Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL 
644 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

BIGGS, ANDREW HUNTER 
3911 FOREST ISLAND/HOMELESS CHATTANOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BRADLEY, KATHY LEEANN 
727 EAST 11 TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAPMAN, JACK L 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CLARK, YAGONDA COLNIQUE 
341 16TH ST SE CLEVELAND, 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CONYERS, RYAN LATRELL 
4411 DRUMMOND DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111702 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAU, ADIYOR JOCK 
3604 LARRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANC

DAVE, ANA INDIVERI 
612 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041409 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DAVIS, BLESSED SAMONE 
2422 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

DAVIS, MICQUAL LEOTIA 
5405 UPSHAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DELANEY, LAUREN BRITTANY 
8326 CHIPWOOD CT HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DODD, ROBERT ALAN 
184 LEWIS LN MC DONALD, 37350 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE 
3034 TOWER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GOODE, DAVID WILLIAM 
4405 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HIGENBOTTOM, JEFFREY NELSON 
349 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PETITION TO REVOKE SUSP.SE

HILL, JARED LEVI 
9840 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 373639631 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

HITCHCOCK, BRITTANY KEARA 
4803 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102118 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLLOWAY, MICHAEL JASON 
42 FIELDSTONE DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HOMBERG, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT 
5540 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

HOOD, CASEY ALLEN 
5905 ST JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOYNER, JUSTIN LAVAUGHN 
160 ALTON DR. JASPOER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LOWE, BRIAN KEITH 
305 VALLEY VIEW AVE APT13 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MARTIN, JEFFERY DEWAYNE 
2241 E 27TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCDONALD, CODY LEE 
3525 BRAINERD ROAD APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCDONALD, DUSTIN ALAN 
3525 BRAINERD ROAD APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, KEVIN DUANE 
1108ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

NEWMAN, DAVID LEE 
3663 CHATEAU LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

OBERLIN, SAM M 
3702 LANTERN RIDGE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

ODMANN, REBECCA KATHLEEN 
290 KETCHERSID LANE WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRESTON, KARA NICOLE 
7165 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAMIRE SIMON, AUDIN 
2113 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION

RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL 
911 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

RIVERS, DELICIA QUENTAL 
1244 HELENA DR HIXSON, 373433956 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE 
1718 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, DAJA LAVECE 
914 W 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SMITH, DALTYN LUCAS 
4612 NELL AVENUE SW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SMITH, JAMES DAVID 
6830 MARTHA AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS. OF DRUG PARA.)

TABOR, BRITTANY JOANN GIBSON 
605 S MAIN ST WHITWELL, 373975356 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

TURNER, JERRY LEWIS 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TURNER, LYNDON KANISE 
4427 HIGHWAY 34 WHITESIDE, 37396 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ZELONIS, DANIELLE 
211 BEAN ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

