Latest Headlines

Group Of Mainly Black Leaders Say They Stand Behind Chief Murphy; DA Wamp Fires Back

  • Monday, July 1, 2024
Group said they stand behind indicted Police Chief Celeste Murphy
Group said they stand behind indicted Police Chief Celeste Murphy

A group of mainly black clergy and business and community leaders held a press conference on Monday morning in front of the district attorney's office, saying the indictment of Police Chief Celeste Murphy was the result of "petty politics."

District Attorney Coty Wamp was at the event and she immediately responded, saying the stance the group should be taking is on multiple black members of the community being killed by other blacks.

She said her office had nothing to do with the charges against Chief Murphy, saying she had referred the matter from the start to a prosecutor from another county.

Chief Murphy, formerly of Atlanta, was indicted on 17 counts last week after the TBI carried out an investigation related to her residency and statements made by her about it. She resigned a day before the indictment was made public.

Dr. Ernest Reed, pastor of Second Missionary Baptist Church, said Chief Murphy gained an historic appointment as the city's first female black police chief, but he said she "was met with hostility from the start."

He said her treatment, "which threatens her very freedom," could "lead to dangerous outcomes."

Dr. Reed said Chief Murphy early on had announced a process to review the cases of police officers who have been transferred due to "Brady letter" accusations that they have misled officials in various investigations. He said all those officers have been allowed to stay on except one who recently resigned.

He said under her tenure that the homicides solved rate was over 90 percent, which he said was one of the best in the nation.

She made strides in the department, including technological advances and recruitment and retention gains, he said.

"Chief Murphy led with integrity and honor," while undergoing "personal attacks," he stated.

Dr. Reed said similar female black chiefs across the country had faced "the same struggle."

He said Chief Murphy should receive her full severance package.

The office of Mayor Tim Kelly said she will be getting 90 days severance. The office said, "Public safety is Mayor Kelly's priority, and he knows that that requires stability at the CPD. Three months' pay is a common strategic lever, as permitted by the employment contract, and at this critical juncture Mayor Kelly decisively used it to ensure the clean, immediate separation necessary to move the department and our city forward."

DA Wamp said the group had not held any press conferences "to call for the end of bloodshed in the black community."

She said murders in Hamilton County are up this year "and every single perpetrator who has been arrested has been black."

She said, "It's our office who is here to hold the hands of the families of these victims."

The district attorney said, "You won't show up about the ongoing murder of black members of the community, but you do to divide the community over one case."

She said no one from the group had called her office about the Murphy case, "though you are holding a press conference outside my office."

DA Wamp said the last time she had met with the group that Rev. Ternae Jordan "told me not to refer to gangs."

She said she understood that the group had met with Mayor Kelly and he had recommended they hold the press conference in front of her office.

She said the mayor "has my phone number, but he hasn't called me about this either." 

 

 

 

District Attorney Coty Wamp
District Attorney Coty Wamp
Latest Headlines
Cleveland State Names Ayana McWilliams As New Head Women's Basketball Coach
  • Sports
  • 7/1/2024
Group Of Mainly Black Leaders Say They Stand Behind Chief Murphy; DA Wamp Fires Back
Group Of Mainly Black Leaders Say They Stand Behind Chief Murphy; DA Wamp Fires Back
  • Breaking News
  • 7/1/2024
Gas Prices Rise 23.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 7/1/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 7/1/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/1/2024
Golf Notebook: New Owner at Eagle Bluff Plans to Restore Golf Course
Golf Notebook: New Owner at Eagle Bluff Plans to Restore Golf Course
  • Sports
  • 6/30/2024
Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 7/1/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/1/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BATES, ... more

Troubled Teen Charged With Killing Texas Father Of 5 Had Acted Up At Chattanooga Airport
  • 6/30/2024

An 18-year-old who is charged with murdering a father of five in Fort Worth, Tex., on May 30 had flown to Texas from Chattanooga after a disturbing incident at the Chattanooga Airport, officials ... more

