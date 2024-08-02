Coonrod Slams County Democratic Party, City Councilmember

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod slammed the County Democratic Party and hit the "snakish behavior" or a fellow councilmember after her loss in the House District 28 race.

She also hit the "relentless negative campaigning" of winner Yusuf Hakeem.

Councilwoman Coonrod said, "This election cycle was more than a mere race between two candidates; it was a profound struggle against broader systemic challenges. From the outset, the Hamilton County Democrat Party sought to impede my run as a Democrat. We faced threats to our supporters and endured relentless negative campaigning from my opponent and his team as well as snakish behavior from a City Council colleague. Despite these obstacles, our commitment never wavered, and surrender was never considered an option.

"Though this battle was steep, the courage and resilience shown by our supporters have been nothing short of inspirational. Your unwavering support and firm stance through every challenge powered our campaign and underscored the deep strength of our community. Although we didn't claim victory this time, we ran a good honorable campaign. I'm not going anywhere, I'll be right here, fighting alongside you against systemic barriers that challenge us daily.

"Looking ahead, 2026 is just around the corner, and our journey continues. In the interim, my efforts will be dedicated to a profoundly significant and historic mission: actively supporting a Presidential candidate who not only shares but embodies our deepest-held values and morals. This commitment isn't just about choosing a leader; it's about aligning with a vision that reflects our principles of justice, equality, and relentless pursuit of progress. This is where our energies will converge, and where our hopes for change will take flight.

"Thank you to everyone who stood by us. Your spirit and dedication fuel our aspirations for a fairer, more just future.

"Onward to November 2024, and beyond."