Alabama Man Arrested In 2000 Murder Of LaFayette Woman, Julie McDonald

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Friday that an arrest has been made in the gruesome 2000 murder of Julie Ann McDonald of LaFayette.

Clerance D. George, 63, of Birmingham, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Jefferson County Alabama last week on outstanding warrants from Walker County, charging George with murder and aggravated assault. George is being held in the Jefferson County jail awaiting extradition to Walker County.



Ms. McDonald was found deceased in her home on June 11, 2000. An autopsy revealed she died from multiple stab wounds.



The investigation determined that Ms. McDonald and George were known to each other before the murder.

