Firefighters Busy Monday Night At 2 Companies With Fires, Acid Spill

A flipped forklift that caught fire at one company and a fire in the walls at another company kept firefighters busy Monday night.The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to Siskin Steel and Supply Company, 1901 Riverfront Pkwy., at 11:12 p.m. on Monday after a forklift flipped over. The battery was on fire, leaking acid.Firefighters put soda ash on the battery to neutralize the acid and contain the spill of approximately 40 gallons.CFD’s Special Division and multiple Green Shift companies responded to the scene.Workers were evacuated. There were no injuries.Several Green Shift crews were already on another call late Monday night at the Development Resource Center, 1250 Market St., where they extinguished a fire found in the walls.