Latest Headlines

Happy Valley Farm Being Transformed To Regional Event Center, Agri-Tourism Showplace

  • Thursday, June 27, 2024
  • John Wilson

A Ringgold native who was born at Hutcheson Hospital and her commercial realtor husband are transforming the Hutcheson family's Happy Valley Farm into a regional event center and agri-tourism showplace.

Regina Anthony said the show barn that was built after a tragic fire in 2013 will be the first part of the picturesque 200-acre farm in Chattanooga Valley that is open.

Then will come the rebirth of the columned mansion, the opening of the reworked pool, the refurbishing of the guest cabin, construction of new tree houses and cottages amid the trees above the mansion, reworking of the dairy barn into a huge event space, and on and on.

Ms. Anthony and her husband, Jim Anthony, said one section of the farm will be open to the public and include a dog park, pickleball court, hiking trails, a botanical garden, and a large round silo that will be converted for a two-story dining area and store. Food trucks and a farmers market are planned as well as a bee-keeping operation and a nursery center with plants for sale.

The couple plan to return a portion of the rolling land by Happy Valley Road to crops as well as grazing for cows and other farm animals. They want to work closely with local farmers, selling their products.

Ms. Anthony said the couple would like to include an organic, farm to market type restaurant in the public section.

The handsome barn will be part of 40 acres of "an equestrian paradise." The barn that was erected by "Bit" Hutcheson has been given some new touches, including bricking the entryway floor and installing a new rubber floor by the 25 stalls. A small horse ring nearby has been greatly enlarged and is already equipped with jumping gates. And there will be an indoor and an outdoor arena.

The couple said, "We take pride in our dedication to equestrian excellence, providing top-tier boarding, hunter/jumper facilities, and training. At our historic farm, riders have the opportunity to refine their skills in a picturesque setting, surrounded by expansive riding arenas and meticulously designed courses."

Susan Sjolund, a Rhode Island native who has trained with some of the country’s top professionals, is the head trainer at The Stable.

The 1936 mansion, that has stood vacant for many years, is due to be restored by next spring. Ms. Anthony said, "I just booked my first wedding for next year."

It was the homeplace for the Hutchesons, who operated Happy Valley Farms for many years with a large dairy operation. Ms. Anthony said many items from the days when the dairy was in operation were located at the farm and will be on display.

The house, which features a dramatic staircase, will have event and dining areas as well as 10 bedrooms for rent to those in town for the special events or for a pastoral getaway. The spacious attic will be outfitted as a game room. Ms. Anthony said the silk wallpaper will stay in place. Elevators will be added.

She said, despite the long years of disuse, the house was built so stoutly that it is structurally in excellent shape.

The old smokehouse will be converted for restrooms, and a greenhouse will be kept in use. The pool is being given a new shape by pool expert John Baldschun. It is being refigured as more of a lounge pool for enjoyment by guests. A lake just below the mansion has been enlarged.

The huge two-story dairy barn will have space for as many as 700 guests, said Mr. Anthony, who is the founder and CEO of APG Companies.

Ms. Anthony said the log cabin, which is reached by a winding one-lane road, dates to the 1840s. She said she was advised that it was brought to Happy Valley Farms in the 1940s from Mountain Cove.

Ms. Anthony said her Happy Valley Farms adventure began when her husband called her and said there was a unique farm on the market and did she want to tour it. She said she told him, "Of couirse I do. I'll be right there."

The couple, who now live in Raleigh, N.C., with a second home in Chattanooga, closed on the purchase last July. It had been bought by local businessman and state representative Greg Vital to insure its preservation.

The Anthonys had lived in the Philadelphia area for 25 years, and she said she first got the preservation bug there. They carried out several preservation projects, including saving an historic restaurant at Ocean City, N.J.

Ms. Anthony said of Happy Valley Farms, "I fell in love with it right away. I feel so blessed and honored to be able to preserve this beautiful farm and make it an amenity for the region."

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/28/2024
Lookouts Dominate Pandas In 12-3 Win
  • Sports
  • 6/27/2024
Chattanooga Red Wolves Lose 4-2 To Omaha
  • Sports
  • 6/27/2024
PHOTOS: CASL - Signal Mountain Swimmers Host Stuart Heights
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/27/2024
CASL: Thursday's High-Point Scorers
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/27/2024
Mocs Athletes On Academic All-Conference, Commissioner's Medal Merits
  • Sports
  • 6/27/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/28/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARNES, ... more

Chattanooga Design Studio Kicks Off Civic Center District Planning
  • 6/27/2024

As significant new investments affect downtown Chattanooga in new and exciting ways, the Chattanooga Design Studio is working with industry experts and residents to produce a Civic Center District ... more

Newest Bear Sighting Is In Dalton
  • 6/27/2024

There's another bear sighting after bears were spotted earlier in Hixson, Soddy Daisy and Lookout Mountain. Dalton, Ga., officials said Thursday that a black bear has been sighted in the city ... more

