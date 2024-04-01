Weston Wamp, Helton, Several Legislators Urge VW Workers Not To Vote In UAW

County Mayor Weston Wamp, at a Monday morning press conference with several other political leaders outside the Volkswagen plant, urged VW employees not to approve the United Auto Workers (UAW).

The Volkswagen workers are set to vote April 17-19 in the third try to unionize the plant at the Enterprise South Industrial Park.

County Mayor Wamp said, "We are not here because we are anti-union." He said local unions like the IBEW had trained many workers, but he said the UAW "is different. It's hyper-political."

He said since the last UAW try in Chattanooga that numerous UAW officials had been arrested, including for "embezzling the funds of hard-working members."

The county mayor said the UAW is "a sinking ship" with declining membership, and it was trying to make up its member losses with a campaign in the South.

A UAW win "would be the best day for the Democrats," he said, saying the union is closely allied with President Joe Biden and had received his endorsement.

County Mayor Wamp said Chattanooga and VW had prospered, providing 10,000 jobs at the former Army TNT plant at Tyner. He said that prosperity would be threatened by a victory for the UAW.

State Senator Bo Watson, who noted he helped recruit Volkswagen to Chattanooga, said "destruction and corruption" go hand in hand with the UAW.

He said, "I hope the workers of Tennessee will realize the dangers associated with the UAW. It has a dubious record" and is a threat to "Tennessee values."

County Commissioner Lee Helton said his experience included working for a boss who said he had asked to join the union, but never got a call back. He said his boss wound up starting his own construction firm, then he heard from the union, which, he said, wanted him to join and to take some of their members "who couldn't get a job anywhere else."

He said when Chattanooga was union-dominated that "it was the dirtiest place in the country, and eventually all those plants went away. Now we have a vibrant and beautiful place where everybody wants to come live."

Rep. Greg Martin said, "Tennessee is a proud right-to-work state. In fact, nearly 70 percent of the state voters voted to enshrine our right-to-work laws into the state constitution back in 2022.