Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AKINS, JAMES WILLARD
9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ARELLANO, NOE MACEDO
1805 SOUTH KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARNETTE, AVIA LENISE
2604 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BELL, TERRY LEE
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE.
APT#10 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ROBBERY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BONNER, TYLIA
2252 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROWN, CARLINA SHAVON
5103 NORTH MOORE LANE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARRERA, HUCDER RENE
1626 WATERHOUSE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CRAMER, DYLAN SCOTT
2421 QUAIL NEST CIR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EVADING ARREST
DELACRUZ, CONRADO
736 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FERNANDEZ, CANDICE BETH
9807 E BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HEATON, AMY NOEL
8620 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VIOLATION OF PROBATION
HERNANDEZ, JORGE ARTURO
2335 YACKS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER
329 RUGBY AVE JAMESTOWN, 38556
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
HOUSE, JEFFERY ANDREW
716 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, ANGELA ERALANE
3401 CAMPBELL ST UNIT 408 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOHNSON, ERIC JAMAL
804 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374102133
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
KENNEDY, VINCENT LADALE
2508 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KRAFT, SHAYNA RAE
1830 PAINT ROCK VALLEY RD PHILADELPHIA, 37846
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
LAMBERT, DEENA FAYE
209 MEADOWLARK DR, RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAMPORT, STEWART ALFRED CAIN
355 NORTHBLUFF CIRCLE MONTEAGLE, 37356
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANE, LADARRIUS KEYUNTAE
2209 CHAMBERLIN AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LONE BEAR, CHANCE LEE
125 1ST AVE SW MANDAREE, 58757
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOVELADY, BRITTANY NICHOLE
483 PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY VIOLATION OF PROBATION
MAGINNESS, JASON R
28 SATCHER RD TAYLORSVILLE, 30178
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MORALES PEREZ, ADAL YOBANI
3814 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PARKER, TIMOTHY RICHARD
10864 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PETTY, DONDRE MICKALE
2709 CITICO AVE APT T4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
STEPHENS, BLAKE EDWARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TALLENT, KYLA MCKENZIE
660 O SAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG
2506 ARBOR CREEK WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WYATT, AMBER LEA
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
Here are the mug shots:
|AKINS, JAMES WILLARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/28/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|ARELLANO, NOE MACEDO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/02/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BARNETTE, AVIA LENISE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BELL, TERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/14/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BONNER, TYLIA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/19/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, CARLINA SHAVON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/23/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRAMER, DYLAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/10/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- EVADING ARREST
|
|DELACRUZ, CONRADO
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/23/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|FERNANDEZ, CANDICE BETH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/28/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HEATON, AMY NOEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/01/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|
|HERNANDEZ, JORGE ARTURO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/18/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/26/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
|
|HOUSE, JEFFERY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/20/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOWARD, KRISTIE APRIL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, ANGELA ERALANE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/01/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|JOHNSON, ERIC JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|KENNEDY, VINCENT LADALE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KRAFT, SHAYNA RAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/01/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|LAMBERT, DEENA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/27/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LAMPORT, STEWART ALFRED CAIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/28/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
