

HCSO deputies were notified Chattanooga Police Department officers were in pursuit of a suspect who broke into North Georgia Reloaders and stole firearms and ammunition earlier in the evening and had either broken into or attempted to break into Academy Sports on Gunbarrel Road at approximately 11:25 p.m. 

Given the forcible entry into North Georgia Reloaders and information that firearms, parts and ammunitions were taken, the suspect was presumed to be armed. 

Deputies were advised by dispatch Chattanooga Police officers were behind the vehicle around East Brainerd at Lee Highway. The suspect then went towards Highway 153 on Lee Highway and deputies responded to the area to assist.  At that time, CPD terminated their involvement in the pursuit.

HCSO Deputy Chad Meyners observed the suspect vehicle around the 5900 block of Brainerd Road and a traffic stop was attempted. The suspect driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Several unsuccessful attempts were made to spike strip the vehicle and deputies performed a PIT maneuver causing the suspect vehicle to wreck near the 2200 block of Wilson Street. The vehicle then hit a marked patrol unit head on. Deputies then took the suspect into custody without incident.

Sherriff Austin Garrett said, "Let me be clear… Do not run from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. My deputies are specifically trained to stop a pursuit and we will not tolerate criminals who prey upon this county. If you choose to commit criminal acts and endanger innocent motorists and law enforcement by choosing to flee, my deputies will stop you.”

The suspect has been identified as Joshua Crump. Crump was apprehended by HCSO deputies and turned over to Chattanooga Police Department personnel who then transported him to the Hamilton County Jail on charges related to the burglary and DUI.

Crump is being charged by the HCSO with the following:

  • Reckless endangerment
  • Stop sign violation
  • Reckless driving
  • Aggravated assault
  • Felony evading arrest

Despite three HCSO patrol units being damaged during the pursuit, no deputies were injured.

Latest Headlines
3 Patrol Cars Damaged In Pursuit Of Burglary Suspect
  • Breaking News
  • 3/3/2024
Dan Fleser: Gritty Vols Willed Their Way Back Against Bama
Dan Fleser: Gritty Vols Willed Their Way Back Against Bama
  • Sports
  • 3/3/2024
Plan Chattanooga Sees Need For 46,000 New Housing Units In Next 20 Years
Plan Chattanooga Sees Need For 46,000 New Housing Units In Next 20 Years
  • Breaking News
  • 3/3/2024
Vols Win At Alabama, 81-74
  • Sports
  • 3/3/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/3/2024
Mocs Lose 82-63 To Western Carolina, Begin Preparations For SoCon Tournament
  • Sports
  • 3/2/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/3/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANGELA, DUSTIN JAY 913 JOHNSON ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD VANDALISM/MALICIOUS ... more

Governor Bill Lee Visits Tennessee National Guard Soldiers Ahead Of Deployment To U.S. Southern Border
  • 3/2/2024

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee visited Tennessee National Guard soldiers on Saturday, at the Millington Tennessee Army National Guard Armory ahead of their deployment to the nation’s southern border ... more

3 Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide On North Moore Road Friday Night
  • 3/2/2024