Breaking News
Birchwood Home Destroyed By Fire Thursday Morning
Birchwood Home Destroyed By Fire Thursday Morning
  • 6/27/2024
Hazardous Spill Forces Evacuations In Trion Wednesday Night
Hazardous Spill Forces Evacuations In Trion Wednesday Night
  • 6/27/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/27/2024
County Commission Sets No Percentage Increase For County Schools, But Gives One-Time $5 Million
  • 6/26/2024
Chattanooga Police Chief Steps Down In Wake Of Official Misconduct Investigation
Chattanooga Police Chief Steps Down In Wake Of Official Misconduct Investigation
  • 6/26/2024
Opinion
Bring Back David Roddy
  • 6/27/2024
BCBST And CHI Memorial Have Not Reached An Agreement For Most Insured
  • 6/27/2024
Re-Elect Patsy Hazlewood
  • 6/27/2024
Don't Blindly Trust GOP Hierarchy - And Response (2)
  • 6/26/2024
Rep. Hazelwood’s Campaign Claims Are Awfully Vague
  • 6/26/2024
Sports
Lookouts Dominate Pandas In 12-3 Win
  • 6/27/2024
Wiedmer: Could Vols Athletics Be On The Cusp Of A Golden Age?
Wiedmer: Could Vols Athletics Be On The Cusp Of A Golden Age?
  • 6/26/2024
McCallie’s Boroughs Loses State Junior Amateur In Playoff; Henson Crowned Girls’ Champion
McCallie’s Boroughs Loses State Junior Amateur In Playoff; Henson Crowned Girls’ Champion
  • 6/26/2024
Knecht Selected No. 17 In 2024 NBA Draft By Los Angeles Lakers
Knecht Selected No. 17 In 2024 NBA Draft By Los Angeles Lakers
  • 6/27/2024
White Brothers Making New Memories At U.S. Senior Open
White Brothers Making New Memories At U.S. Senior Open
  • 6/26/2024
Happenings
Ceremony Held To Mark New Boys And Girls Club In Rhea County
Ceremony Held To Mark New Boys And Girls Club In Rhea County
  • 6/27/2024
Motown, Presidents And Discounted Books Featured At The Library
  • 6/27/2024
Jerry Summers: Congressional Cooperation
Jerry Summers: Congressional Cooperation
  • 6/27/2024
United Way Reveals The 2024-25 Community Investment Partners
  • 6/27/2024
Did You Know? Road Diets
Did You Know? Road Diets
  • 6/26/2024
Entertainment
Fil Manley: One Hot Bonnaroo
Fil Manley: One Hot Bonnaroo
  • 6/27/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/27/2024
KIC Nights Celebrates Country And Western Night With Nelson Cade III, Voice Contestant
KIC Nights Celebrates Country And Western Night With Nelson Cade III, Voice Contestant
  • 6/27/2024
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Songwriter Competition
  • 6/27/2024
2024 Road To Nightfall Winners Showcased Friday
  • 6/26/2024
Opinion
Bring Back David Roddy
  • 6/27/2024
BCBST And CHI Memorial Have Not Reached An Agreement For Most Insured
  • 6/27/2024
Re-Elect Patsy Hazlewood
  • 6/27/2024
Dining
3 Local Students Receive Burger King Foundation Scholarships
  • 6/26/2024
Red Bank Hosts Mini Farmers Market Saturday
  • 6/24/2024
Bones Bar & Fire Grill Gets New Owner; El Jinete Mexican Restaurant Opens In Hixson
  • 6/23/2024
Business/Government
Tennessee Sets Record Low For Statewide Unemployment
  • 6/27/2024
East Ridge Receives Municipal League Award For Excellence In Economic Development
  • 6/27/2024
Rhea County Commission To Hold Special Budget Meeting
  • 6/27/2024
Real Estate
Director Spotlight: James Streeter
  • 6/27/2024
Real Estate Transfers For June 20-26
  • 6/27/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 6/27/2024
Student Scene
UTC Nurse Anesthesia Program Earns 10-Year Accreditation
UTC Nurse Anesthesia Program Earns 10-Year Accreditation
  • 6/27/2024
Lee University’s Symphonic Band Travels To Europe
Lee University’s Symphonic Band Travels To Europe
  • 6/26/2024
White House Report Recognizes UTC’s Role In Cyber Workforce Training
White House Report Recognizes UTC’s Role In Cyber Workforce Training
  • 6/27/2024
Living Well
Gavin DeGraw Announced For StarNight Gala, Benefitting Siskin Children’s Institute
Gavin DeGraw Announced For StarNight Gala, Benefitting Siskin Children’s Institute
  • 6/27/2024
Colon Cancer Foundation Advocates For Accessible Screenings For All
  • 6/26/2024
Morning Pointe Of Athens Golf Tournament Raises Record $18,800 For Student Scholarships
Morning Pointe Of Athens Golf Tournament Raises Record $18,800 For Student Scholarships
  • 6/27/2024
Memories
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
  • 6/22/2024
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
  • 6/18/2024
Earl Freudenberg: You Could Tell The Weather By The Top Of The Maclellan Building
Earl Freudenberg: You Could Tell The Weather By The Top Of The Maclellan Building
  • 6/16/2024
Outdoors
Season Long Duck Blind Drawing Application Period To Begin Wednesday
  • 6/25/2024
Jacob Wheeler Leads After Hot Start at MLF Bass Pro Tour At James River
Jacob Wheeler Leads After Hot Start at MLF Bass Pro Tour At James River
  • 6/25/2024
TWRA And Anakeesta Work Together To Reduce Human-Bear Conflict
  • 6/24/2024
Travel
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
  • 6/14/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
  • 6/13/2024
What's New This Summer In Tennessee
  • 6/13/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Why Do I Do What I Don't Want To Do - And Why Don't I Do What I Want To Do?
Bob Tamasy: Why Do I Do What I Don't Want To Do - And Why Don't I Do What I Want To Do?
  • 6/27/2024
Greg Cutshaw Is Speaker At Mighty Warriors Church On Jenkins Road
  • 6/27/2024
"How Big Is Your God?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/26/2024
Obituaries
Kelly David Gilbert
Kelly David Gilbert
  • 6/27/2024
Angela Spence Ervin
Angela Spence Ervin
  • 6/27/2024
Ronald “Ron” Richard Sylvester
Ronald “Ron” Richard Sylvester
  • 6/27/2024