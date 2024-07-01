Group Of Mainly Black Leaders Say They Stand Behind Chief Murphy; DA Wamp Fires Back

A group of mainly black clergy and business and community leaders held a press conference on Monday morning in front of the district attorney's office, saying the indictment of Police Chief Celeste Murphy was the result of "petty politics."

District Attorney Coty Wamp was at the event and she immediately responded, saying the stance the group should be taking is on multiple black members of the community being killed by other blacks.

She said her office had nothing to do with the charges against Chief Murphy, saying she had referred the matter from the start to a prosecutor from another county.

Chief Murphy, formerly of Atlanta, was indicted on 17 counts last week after the TBI carried out an investigation related to her residency and statements made by her about it. She resigned a day before the indictment was made public.

Dr. Ernest Reed, pastor of Second Missionary Baptist Church, said Chief Murphy gained an historic appointment as the city's first female black police chief, but he said she "was met with hostility from the start."

He said her treatment, "which threatens her very freedom," could "lead to dangerous outcomes."

Dr. Reed said Chief Murphy early on had announced a process to review the cases of police officers who have been transferred due to "Brady letter" accusations that they have misled officials in various investigations. He said all those officers have been allowed to stay on except one who recently resigned.

He said under her tenure that the homicides solved rate was over 90 percent, which he said was one of the best in the nation.

She made strides in the department, including technological advances and recruitment and retention gains, he said.

"Chief Murphy led with integrity and honor," while undergoing "personal attacks," he stated.

Dr. Reed said similar female black chiefs across the country had faced "the same struggle."

He said Chief Murphy should receive her full severance package.

The office of Mayor Tim Kelly said she will be getting 90 days severance. The office said, "Public safety is Mayor Kelly's priority, and he knows that that requires stability at the CPD. Three months' pay is a common strategic lever, as permitted by the employment contract, and at this critical juncture Mayor Kelly decisively used it to ensure the clean, immediate separation necessary to move the department and our city forward."

DA Wamp said the group had not held any press conferences "to call for the end of bloodshed in the black community."

She said murders in Hamilton County are up this year "and every single perpetrator who has been arrested has been black."

She said, "It's our office who is here to hold the hands of the families of these victims."

The district attorney said, "You won't show up about the ongoing murder of black members of the community, but you do to divide the community over one case."

She said no one from the group had called her office about the Murphy case, "though you are holding a press conference outside my office."

DA Wamp said the last time she had met with the group that Rev. Ternae Jordan "told me not to refer to gangs."

She said she understood that the group had met with Mayor Kelly and he had recommended they hold the press conference in front of her office.

She said the mayor "has my phone number, but he hasn't called me about this either."