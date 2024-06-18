Dr. Bryan Johnson Is Sole Finalist For Superintendent Of Atlanta Public Schools

Former Hamilton County School superintendent Bryan Johnson has been named the sole finalist for the next superintendent for the Atlanta Public Schools.

There were two other finalists.

The decision was announced at a news conference on Tuesday after the school district had completed interviews.

Dr. Johnson left the county schools to take a position with a local trucking firm. He was chief transformation officer for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.

Then he took a top position at UTC, serving as executive vice chancellor and chief strategy officer.

His wife, Candy Johnson, served in city government and is currently executive director of the Urban League in Chattanooga.

Dr. Johnson served four years as Hamilton County School superintendent before his surprise resignation in July of 2021.

The school board in 2020 had renewed his four-year contract even though he had another year and a half on his current contract.