4 Members Of State Legislative Delegation Face Opposition

Four members of the Hamilton County legislative delegation face opposition in the upcoming election.

Two others who are on the ballot could as well.

The qualifying deadline is Thursday at noon. The primary election is in August and the general election in November.

Former Red Bank Commissioner Ed LeCompte is running against District 10 Senator Todd Gardenhire in the Republican primary. Missy Crutchfield, who recently lost a school board race, is running as a Democrat.

In House District 26, Democrat Alison Gorman is trying to unseat Republican Greg Martin.

Patsy Hazlewood, the delegation leader from District 27, is opposed in the GOP primary by Michele Reneau. Kathy Lennon, a former school board member, is running as a Democrat.

City Council member Demetrus Coonrod is seeking the District 28 seat held by Yusuf Hakeem. She defeated him once before for City Council. Thomas A. Brooks III is running as an Independent.

Rep. Greg Vital is running again for House District 29. Democrat Ryan Scofield has picked up papers, but has not yet returned them.

In House District 30, Republican Esther Helton-Haynes is running again. Democrat Heather McClendon has picked up papers, but has not yet returned them.