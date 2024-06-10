Vols Headed To College World Series
Latest Headlines

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

  • Monday, June 10, 2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens.

There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.

Latest Headlines
Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Appoints Mackenzie Kelly As Executive Director
Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Appoints Mackenzie Kelly As Executive Director
  • Breaking News
  • 6/10/2024
Lookouts Drop Fourth Straight To Trash Pandas
  • Sports
  • 6/10/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 6/10/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/10/2024
Vols Headed To Omaha After Swatting 7 Home Runs In 12-1 Win Over Evansville
  • Sports
  • 6/9/2024
1 Person Critically Injured In Shooting On Through Street
  • Breaking News
  • 6/9/2024
Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 6/10/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/10/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BAUTISTA, ... more

Beer Board Hears Testimony Of Bikini Bar's Private Dance Area
  • 6/9/2024

The bar at 115 Honest Street has had a license to sell beer for about a year and a half. The application for the beer permit was for Worldwide Ministries, doing business as “The Pony,” which ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/9/2024
Firefighters Respond To Old James A. Henry Elementary On The Westside
Firefighters Respond To Old James A. Henry Elementary On The Westside
  • 6/8/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/8/2024
Huey Helicopter In Soddy Daisy Is Restored By Komatsu
Huey Helicopter In Soddy Daisy Is Restored By Komatsu
  • 6/7/2024
Lookout Mountain Man Charged With Transporting Minors For Sex Makes 1st Court Appearance
Lookout Mountain Man Charged With Transporting Minors For Sex Makes 1st Court Appearance
  • 6/7/2024
Opinion
Boot Logic
  • 6/9/2024
BlueCross And CHI Memorial Must Resolve Their Differences - And Response (2)
  • 6/7/2024
Don't Miss To Kill A Mockingbird This Weekend
  • 6/8/2024
In Support Of Hamilton County Teachers - And Response (2)
  • 6/7/2024
Associate Justice John Marshall Harlan, The Great Dissenter
  • 6/7/2024
Sports
Lookouts Drop Fourth Straight To Trash Pandas
  • 6/10/2024
Vols Headed To Omaha After Swatting 7 Home Runs In 12-1 Win Over Evansville
  • 6/9/2024
Red Wolves Drop Jägermeister Cup Match To Forward Madison FC
  • 6/9/2024
Chattanooga FC Women Win 4-1 At FC Birmingham
  • 6/8/2024
UTC's Engle Wins 2024 Dogwood Invitational In Atlanta
UTC's Engle Wins 2024 Dogwood Invitational In Atlanta
  • 6/8/2024
Happenings
Pops On The River Returns To Coolidge Park On July 3
  • 6/8/2024
Life With Ferris: Tennessee Valley Daylily Society’s Annual Show Is Sunday
Life With Ferris: Tennessee Valley Daylily Society’s Annual Show Is Sunday
  • 6/7/2024
Jerry Summers: Father's Day 2024
Jerry Summers: Father's Day 2024
  • 6/10/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 6/10/2024
Spoon Carving Workshop At Cohutta General Store June 15
Spoon Carving Workshop At Cohutta General Store June 15
  • 6/10/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 6/6/2024
Rhea Springs Revival Takes Summer Nights Stage June 14
Rhea Springs Revival Takes Summer Nights Stage June 14
  • 6/6/2024
Best of Grizzard- Spouse Or Fido?
Best of Grizzard- Spouse Or Fido?
  • 6/10/2024
Richard Thomas of ‘Waltons’ Fame Looking Forward To ‘Mockingbird” Performance, 1st Visit To Chattanooga
Richard Thomas of ‘Waltons’ Fame Looking Forward To ‘Mockingbird” Performance, 1st Visit To Chattanooga
  • 6/5/2024
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Features The McCrary Sisters Saturday
  • 6/5/2024
Opinion
Boot Logic
  • 6/9/2024
BlueCross And CHI Memorial Must Resolve Their Differences - And Response (2)
  • 6/7/2024
Don't Miss To Kill A Mockingbird This Weekend
  • 6/8/2024
Dining
2 New Restaurants Coming To Chattanooga
  • 6/9/2024
Red Lobster At Northgate Mall Now On Possible Closure List
  • 6/7/2024
Next Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Event Is June 7
Next Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Event Is June 7
  • 6/6/2024
Business/Government
Emergency Burn Permits Available Beginning June 10 For Residents Affected By May Storms
  • 6/7/2024
Gas Prices Rise 3.1 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 6/10/2024
Traffic Stop Leads To DUI Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/10/2024
Real Estate
Marcus & Millichap Sells Shadow-Anchored Chattanooga Retail Center For $5.26M
Marcus & Millichap Sells Shadow-Anchored Chattanooga Retail Center For $5.26M
  • 6/5/2024
Real Estate Transfers For May 30-June 5
  • 6/6/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 6/6/2024
Student Scene
GNTC Police Officer Receives Lifesaver Award
  • 6/10/2024
CRC Hosts Founding Civics Institute
CRC Hosts Founding Civics Institute
  • 6/10/2024
BASF Chattanooga, In Partnership With Chattanooga State, Hosts 16 High School Students For TECH Academy
  • 6/7/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Honors Lexy Chiapetta With DAISY Award
Erlanger Honors Lexy Chiapetta With DAISY Award
  • 6/7/2024
Hamilton Surgical Intensive Care Unit Nurse Recognized With DAISY Award
Hamilton Surgical Intensive Care Unit Nurse Recognized With DAISY Award
  • 6/7/2024
Hamilton Nurse Leader Recognized With DAISY Leader Award
Hamilton Nurse Leader Recognized With DAISY Leader Award
  • 6/7/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Engel Stadium Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Engel Stadium Memories
  • 6/5/2024
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
  • 5/30/2024
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
  • 5/20/2024
Outdoors
4th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup June 8 Aims To Hit 25,000-Pound Milestone
4th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup June 8 Aims To Hit 25,000-Pound Milestone
  • 6/5/2024
EPA Partners With Spring City To Improve Access To New Community Gardens And Farmers Market
  • 6/5/2024
Collegedale Awarded Grant For Remodel Project In Imagination Station
  • 6/5/2024
Travel
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
  • 5/29/2024
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
  • 5/23/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
  • 5/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Betrayal - The Game In Which No One Wins
  • 6/10/2024
Philadelphia Baptist Church Announces VBS July 22-26
Philadelphia Baptist Church Announces VBS July 22-26
  • 6/7/2024
Resurrected Baptist Church Announces Community Outreach Event June 22
  • 6/6/2024
Obituaries
Robert E. “Bob” Oldham
Robert E. “Bob” Oldham
  • 6/9/2024
Joyce A. Wolfe
Joyce A. Wolfe
  • 6/9/2024
William Jasper Wiggins
  • 6/9/2024