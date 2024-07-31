Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALONZO, BRYAN

3725 MOSES RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



ANDERSON, CORTNEY MONTEZ

3227 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



ARNOLD, MARTREL DEWAYNE

3340 CAMERON TRL NORCOSS, 30092

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA

Homeless Chattanooga, 374062487

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE

4708 ARROWHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO



BROWN, ETHAN T

2321 GREEN FOREST DR.

APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYBROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE3907 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTEVADING ARRESTSIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VIUSE OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A FELONYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED DRIVERRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTCOULTER, ELIZABETH R7807 COVE RIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADOLBERRY, ANTHONY DUSTIN4903 N MOORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN JACKSON CO, GA)FINK, REBECCA BLACKMONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062487Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGFOUNTAIN, DAKEYVIOUS J605 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFREEMAN, MELVIN REDDERICK1239 POPLAR STREET CT HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023802Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGGOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS3133 BIMINI PL 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGGRIFFITH, ANTHONY CALEB27 OLD MILLER RD N SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHERNANDEZ, BRAULO2435 MARIPOSA RD SW HUNTSVILLE, 35805Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONHIGGINS, SCOTTY LAMAR1063 COMBS TRAIL HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHOGGATT, KAIDESHA LASHAE2350 BLACKBURN RD SE APT 328 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYHORTON, KEITH OBRYANT1909 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJONES, IMAN DESMOND392 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTKEYES, SELENA MCCALL9822 HAMBY SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTKRASNICKI, ASHLEY WERSTER9822 HAMBY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTFALSE REPORTPERJURYMACKEY, DEMARCUS KEVON202 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCENEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN3629 THRUSHWOOD DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEOWENS, TYRIK DEQUAN1716 RUBIO ST CHATTANNOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEEVADING ARRESTFAIL TO YIELDPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONEVADING ARRESTSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED STHEFT OF PROPERTYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESCARBROUGH, DAVIDHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37416Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONSEYMOUR, LAILA JEAN5771 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESMITH, DESMOND DOMINIQUE650 OLD GEORGETOWN RD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDINGSMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW12315 MIDWAY CHURCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTWASP, JACOB MARTIN5323 COUNTY ROAD 38 HANCEVILLE, 35077Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITHVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SWILLIAMS, CIARA NICOLE110 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWILSON, SUSANNAH MUNRO2513 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDER

Here are the mug shots:

ALONZO, BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/23/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED ANDERSON, CORTNEY MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/17/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/05/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/14/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO BROWN, ETHAN T

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/15/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/13/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI

USE OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A FELONY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED DRIVER

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/21/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) COULTER, ELIZABETH R

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/24/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FINK, REBECCA BLACKMON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FOUNTAIN, DAKEYVIOUS J

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/26/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/09/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING GREEN, CHARLIE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/17/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (DADE CO GA) GRIFFITH, ANTHONY CALEB

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/07/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HERNANDEZ, BRAULO

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/01/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION HOGGATT, KAIDESHA LASHAE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/16/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JONES, IMAN DESMOND

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/24/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT KEYES, SELENA MCCALL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/19/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT KRASNICKI, ASHLEY WERSTER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/15/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

FALSE REPORT

PERJURY MACKEY, DEMARCUS KEVON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/06/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/14/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OWENS, TYRIK DEQUAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/13/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

EVADING ARREST

FAIL TO YIELD

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

STOP SIGN VIOLATION SEYMOUR, LAILA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/13/1995

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, DESMOND DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/22/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/11/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

ASSAULT WASP, JACOB MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/02/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S WILLIAMS, CIARA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/28/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WILSON, SUSANNAH MUNRO

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/30/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



