Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ACEVEDO SANCHEZ, MARIO J
250 AYERS DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BIBBS, JEROME VIDEL
717 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
BRYAN, REBECCA ANN
107 E PRICE ST SYLVESTER, 31791
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
BUGGS, NAJJA JASMINE
1701 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123812
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHIGUIL GONZALES, BRYAN ALEXIS
512 W GIRARD AVE CEDARTOWN, 30125
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DIAZ CHIQUIN, SELVIN MANOLO
1614 BENNETT AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
GRIZZLE, TREVOR DAVID
1705 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GULLEDGE, DEJUAN LADALE
744 CHERISH VIEW APT 118 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAMILTON, WILLIAM DAVID
2101 BENNETT AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374044468
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAROLSON, DEVON DUDLEY
1235 CARRIAGE PARC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HENRY, WALTER JERMACK
1338 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023907
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
4723 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEAMON, JOE DEWAYNE
5345 LITTLE DEBBIE PKWY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
ATTEMPT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
MCDOUGAL, DONALD JOSEPH
1702 E. BOY SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
MCREYNOLDS, IVORY LYNETTE
4311 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORE, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE
1525 N CHESTER RD HIXSON, 373431422
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ODOM JACKSON, JENNIFER YACHA
3515 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072110
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PARKS, GEORGE SAMUEL
1961 IGOU CROSSING FR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY - MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
RAMSEY, JACK LEBRON
7022 RAMSEY TOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
ATTEMPT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS
ROBBINS, AUBREY KENNON
1352 OLD WILLIAMSPORT PIKE Columbia, 384015657
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
SANDS THOMAS, APRIL D
7639 DEWAYNE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163544
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SEWELL, ROBERT STEVEN
3138 SEMINOLE CREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STAGGS, EDDIE DEAN
6931 RAMSEYTOWN RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
ATTEMPT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SUMMEROW, BREANNA GENICE
712 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
TERRERO, CANDICE MARIE
303 GUILD DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THOMPSON, CHARLES LEE
628 CARRIAGE PARC PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
URIAS ELICIO, GABRIEL VASQUEZ
2608 EAST 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WILEY, KEVON MALIK
2001 S Lyerly St Chattanooga, 374045246
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
Here are the mug shots:
|ACEVEDO SANCHEZ, MARIO J
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/30/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BRYAN, REBECCA ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|BUGGS, NAJJA JASMINE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CHIGUIL GONZALES, BRYAN ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/10/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|GRIZZLE, TREVOR DAVID
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/20/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GULLEDGE, DEJUAN LADALE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HAMILTON, WILLIAM DAVID
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/07/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HENRY, WALTER JERMACK
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
|
|HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|LEAMON, JOE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/01/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- BURGLARY
- ATTEMPT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
|
|MCREYNOLDS, IVORY LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/30/1987
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|PARKS, GEORGE SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/04/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY - MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
|
|RAMSEY, JACK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/24/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- BURGLARY
- ATTEMPT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS
|
|ROBBINS, AUBREY KENNON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|SANDS THOMAS, APRIL D
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/20/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SEWELL, ROBERT STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/30/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|STAGGS, EDDIE DEAN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/27/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- BURGLARY
- ATTEMPT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SUMMEROW, BREANNA GENICE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/07/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
|
|THOMPSON, CHARLES LEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/26/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
|
|WILEY, KEVON MALIK
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/02/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|