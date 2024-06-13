Latest Headlines

  • Thursday, June 13, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BARBU, FABRIZIA 
24821 100 PL SE KENT, 98030 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY

BENN, DEMETRIUS LEBRON 
1705 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063010 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON 
9060 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BRAMMER, JASON DANIEL 
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASLIN-KEY, SAMANTHA ELBONIE 
2079 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

COKER, KENNETH L 
8878 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DOSS, KANDACE AMANDA 
171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FARMER, WILLIAM EDWARD 
3809 WILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GLADDEN, SCOVIA JERMAINE 
611 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER 
10305 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF IDENTITY

GRIDER, TIMOTHY EUGENE 
36TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMILTON, STEPHEN ISAIAH 
5511 NATIONS RD OOLTEWAH, 373638307 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HENDERSON, ERIC ELIJAH 
4811 RENEZET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HENLEY, LOGAN WALKER 
1803 VANCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

HOLBERT, WAYNE RAY 
41 BRIGHT LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

IGOU, ALHAJI 
4610 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163022 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JOHNSON, GREGORY CARMEAL 
519 GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

KELLEY, JAY ALEX 
300 W MIDFIELD AVE APT 15 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KING, JARED DANIEL 
113 MALLORY DR APT A DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ, MARIELA 
1818 FARRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LUNDY, DAVIS MADISON 
9316 PINE RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MERONEY, TIMOTHY EDWARD 
1803 TIMESVILLE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC 
9505 PEARSON ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING MANUFACTURE OF
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FIREARM WITH FELON
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)

MOSES, CODY LYNN 
337 COPELAND CEMETERY RD TRLR A SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MOSLEY, DARIUS DARRELL 
7490 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163555 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

PALMER, ELLIS A 
1615 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

PATRICK, DEMARIUS RASHAAD 
1049 EAST DRIVE CLINTON, 37716 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

PICKETT, JAMES EDWARD 
6432 ATLANTA AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

QUARLES, LARRY EUGENE 
3204 REDDING ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RANDOLPH, ANIYAH NYCHOL 
1507 SHELBY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REED, AMY LEE 
328 CHEROKEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RODRIGUEZ SANTIAGO, JOSEPH 
DOESNT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

ROGERS, CHRISTOPHER BRYAN 
227 SUNSHINE LANE DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROMACK, SHAWN PHILLIP 
9507 VINE ST OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROSAS MENDOZA, ABRAHAM 
1410 BREWER RD WINSTON SALEM, 27127 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

SHROPSHIRE, MICHELLE DENISE 
202 Maplewood Avenue CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

TERRY, RAQUEL MONAE 
3401 CAMPBELL ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TORBETT, JOSHUA NATHANIEL 
535 LEGG HOLLOW RD DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TURNER, ELIZABETH JUNE 
3401 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061821 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WILSON, JAMARIUS D 
700 E. 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST

WYATT, JEFFREY LAVON 
1709 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062944 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (VI
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (VI
BURGLARY (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARBU, ... more

Pair Charged In Murder Of Brothers, 21 And 19, On Arlington Avenue
Pair Charged In Murder Of Brothers, 21 And 19, On Arlington Avenue
  • 6/12/2024

Chattanooga Police Department's Homicide Unit arrested 20-year-old Jamarie Jones and 32-year-old Darrisha Danforth in relation to the murder of two brothers that occurred in the 1100 block of ... more

HCSO Deputies Recover 12 Firearms, Cash And Drugs
HCSO Deputies Recover 12 Firearms, Cash And Drugs
  • 6/12/2024

A 28-year-old man and two juveniles were arrested on Tuesday after they were found with guns, drugs and cash. At approximately 10:15 a.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped ... more

