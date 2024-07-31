Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALONZO, BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|ANDERSON, CORTNEY MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/14/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
|
|BROWN, ETHAN T
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/15/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- EVADING ARREST
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
- USE OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A FELONY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED DRIVER
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COULTER, ELIZABETH R
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/24/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FINK, REBECCA BLACKMON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FOUNTAIN, DAKEYVIOUS J
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/26/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/09/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|GREEN, CHARLIE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/17/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GRIFFITH, ANTHONY CALEB
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HERNANDEZ, BRAULO
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|HOGGATT, KAIDESHA LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/16/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, IMAN DESMOND
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/24/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|KEYES, SELENA MCCALL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/19/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|KRASNICKI, ASHLEY WERSTER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/15/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- FALSE REPORT
- PERJURY
|
|MACKEY, DEMARCUS KEVON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/14/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|OWENS, TYRIK DEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- EVADING ARREST
- FAIL TO YIELD
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- EVADING ARREST
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|SEYMOUR, LAILA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, DESMOND DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/22/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/11/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- ASSAULT
|
|WASP, JACOB MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/02/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|WILLIAMS, CIARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/28/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WILSON, SUSANNAH MUNRO
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/30/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|