Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALLEN, ALFONZO LAMAR
6251 RIM RIDGE CT HARRISON, 373415979
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
AVILA, RYAN PATRICK
HOMELESS DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY
BATES, ERICA MONIQUE
2002 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BEST, DEMEATRICE MIGUEL
6389 DEERWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLAYLOCK, ALEXANDER CAINE
510 CRANBERRY WAY APT 202 HOMELESS HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING
BOSTIC, TERRANCE LEBRON
832 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
BRITT, CATHEANA SHAUNTE
926 GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BUMP, PHILIP
2003 WILSON ST SIDE B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
BURTS, JICOSTA LATONYA
51102 HIGHWAY 58 CLEVELAND, 373237474
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
CAREATHERS, ALEXUS MICHELLE
2008 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CROPPER, BRANDON CODY
1 AMBER LN ROSSVILLE, 307412666
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT
DAVIS, DARREN ANTHONY
3741 DODSON CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DIAZ PEREZ, DANDY TRANSITO
5879 STONEWALL DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
ESCOBAR MAZARIEGOS, ELVIN OCTAVIO
2005 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON
410 N Hawthorne St CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HAYES, MELISSA ANN
574 PICKETT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HELTON, AMANDA LOUISE
66 DEBRA LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
4723 Midland Pike Chattanooga, 374112420
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY
9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF TEMPORARY PROTECTION ORDER
JACKSON, TAION
1223 CHAMBLIN CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
JAMES, JOHN STEVEN
2601 FROST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37362
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
JONES, RASHUN DAMEL
1122 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023748
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LAKIN, WILLIAM JARRETT
184 SHAMROCK DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LAWMAN, AUDREY MAY
217 SEQUOIA DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374213931
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCGHEE, MICHAEL DEANDRE
3675 CHATEAU LN APT 113 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
MCNABB, JARED ALLEN
240 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374192365
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
MOORE, OLIVIA KATHERINE
300 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $2500
MULLAN, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
5405 ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MYERS, AMBER MICHELLE
3119 OZARK RD CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
NEWBERRY, MISTY LYNN
HOME727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POLITE, DRAJA
624 MAPLE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
REESE, VINCENT WAYNE
1512 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111503
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIVERA, CLAUDIA
544 LAS LOMAS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SCANTLIN, PAUL LEE
261 PEACE STREET REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR
727 E.
11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
STALLION, ALEX JAWUN
152 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 373434896
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STARKEY, TERRANCE LEVAR
1627 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042548
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STINNETT, REBECCA LYNN
1414 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT UNDER 1000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SU
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SUTTLES, MALIK
2475 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071106
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
ASSAULT (FETUS)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER
1250 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023712
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
UNDERWOOD, DEANTE LAURICE
2302 WINDSOR ST APT 205 CHATTANOOGA, 374062131
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VAUGHAN, JESSIE ELLIS
7816 PARKSHORE CIR SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VICK, SARKEIJA SHATINA
3932 ALEXIS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WALKER, MARVIN
3034 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALLACE, DENARD WELCH
650 NORTH AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WATKINS, TEVIN TREMAYNE
1501 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111504
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WIGGINS, DESHAYLA ESSIE
3540 NORTH KEMPCREEK PARK WAY SW APTC7 FULTON, 30331
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
WOOLRIDGE, MICHAELA CHRISTINE
227 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH
3014 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062138
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WRIGHT, SHANE EUGENE
125 EST BRAINARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
