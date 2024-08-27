Community Benefits Agreement Reached On Stadium Project

The Bethlehem Center, the Chattanooga Lookouts, Perimeter Properties (the landowners of the former U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry site), and New City Properties (the site's master developer) announce they have reached an agreement on Chattanooga’s first ever Community Benefits Agreement (CBA).

It was termed by a stadium spokesperson as "a historic achievement in the shared effort to revitalize the South Broad District of Chattanooga in a way that benefits every resident in the region.

"The CBA covers a wide range of topics our community cares about, including affordable housing, inclusive hiring practices and vendor selection, the Riverwalk, traffic and public transportation, building efficiency and environmental standards, and the potential for a new childcare facility."

Click here to view a summary of the Community Benefits Agreement.

Click here to view the Community Benefits Agreement.

Mayor Tim Kelly said, “This is a historic day for the people of South Chattanooga, as the Bethlehem Center and South Chattanooga Community Association and the developers of the South Broad project have made our city's first-ever Community Benefits Agreement,

"As we invest in areas that have been historically neglected, our One Chattanooga values tell us that we can't leave behind or exclude the Chattanoogans who have called those areas home for generations. We want everyone to benefit from Chattanooga's progress. While city government legally could not be part of this agreement, we never lost faith that it would get done. We have always known that we can do big, positive things in Chattanooga when we work together.”

City Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley said, “South Chattanooga is a special place, but change is coming. As elected representatives, I believe it’s our job to ensure this change is positive for everyone - especially those who call South Chattanooga home.

"This CBA is a historic leap forward for our entire community because it establishes higher expectations for many of the most important topics people in this area care about, including well-paying jobs, affordable housing, traffic, and public transportation.”

Reginald F. Smith II, executive director of the Bethlehem Center, said, “This Community Benefits Agreement represents a collaborative effort on the part of many groups to ensure that this project not only enhances our community’s sports profile but also enriches the lives of South Chattanooga residents for generations to come.

“We are committed to leveraging this agreement to foster economic opportunity and community well-being in our neighborhood.”

Ted Griffin, vice president of the South Chattanooga Community Association, said, "It is an exciting time to witness such a unique opportunity for growth in our community with the coming of one of the biggest local construction projects to the Chattanooga area. As the Co-Founder of Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence and Vice President of the South Chattanooga Community Association, I trumpet all the possibilities for positive and far-reaching benefits that an effective development can bring to the residents and participants in the South Chattanooga Community.”

Andy Stone, partner at Perimeter Properties, said, “It’s fitting that this property, which in many ways was the economic engine for South Chattanooga for a century, will again catalyze the revitalization of the South Broad District in a way that is consistent with the interests of local residents.

“We’re grateful to the Bethlehem Center and the South Chattanooga Community Association for being such great partners on this historic agreement.”

Rich Mozingo, president of the Chattanooga Lookouts, said, “The Lookouts have a long and proud history of working directly with our neighbors in Chattanooga to ensure the people we employ, vendors we do business with, and fans we entertain benefit as much as possible from our continued presence in this city.

“Thank you to the Bethlehem Center and the South Chattanooga Community Association for representing their community so well in preparation for this exciting next chapter of the South Broad District.”

Jim Irwin, president of New City Properties, said, “We are thrilled that we’ve all been able to come to agreement with this CBA. We are all proud that it codifies our shared goal of creating a positive impact on the larger South Broad community.

“It will be incredibly fun and meaningful to begin the redevelopment of the Foundry site with the entire Chattanooga community in mind.”