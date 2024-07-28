Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ABEL, BENJAMIN SIDNEY

3349 ELDER MT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ALLEN, JULLIAN QUINN

7504 NORTH REID ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BAUTISTA, LEANDRO

2711 WOODSIDE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BLANCO ESCALONA, JHONNIEL YONBEIQUE

6819 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CHILD ENDANGERMENT



BONSU, AFIAH BOATEMAA

1217 GROVE STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023760

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER

603 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI



BROWN, BROOKE ASHLEY

1806 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 373434944

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURTON, TEVIN DERONDO

1710 NEWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CASE, ROGER NEIL

12142 BETTIS RD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



COLE, SANDRA MICHELLE

500 W Martin Luther King Blvd Chattanooga, 374023439

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



DAVIS, DESTINY CIARA

712 WOODWARD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113326

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, MALIK RASHAWN

300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, 31029

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DUNCAN, LEAH FAITH

763 MISSIONRIDGE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DUNN, CALVIN KEITH

512 BROOKHAVEN CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORP, 30742

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EAMES, AMBER MARIE

630 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ESKEW, JACK EDGAR

1302 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



ETSITTY, CHANCEY ANSON

9 8 M NE OF DILKON CHAPTER WINSLOW, 86047

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



FILYAW, KENNETH EUGENE

7012 GAMBLE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



FRANCISCO JUAREZ, GASPAR CRUZ

1310 SEWANEE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM



GASPAR BRAVO, JEFFERSON D

2408 SUNSET STRIP STREET HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



HERNANDEZ, SANTOS ISAIAS

4810 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



HERSSON, JUAREZ

4218 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL INQUIRY



JONES, JEFFREY ALLEN

4529 JOACK LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

NEGLECT OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULT



KING, JAQUAY SAUNDERS D

2606 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE



LACY, DERRICK ANDREW

1703 E 12th St Chattanooga, 374044303

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

BAUTISTA, LEANDRO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/28/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BONSU, AFIAH BOATEMAA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/29/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI BROWN, BROOKE ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/26/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASE, ROGER NEIL

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 10/03/1955

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED DAVIS, MALIK RASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/27/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DUNCAN, LEAH FAITH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/22/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DUNN, CALVIN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/10/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EAMES, AMBER MARIE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/21/1979

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ETSITTY, CHANCEY ANSON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FRANCISCO JUAREZ, GASPAR CRUZ

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/20/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM GASPAR BRAVO, JEFFERSON D

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/10/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE JONES, JEFFREY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

NEGLECT OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULT KING, JAQUAY SAUNDERS D

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/20/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE LEWIS, ANGELA WYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/09/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LOPEZ LOARCA, FRANCISCA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/23/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOX LORENZO, WILSON ANDREAS RAMOS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/25/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOVE, VERONICA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/20/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LYNN, ALEISHA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/20/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW MCGEE, ROMESHA DECHET

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/29/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ASSAULT

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

MOSES, CODY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/15/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PORTER, RUSSELL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/12/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA REECE, MARION HERSHALL

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 11/02/1961

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/15/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/02/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT SANDERFER, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/24/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION SCOTT, JEFFREY LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/18/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCOTT, VINCENT GERALD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/20/1984

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) SHRADER, JAMES BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/11/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SMITH, DAVID ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/15/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

SWAFFORD, CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/15/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE SWAFFORD, REED HARDING

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/24/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TOMAS, JOSUE MIGUEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE TOWNSEND, DESMOND DEVONTE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/17/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PRONATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL

FAILURE TO APPEAR VELASQUEZ, ROBLERO JOSE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/29/2005

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

DUI

OPEN CONTAINER WHITSON, JOSHUA R

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/21/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



