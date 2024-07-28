Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ABEL, BENJAMIN SIDNEY
3349 ELDER MT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ALLEN, JULLIAN QUINN
7504 NORTH REID ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAUTISTA, LEANDRO
2711 WOODSIDE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BLANCO ESCALONA, JHONNIEL YONBEIQUE
6819 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
BONSU, AFIAH BOATEMAA
1217 GROVE STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023760
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER
603 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
BROWN, BROOKE ASHLEY
1806 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 373434944
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURTON, TEVIN DERONDO
1710 NEWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CASE, ROGER NEIL
12142 BETTIS RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
COLE, SANDRA MICHELLE
500 W Martin Luther King Blvd Chattanooga, 374023439
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
DAVIS, DESTINY CIARA
712 WOODWARD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113326
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, MALIK RASHAWN
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, 31029
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DUNCAN, LEAH FAITH
763 MISSIONRIDGE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DUNN, CALVIN KEITH
512 BROOKHAVEN CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORP, 30742
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EAMES, AMBER MARIE
630 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ESKEW, JACK EDGAR
1302 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ETSITTY, CHANCEY ANSON
9 8 M NE OF DILKON CHAPTER WINSLOW, 86047
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FILYAW, KENNETH EUGENE
7012 GAMBLE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FRANCISCO JUAREZ, GASPAR CRUZ
1310 SEWANEE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM
GASPAR BRAVO, JEFFERSON D
2408 SUNSET STRIP STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HERNANDEZ, SANTOS ISAIAS
4810 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HERSSON, JUAREZ
4218 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
JONES, JEFFREY ALLEN
4529 JOACK LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NEGLECT OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULT
KING, JAQUAY SAUNDERS D
2606 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
LACY, DERRICK ANDREW
1703 E 12th St Chattanooga, 374044303
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
LEWIS, ANGELA WYNETTE
16029 PROVIDENCE RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOPEZ LOARCA, FRANCISCA
3902 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOX
LORENZO, WILSON ANDREAS RAMOS
3940 HINES VALLEY RD LOT 12 LENOIR CITY, 37771
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOVE, VERONICA DANIELLE
9533 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LYNN, ALEISHA DANIELLE
7000 WATKINS LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MCGEE, ROMESHA DECHET
308 LABRON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
MOSES, CODY LYNN
337 COPELAND CEMETERY RD TRLR A SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
5113 HWY 58TH CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PORTER, RUSSELL EUGENE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REECE, MARION HERSHALL
189 HENDERSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
8208 FALLEN MAPLE DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072707
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
SANDERFER, ASHLEY NICOLE
2003 E13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SCOTT, JEFFREY LEE
2181 DUGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122217
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCOTT, VINCENT GERALD
HOMESLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SHRADER, JAMES BRANDON
13309 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, DAVID ALEXANDER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SWAFFORD, CHRISTOPHER
9533 HIGHWAY 41 RIGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
SWAFFORD, REED HARDING
318 MASSEY LN LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TOMAS, JOSUE MIGUEL
4130 BENNETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TOWNSEND, DESMOND DEVONTE
1304 S BEECH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374071026
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PRONATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VELASQUEZ, ROBLERO JOSE
2410 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
OPEN CONTAINER
WHITSON, JOSHUA R
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 379174630
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
