Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BEACH, MARZJHAII JAZMERE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/10/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOLDING, INESHA SHONETAE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/05/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/18/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BULLOCK, DEANGELO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/26/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COLBERT, KENYA MONDALE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/24/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLINS, SEAN FRED

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/28/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY CRUTCHER, LARRY DEREK

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 08/22/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PETITION TO REVOKE THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/25/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNCAN, CHELSEA SUE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/02/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

EDGEMAN, WILLAIM KAINE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/27/1999

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE HICKS, CHARLES LC

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 11/12/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HOLDER, BRODY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/25/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOEL, CRAIG WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/08/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAWRENCE-GREEN, AUDREY ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/24/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY MATTHEWS, JENNIFER REBECCA

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 05/16/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1 MCINTOSH, JERMETRIS LADALE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/29/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MEZA HERRERA, JOSE ROBERTO

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/10/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, SEVERA SELENE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 05/22/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/06/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

SAXTON, JESSICA RESPESS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/22/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 06/17/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/07/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM) STAMPER, CODY DEWAUN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE TAYLOR, STEPHANIE RAE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/08/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TILLSON, DEANNA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) VARGAS, HUGO B

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/17/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) WHITFIELD, NATHAN A

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/06/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, TRAMELL DEWONE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/27/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



