Witnesses Say Bad Blood Led To "Tense And Terrifying" Shooting At East Brainerd Ball Fields

  • Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Davonte Tramell Harris
There was bad blood between two men that led to a shooting March 29 at the East Brainerd ball fields at Batter's Place, it was testified in General Sessions Court on Tuesday morning.

Judge Gary Starnes bound charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and use of a gun during a felony to the Grand Jury against 24-year-old Davonte Tramell Harris, 24.

A detective said Chansler Williamson was shot in the leg and chest and has had to undergo 5-6 surgeries.

East Brainerd Youth officials described the late-night incident as "tense and terrifying."

A detective said the call came out as an "active shooter" at the ball fields, but it was later learned it was a domestic altercation between two men.

She said video from the park did show a faceoff between the two men, but did not show any gunfire. It showed Harris shedding his sweatshire as he ran off into nearby woods.

The detective said Williamson was only able to say that it was Harris who shot him, then he was rushed away to surgery.

She said Harris at first did not admit to firing at Williamson, but later said he had done so after he said Williamson came over and punched him in the nose just after a game involving his (Williamson's) son had finished.

The detective said Harris said he shot in self defense after seeing Williamson turn toward him.

The defense called a witness who had two children by Williamson prior to their divorce in 2022. She said she has been dating Harris for the past year, but not living with him.

She said she and Williamson have an arrangement where they share the children "182 1/2 days a year each." She said she tried to keep good relations with him for the childrens' sake.

She said Williamson had been aggressive toward Harris, calling him "your little boyfriend" and using racist names for him.

The witness claimed that shortly before the shooting that Williamson had driven by her house and thrown a rock at Harris' car. She said the next night he slashed the tires on Harris' vehicle.

She said just prior to the shooting at the ball park that Williamson was "making a scene" and threatening Harris.

The witness said at one point during the incident she saw Williamson down in a shooting position and firing toward Harris. She said her kids ran off when the shots started ringing out, and she rushed off to try to locate them. She said she found "some random woman hovering over them."

Prosecutor Lee Ortwein said four shell casings were found at the scene, and all came from Harris' gun.

Defense attorney Neal Pinkston said Williamson is facing aggravated assault charges in Georgia involving the feud.

He said a self defense case could be made out in behalf of Harris.

