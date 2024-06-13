Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BARBU, FABRIZIA
24821 100 PL SE KENT, 98030
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY
BENN, DEMETRIUS LEBRON
1705 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063010
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON
9060 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRAMMER, JASON DANIEL
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASLIN-KEY, SAMANTHA ELBONIE
2079 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
COKER, KENNETH L
8878 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DOSS, KANDACE AMANDA
171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FARMER, WILLIAM EDWARD
3809 WILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GLADDEN, SCOVIA JERMAINE
611 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER
10305 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF IDENTITY
GRIDER, TIMOTHY EUGENE
36TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMILTON, STEPHEN ISAIAH
5511 NATIONS RD OOLTEWAH, 373638307
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HENDERSON, ERIC ELIJAH
4811 RENEZET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HENLEY, LOGAN WALKER
1803 VANCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HOLBERT, WAYNE RAY
41 BRIGHT LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
IGOU, ALHAJI
4610 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163022
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOHNSON, GREGORY CARMEAL
519 GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
KELLEY, JAY ALEX
300 W MIDFIELD AVE APT 15 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KING, JARED DANIEL
113 MALLORY DR APT A DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ, MARIELA
1818 FARRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LUNDY, DAVIS MADISON
9316 PINE RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MERONEY, TIMOTHY EDWARD
1803 TIMESVILLE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC
9505 PEARSON ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING MANUFACTURE OF
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FIREARM WITH FELON
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
MOSES, CODY LYNN
337 COPELAND CEMETERY RD TRLR A SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MOSLEY, DARIUS DARRELL
7490 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163555
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
PALMER, ELLIS A
1615 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
PATRICK, DEMARIUS RASHAAD
1049 EAST DRIVE CLINTON, 37716
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
PICKETT, JAMES EDWARD
6432 ATLANTA AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
QUARLES, LARRY EUGENE
3204 REDDING ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RANDOLPH, ANIYAH NYCHOL
1507 SHELBY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REED, AMY LEE
328 CHEROKEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RODRIGUEZ SANTIAGO, JOSEPH
DOESNT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
ROGERS, CHRISTOPHER BRYAN
227 SUNSHINE LANE DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROMACK, SHAWN PHILLIP
9507 VINE ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROSAS MENDOZA, ABRAHAM
1410 BREWER RD WINSTON SALEM, 27127
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
SHROPSHIRE, MICHELLE DENISE
202 Maplewood Avenue CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TERRY, RAQUEL MONAE
3401 CAMPBELL ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TORBETT, JOSHUA NATHANIEL
535 LEGG HOLLOW RD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TURNER, ELIZABETH JUNE
3401 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061821
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILSON, JAMARIUS D
700 E. 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
WYATT, JEFFREY LAVON
1709 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062944
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (VI
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (VI
BURGLARY (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
