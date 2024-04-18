Tree Falls On CFD Station 16 During Early Thursday Morning Storms





The Chattanooga Fire Department Station 16 Red Shift crew and Battalion Chief Carlos Hampton were awakened when a tree fell on the station on Lupton Drive during overnight storms.Around 4 a.m. Thursday, firefighters said they were shaken when the tree fell on the roof, puncturing the metal and the ceiling tiles below, but there were no injuries.Station 16 remains open and is responding to calls as usual while the repairs are underway.