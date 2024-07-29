Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALVAREZ, ANDRES ALEXANDRE

8610 TRADEWIND CIR APT 303 OOLTEWAH, 373632915

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED



CHAMBERS, ASHLEE JORDAN

4139 FLAGWAY DR OOLTEWAH, 373638385

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DALTON, JEREMIAH LEE

5805 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)



DAVENPORT, DAVINA EULAMARIA

200 ROCKWATER DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



DOBBS, LUCAS AARON

SODDY DAISY, 37349

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER



ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL

Homeless MARYVILLE, 378047401

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GOMEZ-MEJIA, CHRIS JORDY

3508 3RD ST Chattanooga, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GRAVITT, KENSLEY NICOLE

424 SWEET PECAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

STALKING



HARP, JULIETTE RIANNE

221 MARTIN ROAD REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

SIMPLE ASSAULT DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HICKMAN, EMILY MADISON

946 E VALLEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LEAK, TERRANCE DEWAYNE

959 GATEWAY AVE APT 623 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LOVE, JUSTIN TODD

12700 OLD DALTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ECSTACY PILLS)



MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE

P.O.BOX 9892 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MCCLANAHAN, DUSTIN EUGENE

4817 WINDING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCCLENDON, HAROLD DANIEL

14 UP OUR WAY CHICHAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST



PETTIGREW, HARRIS III

57 W 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083044

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSS.

Here are the mug shots:



CHAMBERS, ASHLEE JORDAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/16/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2024

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DALTON, JEREMIAH LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/14/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA) DAVENPORT, DAVINA EULAMARIA

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/21/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE DOBBS, LUCAS AARON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/13/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER GOMEZ-MEJIA, CHRIS JORDY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/14/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GRAVITT, KENSLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/20/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

STALKING HICKMAN, EMILY MADISON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/19/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2024

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LEAK, TERRANCE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 04/09/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LOVE, JUSTIN TODD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/27/1988

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ECSTACY PILLS) MCCLANAHAN, DUSTIN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/24/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCLENDON, HAROLD DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/19/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST PETTIGREW, HARRIS III

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/30/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SIMMONS, CHANDLER MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SIMON, DEISON SAMMUEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/29/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION STRINGFIELD, ROBERT NICOLAS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/24/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR SWAFFORD, BRIAN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/18/1981

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING TACKETT, MICHAEL SHANE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/31/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TRENTHAM, MARY ILEAN

Age at Arrest: 75

Date of Birth: 09/15/1948

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WARNER, BRENDA SUE

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 12/09/1952

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WILBANKS, ALANA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/02/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GA PAROLE)

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERAMIRES MARTINEZ, FREDIS FERNANDO800 CONFERENCE DR NASHVILLE, 37072Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEROWE, HUGH LEABERTH6460 MIDDLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163524Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SIMMONS, CHANDLER MATTHEW121 E 5TH ST OXFORD, 362031623Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTSIMON, DEISON SAMMUEL1711 LYER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSTRINGFIELD, ROBERT NICOLAS7235 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 373432489Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSWAFFORD, BRIAN ANTHONY4502 GREEN SHANTY RD OOOTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGTACKETT, MICHAEL SHANE30 KRISWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 307412577Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TRENTHAM, MARY ILEAN404 SOUTH ST MARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 75 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVASQUEZ LOPEZ, JIM YAHIR1309 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWARNER, BRENDA SUE946 E VALLEY DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WILBANKS, ALANA NICOLE1733 RAY JO CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (GA PAROLE)





