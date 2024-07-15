Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

ACEVEDO SANCHEZ, MARIO J

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/30/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BRYAN, REBECCA ANN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/12/1981

Arresting Agency: Airport Police



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS BUGGS, NAJJA JASMINE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/04/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHIGUIL GONZALES, BRYAN ALEXIS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/10/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE GRIZZLE, TREVOR DAVID

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/20/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GULLEDGE, DEJUAN LADALE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/18/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED

THEFT OF PROPERTY HAMILTON, WILLIAM DAVID

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/07/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HENRY, WALTER JERMACK

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/29/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/27/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY LEAMON, JOE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/01/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

ATTEMPT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

MCREYNOLDS, IVORY LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/30/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOORE, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE PARKS, GEORGE SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/04/1994

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY - MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT RAMSEY, JACK LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/24/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

ATTEMPT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS ROBBINS, AUBREY KENNON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/20/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY SANDS THOMAS, APRIL D

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/20/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SEWELL, ROBERT STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/30/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE STAGGS, EDDIE DEAN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/27/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

ATTEMPT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SUMMEROW, BREANNA GENICE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/07/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING THOMPSON, CHARLES LEE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/26/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR WILEY, KEVON MALIK

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/02/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

