Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|BALDWIN, ELLIOTT BENNETT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/10/1966
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|BROWN, BRIAN D
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CARR, ELIJAH MIC
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|COONROD, ANTONIO DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COX, JERMAINE MONTIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/31/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|GERMAIN, DAVID ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/02/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HAWTHORNE, JUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/02/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HILT, TIMOTHY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 03/29/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOLLOWAY, ISAIAH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|KING, DEBORAH JANE
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 03/14/1953
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST
|
|KNIGHTEN BOWMAN, JAZMYA TAYLOR ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/27/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MIDDLEBROOKS, WILLIAM DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MONTGOMERY, DEVONTA MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|OSTINE, BLONDEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PALOMBO, SERENA JUDE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- EVADING ARREST
|
|PERRY, ROBERT CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT (UNDER 1000)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|REEVES, MORGAN ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/10/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBINSON, CURTIS JEROME
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ROGERS, JASMINE LORRAINE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|
|
|SOSA TREJO, HEBER GAEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/22/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SPARKS, BREEANN RAE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SPARKS, SHYWONE JICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|TINDELL, MILTON VANCE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/27/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VELASQUEZ, LUIS GUSTAVO
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 07/14/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
|
|WELLINTON, BREANNA LESHELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|WILLIAMSON, STACY LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|WILLIFORD, DEBORAH DENISE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/19/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
|