Three people were found dead Friday night in an apparent murder-suicide on North Moore Road. One of the victims was a child. Chattanooga Police responded at 8:40 p.m. to a call for multiple ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/2/2024
Man Who Stabbed His Former Girlfriend 7 Times Gets 20 Years For Attempted Murder
Man Who Stabbed His Former Girlfriend 7 Times Gets 20 Years For Attempted Murder
  • 3/1/2024
Man Charged After Video Shows Him Urinating On Islamic Center Building
Man Charged After Video Shows Him Urinating On Islamic Center Building
  • 3/1/2024
Orchard Knob Middle School Student Charged With Threat Of Mass Violence
  • 3/1/2024
Rep. Mike Cameron Votes In Favor Of Legislation To Combat Illegal Immigration In Georgia
  • 3/1/2024
Opinion
Option B Is Best For Frazier Avenue
  • 3/1/2024
Put Something In Place On Dangerous Frazier Avenue
  • 3/1/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Arthur And Douglas MacArthur -- The Chattanooga Connection
Profiles Of Valor: Arthur And Douglas MacArthur -- The Chattanooga Connection
  • 3/1/2024
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For March 1
  • 3/1/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/1/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Gritty Vols Willed Their Way Back Against Bama
Dan Fleser: Gritty Vols Willed Their Way Back Against Bama
  • 3/3/2024
Mocs Lose 82-63 To Western Carolina, Begin Preparations For SoCon Tournament
  • 3/2/2024
UTC Golfers Look To Rebound At South Carolina Tournament
UTC Golfers Look To Rebound At South Carolina Tournament
  • 3/2/2024
Vols Win At Alabama, 81-74
  • 3/3/2024
UTC Women Second Half Surge Leads To 84-67 Win At Wofford
  • 3/2/2024
Happenings
Tom Griscom Tells Civitans Of His Time In The Reagan White House
Tom Griscom Tells Civitans Of His Time In The Reagan White House
  • 3/2/2024
Red Bank Now Seeking Vendors For 43rd Annual Jubilee
  • 3/1/2024
Jerry Summers: Best of Dalton - Shutting Up
Jerry Summers: Best of Dalton - Shutting Up
  • 2/29/2024
Zoomin Groomin Hosts Dog Pawty And Grand Opening To Benefit McKamey Animal Center
  • 3/1/2024
Upcoming Road Closings Announced For Chattanooga Marathon Weekend
  • 2/29/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 2/29/2024
Legacy Christian Recording Artist Steven Curtis Chapman Plays The Walker Theatre This Saturday
Legacy Christian Recording Artist Steven Curtis Chapman Plays The Walker Theatre This Saturday
  • 2/29/2024
Best of Grizzard - Cheerleaders
Best of Grizzard - Cheerleaders
  • 3/1/2024
Spring Acoustic Concert Celebrates The Season At Don Eaves Heritage House
Spring Acoustic Concert Celebrates The Season At Don Eaves Heritage House
  • 2/29/2024
Lee Symphony Orchestra To Present Concert Monday
Lee Symphony Orchestra To Present Concert Monday
  • 2/29/2024
Opinion
Option B Is Best For Frazier Avenue
  • 3/1/2024
Put Something In Place On Dangerous Frazier Avenue
  • 3/1/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Arthur And Douglas MacArthur -- The Chattanooga Connection
Profiles Of Valor: Arthur And Douglas MacArthur -- The Chattanooga Connection
  • 3/1/2024
Dining
Hixson To Join Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken’s Starting Lineup This Weekend
Hixson To Join Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken’s Starting Lineup This Weekend
  • 3/1/2024
CSCC Announces BSCO Culinary Bootcamp Graduates
CSCC Announces BSCO Culinary Bootcamp Graduates
  • 3/1/2024
New Hotel On Lookout Mountain Offers 3 Dining Options
  • 2/29/2024
Business/Government
HHM CPAs Establishes Fourth Office With Firm In Pensacola
HHM CPAs Establishes Fourth Office With Firm In Pensacola
  • 3/1/2024
Tennessee Starts New Year With Continued Low Unemployment
  • 2/29/2024
Collegedale Police Partner With FBI Task Force
Collegedale Police Partner With FBI Task Force
  • 2/29/2024
Real Estate
Second Story Real Estate Management Expands With New Hires And Expands To New Suite In Loveman’s Building
  • 3/1/2024
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Names Erin Creal Office And Family Services Manager
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Names Erin Creal Office And Family Services Manager
  • 2/29/2024
First Cohort Of Builder’s Blueprint Program Begins
  • 2/29/2024
Student Scene
UVA Men's Glee Club To Perform At McCallie March 4
  • 2/29/2024
Black History Month Celebrations Unveiled By CGLA
Black History Month Celebrations Unveiled By CGLA
  • 2/29/2024
Lee University To Celebrate International Women’s Week
  • 2/28/2024
Living Well
Northside Neighborhood House Celebrates 25 Years Of Leadership As CEO Rachel Gammon Announces Retirement
  • 2/29/2024
O-Negative Supplies Hit Dangerously Low Levels
  • 2/28/2024
“How to Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Panel Discussion Coming March 18 To Chattanooga
“How to Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Panel Discussion Coming March 18 To Chattanooga
  • 2/29/2024
Memories
SDMHA Regional History Fair Set For Saturday
  • 2/19/2024
Battlefields Saved Through The Civil War Sites Preservation Fund Grants
  • 2/27/2024
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
  • 2/19/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Comments
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Comments
  • 3/2/2024
Spring Break Activities Offered At Hamilton County Parks And Recreation Parks
  • 3/1/2024
Aggravated Assault In Deer Poaching Case Results In Felony Conviction
Aggravated Assault In Deer Poaching Case Results In Felony Conviction
  • 2/28/2024
Travel
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 2/29/2024
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
  • 2/27/2024
The Facts About New Lookout Mountain Hotel At McLemore Development
  • 2/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Antidote For Becoming Weary In Well-Doing
Bob Tamasy: The Antidote For Becoming Weary In Well-Doing
  • 2/29/2024
Who Is This Boy Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 2/28/2024
The Chuck Wagon Gang – Singing Nearly 90 Years
The Chuck Wagon Gang – Singing Nearly 90 Years
  • 2/26/2024
Obituaries
James “Bert” Snider
James “Bert” Snider
  • 3/2/2024
LeAnn Marie Day
LeAnn Marie Day
  • 3/2/2024
Nancy Hashberger Urban
Nancy Hashberger Urban
  • 3/2/2024
Area Obituaries
Stewart, Mayme Ruth Garner (Jasper)
Stewart, Mayme Ruth Garner (Jasper)
  • 3/3/2024
Mcamis, Phyllis Yarnell (Cleveland)
Mcamis, Phyllis Yarnell (Cleveland)
  • 3/3/2024
Gates, Stephen Mitchell (LaFayette)
Gates, Stephen Mitchell (LaFayette)
  • 3/3/2024