Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Saturday, June 29, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALLEN, ALFONZO LAMAR 
6251 RIM RIDGE CT HARRISON, 373415979 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AVILA, RYAN PATRICK 
HOMELESS DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY

BATES, ERICA MONIQUE 
2002 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BEST, DEMEATRICE MIGUEL 
6389 DEERWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLAYLOCK, ALEXANDER CAINE 
510 CRANBERRY WAY APT 202 HOMELESS HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING

BOSTIC, TERRANCE LEBRON 
832 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

BRITT, CATHEANA SHAUNTE 
926 GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BUMP, PHILIP 
2003 WILSON ST SIDE B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

BURTS, JICOSTA LATONYA 
51102 HIGHWAY 58 CLEVELAND, 373237474 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

CAREATHERS, ALEXUS MICHELLE 
2008 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CROPPER, BRANDON CODY 
1 AMBER LN ROSSVILLE, 307412666 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT

DAVIS, DARREN ANTHONY 
3741 DODSON CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DIAZ PEREZ, DANDY TRANSITO 
5879 STONEWALL DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

ESCOBAR MAZARIEGOS, ELVIN OCTAVIO 
2005 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON 
410 N Hawthorne St CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HAYES, MELISSA ANN 
574 PICKETT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HELTON, AMANDA LOUISE 
66 DEBRA LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD 
4723 Midland Pike Chattanooga, 374112420 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY 
9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF TEMPORARY PROTECTION ORDER

JACKSON, TAION 
1223 CHAMBLIN CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

JAMES, JOHN STEVEN 
2601 FROST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

JONES, RASHUN DAMEL 
1122 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023748 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LAKIN, WILLIAM JARRETT 
184 SHAMROCK DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LAWMAN, AUDREY MAY 
217 SEQUOIA DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374213931 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCGHEE, MICHAEL DEANDRE 
3675 CHATEAU LN APT 113 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

MCNABB, JARED ALLEN 
240 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374192365 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

MOORE, OLIVIA KATHERINE 
300 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $2500

MULLAN, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
5405 ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MYERS, AMBER MICHELLE 
3119 OZARK RD CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

NEWBERRY, MISTY LYNN 
HOME727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

POLITE, DRAJA 
624 MAPLE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

REESE, VINCENT WAYNE 
1512 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111503 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIVERA, CLAUDIA 
544 LAS LOMAS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

SCANTLIN, PAUL LEE 
261 PEACE STREET REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR 
727 E.

11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

STALLION, ALEX JAWUN 
152 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 373434896 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STARKEY, TERRANCE LEVAR 
1627 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042548 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STINNETT, REBECCA LYNN 
1414 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT UNDER 1000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SU
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SUTTLES, MALIK 
2475 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071106 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
ASSAULT (FETUS)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER 
1250 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023712 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

UNDERWOOD, DEANTE LAURICE 
2302 WINDSOR ST APT 205 CHATTANOOGA, 374062131 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VAUGHAN, JESSIE ELLIS 
7816 PARKSHORE CIR SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VICK, SARKEIJA SHATINA 
3932 ALEXIS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WALKER, MARVIN 
3034 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALLACE, DENARD WELCH 
650 NORTH AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WATKINS, TEVIN TREMAYNE 
1501 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111504 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WIGGINS, DESHAYLA ESSIE 
3540 NORTH KEMPCREEK PARK WAY SW APTC7 FULTON, 30331 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

WOOLRIDGE, MICHAELA CHRISTINE 
227 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH 
3014 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062138 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WRIGHT, SHANE EUGENE 
125 EST BRAINARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