Breaking News
Soddy Daisy Man Who Was Shot And Stabbed Is Found Dead
  • 6/30/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/30/2024
Lake Winnepesaukah's Talley Rhodes Green Dies At Age 60
Lake Winnepesaukah's Talley Rhodes Green Dies At Age 60
  • 6/29/2024
Ruth Obear, Former 1st Lady Of UTC, Dies At 89
Ruth Obear, Former 1st Lady Of UTC, Dies At 89
  • 6/29/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/29/2024
Opinion
Where Is The Patten Parkway World War II Monument Today?
  • 6/30/2024
Saturday Night Live Won The Debate
  • 6/29/2024
Joe's Train Wreck
  • 6/28/2024
Profiles Of Valor: The Last Ranger Standing
Profiles Of Valor: The Last Ranger Standing
  • 6/28/2024
Time For New Leadership?
  • 6/28/2024
Sports
Golf Notebook: New Owner at Eagle Bluff Plans to Restore Golf Course
Golf Notebook: New Owner at Eagle Bluff Plans to Restore Golf Course
  • 6/30/2024
Abel Leads Lookouts To Sunday Afternoon Win
  • 6/30/2024
Dan Fleser: Vol Fans Will Keep Reveling Through The Summer
Dan Fleser: Vol Fans Will Keep Reveling Through The Summer
  • 6/28/2024
Trash Pandas Score Four In The 9th To Beat Lookouts 7-6
  • 6/30/2024
Vitello Recognized As ABCA National Coach Of The Year
Vitello Recognized As ABCA National Coach Of The Year
  • 6/30/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Mick Jagger Delivered Big Time
  • 7/1/2024
John Sevier SAR Chapter Honors Local Patriot
John Sevier SAR Chapter Honors Local Patriot
  • 7/1/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Q ‘n Brew July 13
  • 7/1/2024
ArtsBuild Awards $563,000 In Mission Support Grants To 23 Local Nonprofits
  • 7/1/2024
John Wilson: Goren Would Never Have Made That Mistake
  • 6/29/2024
Entertainment
WTCI-PBS Promotes Shaun Townley To Chief Content And Engagement Officer
WTCI-PBS Promotes Shaun Townley To Chief Content And Engagement Officer
  • 7/1/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Calvin Sneed
  • 7/1/2024
Best of Grizzard- Post Spring Break
Best of Grizzard- Post Spring Break
  • 7/1/2024
Chattanooga Ballet Announces New Director Of Education
Chattanooga Ballet Announces New Director Of Education
  • 6/28/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/27/2024
Opinion
Where Is The Patten Parkway World War II Monument Today?
  • 6/30/2024
Saturday Night Live Won The Debate
  • 6/29/2024
Joe's Train Wreck
  • 6/28/2024
Dining
3 Local Students Receive Burger King Foundation Scholarships
  • 6/26/2024
Red Bank Hosts Mini Farmers Market Saturday
  • 6/24/2024
Bones Bar & Fire Grill Gets New Owner; El Jinete Mexican Restaurant Opens In Hixson
  • 6/23/2024
Business/Government
Charitable Filing Fees To Remain At $10
  • 7/1/2024
Applications Now Open For Periscope CHA: Artist Entrepreneur Training Program
  • 6/28/2024
Officers Settle Disorder Over Cold Biscuits - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/1/2024
Real Estate
Director Spotlight: James Streeter
  • 6/27/2024
Real Estate Transfers For June 20-26
  • 6/27/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 6/27/2024
Student Scene
Dr Kurrelmeier-Lee Says Read 20 Left A Legacy
  • 6/28/2024
Kohen Kilburn Named Haslam Leadership Scholar
  • 6/28/2024
Hamilton County Schools Graduates Fifth Leadership HCS Class
  • 6/28/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Medical Group Relocates 2 Practices For Increased Accessibility
  • 6/28/2024
CHI Memorial Honors Julie Stoll With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
CHI Memorial Honors Julie Stoll With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 6/28/2024
RefinedLooks Plastic Surgery And Hayes Hand Center Join Erlanger Medical Group
  • 6/28/2024
Memories
Trumpeter Danny Davis Loved The Tivoli
Trumpeter Danny Davis Loved The Tivoli
  • 6/29/2024
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
  • 6/22/2024
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
  • 6/18/2024
Outdoors
Season Long Duck Blind Drawing Application Period To Begin Wednesday
  • 6/25/2024
Jacob Wheeler Leads After Hot Start at MLF Bass Pro Tour At James River
Jacob Wheeler Leads After Hot Start at MLF Bass Pro Tour At James River
  • 6/25/2024
TWRA And Anakeesta Work Together To Reduce Human-Bear Conflict
  • 6/24/2024
Travel
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
  • 6/14/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
  • 6/13/2024
What's New This Summer In Tennessee
  • 6/13/2024
Church
Patriot's Dilemma: In This World, But Not Of This World
Patriot's Dilemma: In This World, But Not Of This World
  • 7/1/2024
Greg Cutshaw Is Speaker At Mighty Warriors Church On Jenkins Road
  • 6/27/2024
Bob Tamasy: Why Do I Do What I Don't Want To Do - And Why Don't I Do What I Want To Do?
Bob Tamasy: Why Do I Do What I Don't Want To Do - And Why Don't I Do What I Want To Do?
  • 6/27/2024
Obituaries
Edward A. Phillips
Edward A. Phillips
  • 7/1/2024
Jean Bearden
Jean Bearden
  • 7/1/2024
Jeff Taylor
Jeff Taylor
  • 7/1/2024