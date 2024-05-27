Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BALDWIN, ELLIOTT BENNETT

2031 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



BROWN, BRIAN D

3775 WILLOW CREEK RD NASHVILLE, 37207

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CARR, ELIJAH MIC

7108 HUNTER FORREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN

1009 N HICKORY ST Chattanooga, 374063112

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



COONROD, ANTONIO DEWAYNE

5413 HANCOCK TER CHATTANOOGA, 374162414

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)



COX, JERMAINE MONTIQUE

528 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FELONY EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



DIAS JERONIMO, OBEYMER ABIU

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



GERMAIN, DAVID ALLEN

7229 EAGLE NEST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA

901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HAMILTON, GWENDOLYN DENISE

7740 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374162721

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



HAWTHORNE, JUSTIN LEE

2704 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HILT, TIMOTHY LEWIS

959 BOYNTON DR, APT 8085 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOLLOWAY, ISAIAH LEBRON

630 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023901

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



KING, DEBORAH JANE

3928 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FELONY EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST



KNIGHTEN BOWMAN, JAZMYA TAYLOR ALEXIS

7620 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MIDDLEBROOKS, WILLIAM DWIGHT

433 ROBERTS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MONTGOMERY, DEVONTA MAURICE

1295 PRESTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041206

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



OSTINE, BLONDEL

9146 INTEGRATE RESERVE APT 10 OOTWEWAH, 37138

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PALOMBO, SERENA JUDE

127 GOODSON AVE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

EVADING ARREST



PERRY, ROBERT CHRISTOPHER

208 FLORA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT (UNDER 1000)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



REEVES, MORGAN ANN

619 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROBERTSON, ARTERRION CENTRE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



ROBINSON, CURTIS JEROME

823 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ROGERS, JASMINE LORRAINE

1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SIMMONS, DARRIUS DEONTA

2115 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST



SOSA TREJO, HEBER GAEL

175 PRINCESS LANE ROSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



SPARKS, BREEANN RAE

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SPARKS, SHYWONE JICOLE

7140 BLOSSOM CIR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPUBLIC INTOXICATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWTINDELL, MILTON VANCE2231 JENAGA TRAIL APT H11 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VELASQUEZ, LUIS GUSTAVO383 OAK ST SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)WELLINTON, BREANNA LESHELL566 TINKERBELL CIRCLE FLINSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVEHICULAR ASSAULTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWILLIAMSON, STACY LEE6314 WATERLEVEL HWY CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWILLIFORD, DEBORAH DENISE9301 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTASSAULT

