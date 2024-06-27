Happy Valley Farm Being Transformed To Regional Event Center, Agri-Tourism Showplace

Owners Jim and Regina Anthony Entry gate photo by Carlton Riffel Rolling pasture photo by Carlton Riffel Table set photo by Carlton Riffel The big house photo by Carlton Riffel Mansion steps photo by Carlton Riffel Handsome staircase photo by Carlton Riffel Silk wallpaper photo by Carlton Riffel Main floor photo by Carlton Riffel Greenhouse view photo by Carlton Riffel Pool and poolhouse photo by Carlton Riffel Equestrian area photo by Carlton Riffel Horse barn photo by Carlton Riffel Woodland road photo by Carlton Riffel Historic log cabin Cabin in the woods photo by Carlton Riffel Previous Next

A Ringgold native who was born at Hutcheson Hospital and her commercial realtor husband are transforming the Hutcheson family's Happy Valley Farm into a regional event center and agri-tourism showplace.

Regina Anthony said the show barn that was built after a tragic fire in 2013 will be the first part of the picturesque 200-acre farm in Chattanooga Valley that is open.

Then will come the rebirth of the columned mansion, the opening of the reworked pool, the refurbishing of the guest cabin, construction of new tree houses and cottages amid the trees above the mansion, reworking of the dairy barn into a huge event space, and on and on.

Ms. Anthony and her husband, Jim Anthony, said one section of the farm will be open to the public and include a dog park, pickleball court, hiking trails, a botanical garden, and a large round silo that will be converted for a two-story dining area and store. Food trucks and a farmers market are planned as well as a bee-keeping operation and a nursery center with plants for sale.

The couple plan to return a portion of the rolling land by Happy Valley Road to crops as well as grazing for cows and other farm animals. They want to work closely with local farmers, selling their products.

Ms. Anthony said the couple would like to include an organic, farm to market type restaurant in the public section.

The handsome barn will be part of 40 acres of "an equestrian paradise." The barn that was erected by "Bit" Hutcheson has been given some new touches, including bricking the entryway floor and installing a new rubber floor by the 25 stalls. A small horse ring nearby has been greatly enlarged and is already equipped with jumping gates. And there will be an indoor and an outdoor arena.

The couple said, "We take pride in our dedication to equestrian excellence, providing top-tier boarding, hunter/jumper facilities, and training. At our historic farm, riders have the opportunity to refine their skills in a picturesque setting, surrounded by expansive riding arenas and meticulously designed courses."

Susan Sjolund, a Rhode Island native who has trained with some of the country’s top professionals, is the head trainer at The Stable.

The 1936 mansion, that has stood vacant for many years, is due to be restored by next spring. Ms. Anthony said, "I just booked my first wedding for next year."

It was the homeplace for the Hutchesons, who operated Happy Valley Farms for many years with a large dairy operation. Ms. Anthony said many items from the days when the dairy was in operation were located at the farm and will be on display.

The house, which features a dramatic staircase, will have event and dining areas as well as 10 bedrooms for rent to those in town for the special events or for a pastoral getaway. The spacious attic will be outfitted as a game room. Ms. Anthony said the silk wallpaper will stay in place. Elevators will be added.

She said, despite the long years of disuse, the house was built so stoutly that it is structurally in excellent shape.

The old smokehouse will be converted for restrooms, and a greenhouse will be kept in use. The pool is being given a new shape by pool expert John Baldschun. It is being refigured as more of a lounge pool for enjoyment by guests. A lake just below the mansion has been enlarged.

The huge two-story dairy barn will have space for as many as 700 guests, said Mr. Anthony, who is the founder and CEO of APG Companies.

Ms. Anthony said the log cabin, which is reached by a winding one-lane road, dates to the 1840s. She said she was advised that it was brought to Happy Valley Farms in the 1940s from Mountain Cove.

Ms. Anthony said her Happy Valley Farms adventure began when her husband called her and said there was a unique farm on the market and did she want to tour it. She said she told him, "Of couirse I do. I'll be right there."

The couple, who now live in Raleigh, N.C., with a second home in Chattanooga, closed on the purchase last July. It had been bought by local businessman and state representative Greg Vital to insure its preservation.

The Anthonys had lived in the Philadelphia area for 25 years, and she said she first got the preservation bug there. They carried out several preservation projects, including saving an historic restaurant at Ocean City, N.J.

Ms. Anthony said of Happy Valley Farms, "I fell in love with it right away. I feel so blessed and honored to be able to preserve this beautiful farm and make it an amenity for the region."