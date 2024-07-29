Latest Headlines

  • Monday, July 29, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALVAREZ, ANDRES ALEXANDRE 
8610 TRADEWIND CIR APT 303 OOLTEWAH, 373632915 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

CHAMBERS, ASHLEE JORDAN 
4139 FLAGWAY DR OOLTEWAH, 373638385 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DALTON, JEREMIAH LEE 
5805 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)

DAVENPORT, DAVINA EULAMARIA 
200 ROCKWATER DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DOBBS, LUCAS AARON 
SODDY DAISY, 37349 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL 
Homeless MARYVILLE, 378047401 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GOMEZ-MEJIA, CHRIS JORDY 
3508 3RD ST Chattanooga, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GRAVITT, KENSLEY NICOLE 
424 SWEET PECAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
STALKING

HARP, JULIETTE RIANNE 
221 MARTIN ROAD REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HICKMAN, EMILY MADISON 
946 E VALLEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEAK, TERRANCE DEWAYNE 
959 GATEWAY AVE APT 623 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOVE, JUSTIN TODD 
12700 OLD DALTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ECSTACY PILLS)

MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE 
P.O.BOX 9892 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCCLANAHAN, DUSTIN EUGENE 
4817 WINDING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCLENDON, HAROLD DANIEL 
14 UP OUR WAY CHICHAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST

PETTIGREW, HARRIS III 
57 W 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083044 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RAMIRES MARTINEZ, FREDIS FERNANDO 
800 CONFERENCE DR NASHVILLE, 37072 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

ROWE, HUGH LEABERTH 
6460 MIDDLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163524 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMMONS, CHANDLER MATTHEW 
121 E 5TH ST OXFORD, 362031623 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SIMON, DEISON SAMMUEL 
1711 LYER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

STRINGFIELD, ROBERT NICOLAS 
7235 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 373432489 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

SWAFFORD, BRIAN ANTHONY 
4502 GREEN SHANTY RD OOOTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING

TACKETT, MICHAEL SHANE 
30 KRISWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 307412577 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TRENTHAM, MARY ILEAN 
404 SOUTH ST MARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VASQUEZ LOPEZ, JIM YAHIR 
1309 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WARNER, BRENDA SUE 
946 E VALLEY DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WILBANKS, ALANA NICOLE 
1733 RAY JO CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (GA PAROLE)

