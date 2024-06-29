Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLEN, ALFONZO LAMAR

6251 RIM RIDGE CT HARRISON, 373415979

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



AVILA, RYAN PATRICK

HOMELESS DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY



BATES, ERICA MONIQUE

2002 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BEST, DEMEATRICE MIGUEL

6389 DEERWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLAYLOCK, ALEXANDER CAINE

510 CRANBERRY WAY APT 202 HOMELESS HIXSON, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING



BOSTIC, TERRANCE LEBRON

832 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



BRITT, CATHEANA SHAUNTE

926 GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BUMP, PHILIP

2003 WILSON ST SIDE B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



BURTS, JICOSTA LATONYA

51102 HIGHWAY 58 CLEVELAND, 373237474

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



CAREATHERS, ALEXUS MICHELLE

2008 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CROPPER, BRANDON CODY

1 AMBER LN ROSSVILLE, 307412666

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.

STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASSAULT



DAVIS, DARREN ANTHONY

3741 DODSON CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DIAZ PEREZ, DANDY TRANSITO

5879 STONEWALL DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



ESCOBAR MAZARIEGOS, ELVIN OCTAVIO

2005 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON

410 N Hawthorne St CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HAYES, MELISSA ANN

574 PICKETT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HELTON, AMANDA LOUISE

66 DEBRA LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD

4723 Midland Pike Chattanooga, 374112420

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY

9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF TEMPORARY PROTECTION ORDER



JACKSON, TAION

1223 CHAMBLIN CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



JAMES, JOHN STEVEN

2601 FROST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37362

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



JONES, RASHUN DAMEL

1122 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023748

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



LAKIN, WILLIAM JARRETT

184 SHAMROCK DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LAWMAN, AUDREY MAY

217 SEQUOIA DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374213931

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MCGHEE, MICHAEL DEANDRE

3675 CHATEAU LN APT 113 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



MCNABB, JARED ALLEN

240 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374192365

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE



MOORE, OLIVIA KATHERINE

300 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OVER $2500



MULLAN, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

5405 ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MYERS, AMBER MICHELLE

3119 OZARK RD CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



NEWBERRY, MISTY LYNN

HOME727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



POLITE, DRAJA

624 MAPLE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



REESE, VINCENT WAYNE

1512 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111503

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RIVERA, CLAUDIA

544 LAS LOMAS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



SCANTLIN, PAUL LEE

261 PEACE STREET REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR

727 E.

11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYSTALLION, ALEX JAWUN152 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 373434896Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STARKEY, TERRANCE LEVAR1627 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042548Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTINNETT, REBECCA LYNN1414 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT UNDER 1000)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SUTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)SUTTLES, MALIK2475 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071106Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDASSAULT (FETUS)AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER1250 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023712Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFEVIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFEVIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFEVIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFEVIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFEVIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFEVIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFEUNDERWOOD, DEANTE LAURICE2302 WINDSOR ST APT 205 CHATTANOOGA, 374062131Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVAUGHAN, JESSIE ELLIS7816 PARKSHORE CIR SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSVICK, SARKEIJA SHATINA3932 ALEXIS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWALKER, MARVIN3034 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALLACE, DENARD WELCH650 NORTH AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WATKINS, TEVIN TREMAYNE1501 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111504Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WIGGINS, DESHAYLA ESSIE3540 NORTH KEMPCREEK PARK WAY SW APTC7 FULTON, 30331Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORWOOLRIDGE, MICHAELA CHRISTINE227 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREWORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH3014 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062138Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTWRIGHT, SHANE EUGENE125 EST BRAINARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, ALFONZO LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/28/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AVILA, RYAN PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/23/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY BATES, ERICA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/21/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BEST, DEMEATRICE MIGUEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/22/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLAYLOCK, ALEXANDER CAINE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/15/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING BOSTIC, TERRANCE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/24/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY BRITT, CATHEANA SHAUNTE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/16/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BUMP, PHILIP

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/30/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE BURTS, JICOSTA LATONYA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/23/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY CAREATHERS, ALEXUS MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/18/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CROPPER, BRANDON CODY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/17/1989

Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASSAULT DAVIS, DARREN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 07/10/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DIAZ PEREZ, DANDY TRANSITO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/07/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED ESCOBAR MAZARIEGOS, ELVIN OCTAVIO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/23/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILREATH, JOHNNY LEON

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/12/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/01/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HAYES, MELISSA ANN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/09/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HELTON, AMANDA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/11/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/27/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JAMES, JOHN STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 06/29/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

JONES, RASHUN DAMEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/17/2005

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LAKIN, WILLIAM JARRETT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/09/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LANGSTON, JUSTIN CHASE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/05/1998

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MCGHEE, MICHAEL DEANDRE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/23/1985

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION MOORE, OLIVIA KATHERINE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/03/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $2500 MYERS, AMBER MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/15/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC NEWBERRY, MISTY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/13/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY POLITE, DRAJA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/02/1981

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/09/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

SHOPLIFTING REESE, VINCENT WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/12/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SCANTLIN, PAUL LEE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/21/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/10/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY STALLION, ALEX JAWUN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STINNETT, REBECCA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 02/28/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT UNDER 1000)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SU

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/07/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE UNDERWOOD, DEANTE LAURICE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/04/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE VICK, SARKEIJA SHATINA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/18/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WALKER, MARVIN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 01/14/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALLACE, DENARD WELCH

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/03/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WATKINS, TEVIN TREMAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/31/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WIGGINS, DESHAYLA ESSIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/14/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR WRIGHT, SHANE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



