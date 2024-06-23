Collegedale Seventh-Day Adventist Church Has To Cancel Services Due To Phone Threat

The Collegedale Seventh-Day Adventist Church on the campus of Southern Adventist University had to cancel services on Saturday due to a phone threat.

The church was evacuated and officers "are continuing to proceed with an over abundance of caution to ensure the public’s safety," officials said after police arrived.

Afterward, church members were notified that the church had been cleared and returned to normal operations.

Officials said, "The Collegedale Police Department thanks the Chattanooga Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office for their assistance. Thanks to those who prayed for people affected by this situation."

Pastor Ron Halvorsen Jr. said, "I was called out of first service and found law enforcement needing to talk with us. There had been a phone threat and we were advised to evacuate the church facilities.

"We have evacuated the buildings and there will be no sabbath school or renewal service today.

"We are so sorry that this has happened and will keep you apprised as we learn more.

"Sadly, another sign of the times we live in. Let's be in prayer for the safety of our church family and the ministry God has called us to in these times."