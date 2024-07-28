Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, July 28, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BAUTISTA, LEANDRO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/28/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BONSU, AFIAH BOATEMAA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/29/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
BROWN, BROOKE ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/26/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASE, ROGER NEIL
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 10/03/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DAVIS, MALIK RASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DUNCAN, LEAH FAITH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/22/1996
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DUNN, CALVIN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/10/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EAMES, AMBER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/21/1979
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ETSITTY, CHANCEY ANSON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FRANCISCO JUAREZ, GASPAR CRUZ
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/20/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM
GASPAR BRAVO, JEFFERSON D
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/10/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
JONES, JEFFREY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • NEGLECT OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULT
KING, JAQUAY SAUNDERS D
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
LEWIS, ANGELA WYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/09/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOPEZ LOARCA, FRANCISCA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/23/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • PUBLIC INTOX
LORENZO, WILSON ANDREAS RAMOS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/25/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOVE, VERONICA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/20/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LYNN, ALEISHA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/20/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MCGEE, ROMESHA DECHET
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/29/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • ASSAULT
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
MOSES, CODY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/15/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PORTER, RUSSELL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REECE, MARION HERSHALL
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/02/1961
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/15/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
SANDERFER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SCOTT, JEFFREY LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/18/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCOTT, VINCENT GERALD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/20/1984
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SHRADER, JAMES BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/11/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, DAVID ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/15/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SWAFFORD, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/15/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
SWAFFORD, REED HARDING
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/24/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TOMAS, JOSUE MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TOWNSEND, DESMOND DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PRONATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
VELASQUEZ, ROBLERO JOSE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/29/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DUI
  • OPEN CONTAINER
WHITSON, JOSHUA R
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/21/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION




