Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BEACH, MARZJHAII JAZMERE
1611 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOLDING, INESHA SHONETAE
7324 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS
3304 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD
1417 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BULLOCK, DEANGELO
4909 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102138
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLBERT, KENYA MONDALE
2571 CANDLER RD DECATUR, 30032
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLLINS, SEAN FRED
8125 HUBBELL AVE DETROIT, 48228
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRUTCHER, LARRY DEREK
2711 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083042
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PETITION TO REVOKE THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE
1119 N MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNCAN, CHELSEA SUE
7317 FRANCES DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211633
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
EDGEMAN, WILLAIM KAINE
716 ROBERTA DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
HICKS, CHARLES LC
1807 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041335
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HOLDER, BRODY JAMES
7421 RABBIT LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOEL, CRAIG WILLIAM
6941 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 373419648
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAWRENCE-GREEN, AUDREY ELAINE
2317 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374041401
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
MATTHEWS, JENNIFER REBECCA
1720 SOUTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1
MCINTOSH, JERMETRIS LADALE
739 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MEZA HERRERA, JOSE ROBERTO
3620 OCCONECHEE TRL HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, SEVERA SELENE
72 VULCAN ROAD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON
526 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SAXTON, JESSICA RESPESS
16201KENLEY WAY BIRMINGHAM, 35242
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHIFFLETT, ERIC DOUGLAS
6015 MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STAMPER, CODY DEWAUN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAYLOR, STEPHANIE RAE
565 RANDOLH LANE DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TILLSON, DEANNA MARIE
916 WEST 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VARGAS, HUGO B
300 WEST MIDVALE AVENUE APT19 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
WHITFIELD, NATHAN A
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD. APT E67 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, TRAMELL DEWONE
2011 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043127
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
