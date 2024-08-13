Latest Headlines

Alton Park Home Destroyed By Fire Tuesday Morning

  • Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Fire destroyed an Alton Park home under renovation Tuesday morning.

Chattanooga Fire Department Green Shift companies responded at 8:05 a.m. to the 4200 block of Quinn Adams Street where Engine 14 found flames showing from single story residential structure.

Despite an aggressive initial interior attack, firefighters were forced to back out when a flashover occurred. Defensive operations got underway with several hand lines and master streams to bring the fire under control. Crews also worked to protect nearby homes. The house next door sustained some melted siding from radiant heat.

There were no injuries. The structure was unoccupied due to work being done on it. The cause is under investigation. The fire caused so much damage to the home that it needs to be torn down in order for firefighters to completely extinguish remaining pockets of fire.

The CFD received assistance on the scene from CPD, HCEMS, EPB and Public Works. Engine 14, Engine 1, Engine 9, Ladder 5, Squad 20, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, CFD Supply and CFD Investigations responded.

