Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALONZO, BRYAN 
3725 MOSES RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

ANDERSON, CORTNEY MONTEZ 
3227 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ARNOLD, MARTREL DEWAYNE 
3340 CAMERON TRL NORCOSS, 30092 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA 
Homeless Chattanooga, 374062487 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE 
4708 ARROWHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO

BROWN, ETHAN T 
2321 GREEN FOREST DR.

APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE 
3907 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
USE OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A FELONY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED DRIVER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

COULTER, ELIZABETH R 
7807 COVE RIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DOLBERRY, ANTHONY DUSTIN 
4903 N MOORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN JACKSON CO, GA)

FINK, REBECCA BLACKMON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062487 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FOUNTAIN, DAKEYVIOUS J 
605 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FREEMAN, MELVIN REDDERICK 
1239 POPLAR STREET CT HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023802 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS 
3133 BIMINI PL 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

GRIFFITH, ANTHONY CALEB 
27 OLD MILLER RD N SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HERNANDEZ, BRAULO 
2435 MARIPOSA RD SW HUNTSVILLE, 35805 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

HIGGINS, SCOTTY LAMAR 
1063 COMBS TRAIL HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOGGATT, KAIDESHA LASHAE 
2350 BLACKBURN RD SE APT 328 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HORTON, KEITH OBRYANT 
1909 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JONES, IMAN DESMOND 
392 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KEYES, SELENA MCCALL 
9822 HAMBY SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

KRASNICKI, ASHLEY WERSTER 
9822 HAMBY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
FALSE REPORT
PERJURY

MACKEY, DEMARCUS KEVON 
202 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
3629 THRUSHWOOD DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OWENS, TYRIK DEQUAN 
1716 RUBIO ST CHATTANNOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
EVADING ARREST
FAIL TO YIELD
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SCARBROUGH, DAVID 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SEYMOUR, LAILA JEAN 
5771 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, DESMOND DOMINIQUE 
650 OLD GEORGETOWN RD CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING

SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW 
12315 MIDWAY CHURCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WASP, JACOB MARTIN 
5323 COUNTY ROAD 38 HANCEVILLE, 35077 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

WILLIAMS, CIARA NICOLE 
110 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILSON, SUSANNAH MUNRO 
2513 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDER

Here are the mug shots:

ALONZO, BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
ANDERSON, CORTNEY MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/14/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
BROWN, ETHAN T
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/15/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BROWN, MYSTICA JUSTICE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • EVADING ARREST
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
  • USE OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A FELONY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED DRIVER
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
COULTER, ELIZABETH R
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/24/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINK, REBECCA BLACKMON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FOUNTAIN, DAKEYVIOUS J
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/26/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/09/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
GREEN, CHARLIE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/17/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (DADE CO GA)
GRIFFITH, ANTHONY CALEB
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HERNANDEZ, BRAULO
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
HOGGATT, KAIDESHA LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/16/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JONES, IMAN DESMOND
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/24/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KEYES, SELENA MCCALL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/19/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
KRASNICKI, ASHLEY WERSTER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/15/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • FALSE REPORT
  • PERJURY
MACKEY, DEMARCUS KEVON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/14/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OWENS, TYRIK DEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • FAIL TO YIELD
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • EVADING ARREST
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SEYMOUR, LAILA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, DESMOND DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/22/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/11/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • ASSAULT
WASP, JACOB MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/02/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
WILLIAMS, CIARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/28/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILSON, SUSANNAH MUNRO
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/30/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/31/2024
UTC Earns Golf Coaches Association of America Outstanding Team Academic Award
  • Sports
  • 7/30/2024
UTC's Artopoeus, Whatley Named To Walker Payton Award Watch List
  • Sports
  • 7/30/2024
River City Says Redesign Of Hawk Hill, Riverfront To Result In Gain Of Parking Spaces
  • Breaking News
  • 7/30/2024
Tuesday Night Storm Brings Multiple Vehicle Accidents, Downed Power Lines
  • Breaking News
  • 7/30/2024
Lookouts' Game Tuesday Night Is Postponed
  • Sports
  • 7/30/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/31/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALONZO, ... more

River City Says Redesign Of Hawk Hill, Riverfront To Result In Gain Of Parking Spaces
  • 7/30/2024

River City Company officials said plans for Hawk Hill and the riverfront below should result in a gain in parking spaces, though images show a proposed condo and hotel development at the current ... more

Prosecutor Says "Plumber Ray" Rzeplinski "Took A Risk" With Large Gun Collection
  • 7/30/2024

A prosecutor told a Criminal Court jury on Tuesday that "Plumber Ray" Rzeplinski "took a risk" amassing a large gun collection and in fighting officers while having a past felony conviction. ... more

