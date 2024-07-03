Latest Headlines

  • Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AKINS, JAMES WILLARD 
9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ARELLANO, NOE MACEDO 
1805 SOUTH KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARNETTE, AVIA LENISE 
2604 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BELL, TERRY LEE 
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE.

APT#10 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ROBBERY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BONNER, TYLIA 
2252 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BROWN, CARLINA SHAVON 
5103 NORTH MOORE LANE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARRERA, HUCDER RENE 
1626 WATERHOUSE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CRAMER, DYLAN SCOTT 
2421 QUAIL NEST CIR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EVADING ARREST

DELACRUZ, CONRADO 
736 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FERNANDEZ, CANDICE BETH 
9807 E BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HEATON, AMY NOEL 
8620 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VIOLATION OF PROBATION

HERNANDEZ, JORGE ARTURO 
2335 YACKS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER 
329 RUGBY AVE JAMESTOWN, 38556 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

HOUSE, JEFFERY ANDREW 
716 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOHNSON, ANGELA ERALANE 
3401 CAMPBELL ST UNIT 408 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JOHNSON, ERIC JAMAL 
804 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374102133 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

KENNEDY, VINCENT LADALE 
2508 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KRAFT, SHAYNA RAE 
1830 PAINT ROCK VALLEY RD PHILADELPHIA, 37846 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

LAMBERT, DEENA FAYE 
209 MEADOWLARK DR, RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAMPORT, STEWART ALFRED CAIN 
355 NORTHBLUFF CIRCLE MONTEAGLE, 37356 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANE, LADARRIUS KEYUNTAE 
2209 CHAMBERLIN AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LONE BEAR, CHANCE LEE 
125 1ST AVE SW MANDAREE, 58757 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOVELADY, BRITTANY NICHOLE 
483 PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY VIOLATION OF PROBATION

MAGINNESS, JASON R 
28 SATCHER RD TAYLORSVILLE, 30178 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MORALES PEREZ, ADAL YOBANI 
3814 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PARKER, TIMOTHY RICHARD 
10864 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PETTY, DONDRE MICKALE 
2709 CITICO AVE APT T4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

STEPHENS, BLAKE EDWARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TALLENT, KYLA MCKENZIE 
660 O SAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG 
2506 ARBOR CREEK WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WYATT, AMBER LEA 
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

Here are the mug shots:

AKINS, JAMES WILLARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/28/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ARELLANO, NOE MACEDO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/02/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARNETTE, AVIA LENISE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BELL, TERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/14/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BONNER, TYLIA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/19/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROWN, CARLINA SHAVON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/23/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRAMER, DYLAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/10/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • EVADING ARREST
DELACRUZ, CONRADO
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/23/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FERNANDEZ, CANDICE BETH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/28/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HEATON, AMY NOEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/01/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VIOLATION OF PROBATION
