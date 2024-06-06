Latest Headlines

3 Arrested In Trading Post Shooting In May

  • Thursday, June 6, 2024

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services is offering an update regarding the shooting that occurred on May 27, at the Trading Post on Pattentown Road.

Three men from the Ooltewah area have been arrested for their involvement in the shooting incident.

The investigation reveals the incident took place due to an ongoing dispute between Dalton Hardy and Curtis Randolph. The dispute led to an altercation between the two, which began inside the Trading Post. After the two exited the store, James Bragg arrived and inserted himself into the dispute.

Due to Bragg’s involvement and actions, tensions escalated, particularly after he brandished a stick. Randolph, in self-defense, fired a weapon shooting Bragg in his leg. Bragg was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and has since been released. Hardy’s actions also resulted in the damage of a vehicle in which Randolph was a passenger.

Based on investigative findings and upon review by the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office, it was determined that Randolph acted in self-defense.

The following have been arrested and their charges included:

James Edward Bragg

  • Aggravated assault

Dalton Dakota Hardy

  • Simple assault
  • Vandalism
  • Disorderly conduct

Curtis Wayne Randolph

  • Simple assault
  • Disorderly conduct