Breaking News
Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
  • 7/30/2024
Woman Says Her Luggage Was Taken From Nashville Airport To Chattanooga By Man Who Rode Shuttle
  • 7/30/2024
Meigs County Couple Faces Human Trafficking Charges
  • 7/30/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/30/2024
$100,000 Settlement Reached In Lawsuit Involving Deputy Baptizing Woman In Lake After Traffic Stop
  • 7/29/2024
Opinion
Questioning Zoning Requests
  • 7/29/2024
Frazzle Dazzle Diplomacy
  • 7/29/2024
Supporting Attorney Kisha Cheeks For Circuit Court Judge
  • 7/30/2024
Sherrie Ford Has Proven She Cares
  • 7/30/2024
Should Patsy Hazlewood Have Been Allowed To Run As A Republican In 2014?
  • 7/30/2024
Sports
UTC's Artopoeus, Whatley Named To Walker Payton Award Watch List
  • 7/30/2024
UTC Earns Golf Coaches Association of America Outstanding Team Academic Award
  • 7/30/2024
Mocs Football Opens Fall Camp Wednesday
  • 7/29/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Preview Part III
Randy Smith: SEC Preview Part III
  • 7/29/2024
Vols' Mays And Pearce Jr. Tabbed to Outland And Nagurski Watch Lists
Vols' Mays And Pearce Jr. Tabbed to Outland And Nagurski Watch Lists
  • 7/30/2024
Happenings
New Book From Former Chattanooga Photographer Robin Hood Awarded National Prize
New Book From Former Chattanooga Photographer Robin Hood Awarded National Prize
  • 7/30/2024
Comcast Hosts Free Movie Screening Of “Despicable Me 3” At Coolidge Park Saturday
  • 7/30/2024
Doug Daugherty: Cousins, Clan, Christmas
  • 7/30/2024
“Home And Away” Exhibit By Suzanne Mortimer Comes To In-Town Gallery In August
“Home And Away” Exhibit By Suzanne Mortimer Comes To In-Town Gallery In August
  • 7/30/2024
Patriots Attend Sold-Out 10th Anniversary American Heroes Dinner
Patriots Attend Sold-Out 10th Anniversary American Heroes Dinner
  • 7/29/2024
Entertainment
Double Dose Of Indie/Pop Rock At Nightfall Friday
Double Dose Of Indie/Pop Rock At Nightfall Friday
  • 7/30/2024
For King + Country Play At McKenzie Arena Nov. 1
  • 7/30/2024
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Completes Annual Education Outreach
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Completes Annual Education Outreach
  • 7/30/2024
Janine Arecco Featured Thursday At The Granfalloon’s Nightfall Jazz Café Series
Janine Arecco Featured Thursday At The Granfalloon’s Nightfall Jazz Café Series
  • 7/29/2024
Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame Inducts New Members
Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame Inducts New Members
  • 7/29/2024
Opinion
Questioning Zoning Requests
  • 7/29/2024
Frazzle Dazzle Diplomacy
  • 7/29/2024
Supporting Attorney Kisha Cheeks For Circuit Court Judge
  • 7/30/2024
Dining
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
  • 7/25/2024
New Local Eateries Include Acme Fusion Café, Blackstone Grill
  • 7/18/2024
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 7/16/2024
Business
Wind River Built Celebrates Ribbon Cutting For New $15 Million Facility Expansion
Wind River Built Celebrates Ribbon Cutting For New $15 Million Facility Expansion
  • 7/30/2024
Scenic Land Company Names Annea Robinson Director Of Investor Relations
Scenic Land Company Names Annea Robinson Director Of Investor Relations
  • 7/30/2024
La Paz Chattanooga To Offer Business Course For Latino Entrepreneurs
  • 7/30/2024
Real Estate
$28 Million Loan Secured For Riverview North Apartments Project
  • 7/30/2024
CNE Appoints Steven Light As VP Of Lending And Operations
CNE Appoints Steven Light As VP Of Lending And Operations
  • 7/25/2024
Kadi Brown: Ensuring Success In Every Step Of Home Buying
  • 7/24/2024
Student Scene
New Research Hub Advances Innovative Education At Southern Adventist University
New Research Hub Advances Innovative Education At Southern Adventist University
  • 7/30/2024
CGLA & MEHP Kick Off The New School Year
CGLA & MEHP Kick Off The New School Year
  • 7/30/2024
Cleveland State Plans Student And Community Pitch Competitions
Cleveland State Plans Student And Community Pitch Competitions
  • 7/30/2024
Living Well
Singer Susan Taylor Wins Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent, Chattanooga
Singer Susan Taylor Wins Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent, Chattanooga
  • 7/30/2024
CHI Memorial Is 1st In Region To Offer Advanced Cardiac CT Technology
CHI Memorial Is 1st In Region To Offer Advanced Cardiac CT Technology
  • 7/30/2024
Hamilton Medical Center Sponsoring Training Event For Those Dealing With Human Trafficking
Hamilton Medical Center Sponsoring Training Event For Those Dealing With Human Trafficking
  • 7/30/2024
Memories
Walker County Awarded Grant For Historic Resources Survey
Walker County Awarded Grant For Historic Resources Survey
  • 7/30/2024
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
  • 7/25/2024
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
  • 7/22/2024
Outdoors
Hamilton County Prioritizes Restoration Of Impaired Stream At Redding Road Park In Red Bank
  • 7/30/2024
John Shearer: Checking Out The New Lynnbrook Park
John Shearer: Checking Out The New Lynnbrook Park
  • 7/29/2024
Henry Taylor Celebrates His 9th Birthday By Releasing Rehabbed Hawk
Henry Taylor Celebrates His 9th Birthday By Releasing Rehabbed Hawk
  • 7/29/2024
Travel
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
  • 7/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
  • 7/28/2024
Tennessee Tourism Breaks $30 Billion In Visitor Spending In 2023, Creating A Record Tax Benefit For Tennesseans
  • 7/23/2024
Church
New United MBC Celebrates Pastor's 15th Anniversary
  • 7/30/2024
Bob Tamasy: The Woeful World Of "Woulda, "Coulda," and "Shoulda"
Bob Tamasy: The Woeful World Of "Woulda, "Coulda," and "Shoulda"
  • 7/29/2024
Chattanooga Funeral Director Recalls Time At Historic Dallas Church That Burned
Chattanooga Funeral Director Recalls Time At Historic Dallas Church That Burned
  • 7/25/2024
Obituaries
Dorothy Ann "Dot" Woody
Dorothy Ann "Dot" Woody
  • 7/30/2024
Gregory Allen “Greg” Phillips
Gregory Allen “Greg” Phillips
  • 7/30/2024
Paul Edwin Stancil II
Paul Edwin Stancil II
  • 7/30/2024