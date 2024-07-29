Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALVAREZ, ANDRES ALEXANDRE
8610 TRADEWIND CIR APT 303 OOLTEWAH, 373632915
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
CHAMBERS, ASHLEE JORDAN
4139 FLAGWAY DR OOLTEWAH, 373638385
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DALTON, JEREMIAH LEE
5805 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)
DAVENPORT, DAVINA EULAMARIA
200 ROCKWATER DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DOBBS, LUCAS AARON
SODDY DAISY, 37349
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL
Homeless MARYVILLE, 378047401
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GOMEZ-MEJIA, CHRIS JORDY
3508 3RD ST Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GRAVITT, KENSLEY NICOLE
424 SWEET PECAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
STALKING
HARP, JULIETTE RIANNE
221 MARTIN ROAD REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HICKMAN, EMILY MADISON
946 E VALLEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEAK, TERRANCE DEWAYNE
959 GATEWAY AVE APT 623 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOVE, JUSTIN TODD
12700 OLD DALTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ECSTACY PILLS)
MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE
P.O.BOX 9892 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCCLANAHAN, DUSTIN EUGENE
4817 WINDING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCLENDON, HAROLD DANIEL
14 UP OUR WAY CHICHAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
PETTIGREW, HARRIS III
57 W 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083044
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RAMIRES MARTINEZ, FREDIS FERNANDO
800 CONFERENCE DR NASHVILLE, 37072
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
ROWE, HUGH LEABERTH
6460 MIDDLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163524
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMMONS, CHANDLER MATTHEW
121 E 5TH ST OXFORD, 362031623
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMON, DEISON SAMMUEL
1711 LYER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STRINGFIELD, ROBERT NICOLAS
7235 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 373432489
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SWAFFORD, BRIAN ANTHONY
4502 GREEN SHANTY RD OOOTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
TACKETT, MICHAEL SHANE
30 KRISWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 307412577
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TRENTHAM, MARY ILEAN
404 SOUTH ST MARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VASQUEZ LOPEZ, JIM YAHIR
1309 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WARNER, BRENDA SUE
946 E VALLEY DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WILBANKS, ALANA NICOLE
1733 RAY JO CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (GA PAROLE)
