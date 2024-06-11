Vols Headed To College World Series
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BEACH, MARZJHAII JAZMERE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOLDING, INESHA SHONETAE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/18/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BULLOCK, DEANGELO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/26/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLBERT, KENYA MONDALE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/24/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLLINS, SEAN FRED
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/28/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRUTCHER, LARRY DEREK
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/22/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • PETITION TO REVOKE THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/25/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNCAN, CHELSEA SUE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/02/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
EDGEMAN, WILLAIM KAINE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/27/1999
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
HICKS, CHARLES LC
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/12/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HOLDER, BRODY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/25/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOEL, CRAIG WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/08/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAWRENCE-GREEN, AUDREY ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/24/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
MATTHEWS, JENNIFER REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/16/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1
MCINTOSH, JERMETRIS LADALE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/29/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MEZA HERRERA, JOSE ROBERTO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, SEVERA SELENE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/22/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/06/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SAXTON, JESSICA RESPESS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/22/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
STAMPER, CODY DEWAUN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAYLOR, STEPHANIE RAE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/08/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TILLSON, DEANNA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VARGAS, HUGO B
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/17/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
WHITFIELD, NATHAN A
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/06/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, TRAMELL DEWONE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



