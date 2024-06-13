Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BARBU, FABRIZIA

24821 100 PL SE KENT, 98030

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY



BENN, DEMETRIUS LEBRON

1705 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063010

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON

9060 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BRAMMER, JASON DANIEL

2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CASLIN-KEY, SAMANTHA ELBONIE

2079 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



COKER, KENNETH L

8878 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



DOSS, KANDACE AMANDA

171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FARMER, WILLIAM EDWARD

3809 WILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

STALKING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



GLADDEN, SCOVIA JERMAINE

611 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER

10305 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF IDENTITY



GRIDER, TIMOTHY EUGENE

36TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAMILTON, STEPHEN ISAIAH

5511 NATIONS RD OOLTEWAH, 373638307

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HENDERSON, ERIC ELIJAH

4811 RENEZET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HENLEY, LOGAN WALKER

1803 VANCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



HOLBERT, WAYNE RAY

41 BRIGHT LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



IGOU, ALHAJI

4610 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163022

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



JOHNSON, GREGORY CARMEAL

519 GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



KELLEY, JAY ALEX

300 W MIDFIELD AVE APT 15 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KING, JARED DANIEL

113 MALLORY DR APT A DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LOPEZ, MARIELA

1818 FARRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LUNDY, DAVIS MADISON

9316 PINE RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MERONEY, TIMOTHY EDWARD

1803 TIMESVILLE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC

9505 PEARSON ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING MANUFACTURE OF

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FIREARM WITH FELON

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)



MOSES, CODY LYNN

337 COPELAND CEMETERY RD TRLR A SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



MOSLEY, DARIUS DARRELL

7490 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163555

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



PALMER, ELLIS A

1615 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



PATRICK, DEMARIUS RASHAAD

1049 EAST DRIVE CLINTON, 37716

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



PICKETT, JAMES EDWARD

6432 ATLANTA AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



QUARLES, LARRY EUGENE

3204 REDDING ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



RANDOLPH, ANIYAH NYCHOL

1507 SHELBY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



REED, AMY LEE

328 CHEROKEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



RODRIGUEZ SANTIAGO, JOSEPH

DOESNT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



ROGERS, CHRISTOPHER BRYAN

227 SUNSHINE LANE DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ROMACK, SHAWN PHILLIP

9507 VINE ST OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ROSAS MENDOZA, ABRAHAM

1410 BREWER RD WINSTON SALEM, 27127

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE



SHROPSHIRE, MICHELLE DENISE

202 Maplewood Avenue CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



TERRY, RAQUEL MONAE

3401 CAMPBELL ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TORBETT, JOSHUA NATHANIEL535 LEGG HOLLOW RD DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETURNER, ELIZABETH JUNE3401 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061821Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF SERVICESCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWILSON, JAMARIUS D700 E. 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTWYATT, JEFFREY LAVON1709 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062944Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARY (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (VITHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (VIBURGLARY (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)

Here are the mug shots:

BARBU, FABRIZIA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/29/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY BENN, DEMETRIUS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/15/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BRAMMER, JASON DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/21/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COKER, KENNETH L

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/28/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES DOSS, KANDACE AMANDA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/11/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLADDEN, SCOVIA JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/29/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/08/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY GRIDER, TIMOTHY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/23/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENLEY, LOGAN WALKER

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/14/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

HOLBERT, WAYNE RAY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/16/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) IGOU, ALHAJI

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/03/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT KELLEY, JAY ALEX

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KING, JARED DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/15/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/29/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/26/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING MANUFACTURE OF

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FIREARM WITH FELON

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA) MOSES, CODY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/15/1993

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW MOSLEY, DARIUS DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/16/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) PALMER, ELLIS A

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/30/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE PICKETT, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/31/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

QUARLES, LARRY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/23/1979

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RANDOLPH, ANIYAH NYCHOL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/16/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REED, AMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/03/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RODRIGUEZ SANTIAGO, JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/24/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE SHROPSHIRE, MICHELLE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/07/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW TERRY, RAQUEL MONAE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/15/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TORBETT, JOSHUA NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/12/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TURNER, ELIZABETH JUNE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 07/05/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WYATT, JEFFREY LAVON

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 12/29/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (VI

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (VI

BURGLARY (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)



