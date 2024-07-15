Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ACEVEDO SANCHEZ, MARIO J 
250 AYERS DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BIBBS, JEROME VIDEL 
717 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

BRYAN, REBECCA ANN 
107 E PRICE ST SYLVESTER, 31791 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

BUGGS, NAJJA JASMINE 
1701 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123812 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHIGUIL GONZALES, BRYAN ALEXIS 
512 W GIRARD AVE CEDARTOWN, 30125 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DIAZ CHIQUIN, SELVIN MANOLO 
1614 BENNETT AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

GRIZZLE, TREVOR DAVID 
1705 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GULLEDGE, DEJUAN LADALE 
744 CHERISH VIEW APT 118 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HAMILTON, WILLIAM DAVID 
2101 BENNETT AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374044468 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HAROLSON, DEVON DUDLEY 
1235 CARRIAGE PARC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HENRY, WALTER JERMACK 
1338 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023907 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD 
4723 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEAMON, JOE DEWAYNE 
5345 LITTLE DEBBIE PKWY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
ATTEMPT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

MCDOUGAL, DONALD JOSEPH 
1702 E. BOY SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

MCREYNOLDS, IVORY LYNETTE 
4311 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MOORE, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE 
1525 N CHESTER RD HIXSON, 373431422 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

ODOM JACKSON, JENNIFER YACHA 
3515 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072110 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PARKS, GEORGE SAMUEL 
1961 IGOU CROSSING FR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY - MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

RAMSEY, JACK LEBRON 
7022 RAMSEY TOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
ATTEMPT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS

ROBBINS, AUBREY KENNON 
1352 OLD WILLIAMSPORT PIKE Columbia, 384015657 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

SANDS THOMAS, APRIL D 
7639 DEWAYNE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163544 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SEWELL, ROBERT STEVEN 
3138 SEMINOLE CREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STAGGS, EDDIE DEAN 
6931 RAMSEYTOWN RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
ATTEMPT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SUMMEROW, BREANNA GENICE 
712 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

TERRERO, CANDICE MARIE 
303 GUILD DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THOMPSON, CHARLES LEE 
628 CARRIAGE PARC PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

URIAS ELICIO, GABRIEL VASQUEZ 
2608 EAST 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WILEY, KEVON MALIK 
2001 S Lyerly St Chattanooga, 374045246 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

