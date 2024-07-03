Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AKINS, JAMES WILLARD

9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



ARELLANO, NOE MACEDO

1805 SOUTH KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARNETTE, AVIA LENISE

2604 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BELL, TERRY LEE

3725 FOUNTAIN AVE.

APT#10 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffROBBERYDOMESTIC ASSAULTBONNER, TYLIA2252 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYBROWN, CARLINA SHAVON5103 NORTH MOORE LANE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CARRERA, HUCDER RENE1626 WATERHOUSE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECRAMER, DYLAN SCOTT2421 QUAIL NEST CIR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEAREVADING ARRESTDELACRUZ, CONRADO736 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)FERNANDEZ, CANDICE BETH9807 E BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHEATON, AMY NOEL8620 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT VIOLATION OF PROBATIONHERNANDEZ, JORGE ARTURO2335 YACKS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER329 RUGBY AVE JAMESTOWN, 38556Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEHOUSE, JEFFERY ANDREW716 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARJOHNSON, ANGELA ERALANE3401 CAMPBELL ST UNIT 408 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTJOHNSON, ERIC JAMAL804 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374102133Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)KENNEDY, VINCENT LADALE2508 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTKRAFT, SHAYNA RAE1830 PAINT ROCK VALLEY RD PHILADELPHIA, 37846Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORLAMBERT, DEENA FAYE209 MEADOWLARK DR, RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAMPORT, STEWART ALFRED CAIN355 NORTHBLUFF CIRCLE MONTEAGLE, 37356Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LANE, LADARRIUS KEYUNTAE2209 CHAMBERLIN AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTLONE BEAR, CHANCE LEE125 1ST AVE SW MANDAREE, 58757Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOVELADY, BRITTANY NICHOLE483 PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY VIOLATION OF PROBATIONMAGINNESS, JASON R28 SATCHER RD TAYLORSVILLE, 30178Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEMORALES PEREZ, ADAL YOBANI3814 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOROPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPARKER, TIMOTHY RICHARD10864 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTPETTY, DONDRE MICKALE2709 CITICO AVE APT T4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSTEPHENS, BLAKE EDWARDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)DISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATALLENT, KYLA MCKENZIE660 O SAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF FENTANYLWRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG2506 ARBOR CREEK WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WYATT, AMBER LEAHOMELESS HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

Here are the mug shots:

AKINS, JAMES WILLARD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/28/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ARELLANO, NOE MACEDO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/02/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARNETTE, AVIA LENISE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/23/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BELL, TERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/14/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024

Charge(s):

ROBBERY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BONNER, TYLIA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/19/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BROWN, CARLINA SHAVON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/23/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAMER, DYLAN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/10/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

EVADING ARREST DELACRUZ, CONRADO

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/23/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) FERNANDEZ, CANDICE BETH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/28/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HEATON, AMY NOEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/01/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VIOLATION OF PROBATION HERNANDEZ, JORGE ARTURO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/18/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/26/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE HOUSE, JEFFERY ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/20/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HOWARD, KRISTIE APRIL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/03/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JOHNSON, ANGELA ERALANE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/01/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT JOHNSON, ERIC JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/22/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) KENNEDY, VINCENT LADALE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/04/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KRAFT, SHAYNA RAE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/01/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR LAMBERT, DEENA FAYE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/27/1973

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAMPORT, STEWART ALFRED CAIN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/28/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





