Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
DELANEY, LAUREN BRITTANY
8326 CHIPWOOD CT HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE
3034 TOWER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ODMANN, REBECCA KATHLEEN
290 KETCHERSID LANE WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TABOR, BRITTANY JOANN GIBSON
605 S MAIN ST WHITWELL, 373975356
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TURNER, LYNDON KANISE
4427 HIGHWAY 34 WHITESIDE, 37396
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ZELONIS, DANIELLE
211 BEAN ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Here are the mug shots:
|AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/23/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|BIGGS, ANDREW HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BRADLEY, KATHY LEEANN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/11/1984
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHAPMAN, JACK L
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/14/1967
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CLARK, YAGONDA COLNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/07/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CONYERS, RYAN LATRELL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/08/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAU, ADIYOR JOCK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/13/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
- ALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANC
|
|DAVE, ANA INDIVERI
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|DAVIS, BLESSED SAMONE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/06/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
|
|DAVIS, MICQUAL LEOTIA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DODD, ROBERT ALAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/03/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
|
|HIGENBOTTOM, JEFFREY NELSON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/26/1968
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PETITION TO REVOKE SUSP.SE
|
|HILL, JARED LEVI
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
|
|HITCHCOCK, BRITTANY KEARA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOLLOWAY, MICHAEL JASON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/13/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOMBERG, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/21/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|HOOD, CASEY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/30/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOYNER, JUSTIN LAVAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/14/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|LOWE, BRIAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/28/1973
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|MARTIN, JEFFERY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/10/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCDONALD, CODY LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/30/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCDONALD, DUSTIN ALAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/31/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCREYNOLDS, IVORY LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/30/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, KEVIN DUANE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 03/27/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NEWMAN, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 10/19/1959
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|OBERLIN, SAM M
Age at Arrest: 75
Date of Birth: 10/22/1948
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|PRESTON, KARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RAMIRE SIMON, AUDIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|RIVERS, DELICIA QUENTAL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/19/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, DAJA LAVECE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SMITH, DALTYN LUCAS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/05/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SMITH, JAMES DAVID
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/04/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS. OF DRUG PARA.)
|
|TABOR, BRITTANY JOANN GIBSON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|TURNER, JERRY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 12/04/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ZELONIS, DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/31/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|