Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, May 27, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BALDWIN, ELLIOTT BENNETT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/10/1966
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
BROWN, BRIAN D
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CARR, ELIJAH MIC
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COONROD, ANTONIO DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)
COX, JERMAINE MONTIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/31/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GERMAIN, DAVID ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/02/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HAWTHORNE, JUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/02/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HILT, TIMOTHY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 03/29/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLLOWAY, ISAIAH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
KING, DEBORAH JANE
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 03/14/1953
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST
KNIGHTEN BOWMAN, JAZMYA TAYLOR ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/27/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MIDDLEBROOKS, WILLIAM DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MONTGOMERY, DEVONTA MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OSTINE, BLONDEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PALOMBO, SERENA JUDE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • SPEEDING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • EVADING ARREST
PERRY, ROBERT CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT (UNDER 1000)
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
REEVES, MORGAN ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/10/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, CURTIS JEROME
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROGERS, JASMINE LORRAINE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
   
SOSA TREJO, HEBER GAEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/22/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPARKS, BREEANN RAE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SPARKS, SHYWONE JICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TINDELL, MILTON VANCE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/27/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VELASQUEZ, LUIS GUSTAVO
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 07/14/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
WELLINTON, BREANNA LESHELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • VEHICULAR ASSAULT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WILLIAMSON, STACY LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WILLIFORD, DEBORAH DENISE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/19/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT



